Wisconsin AD expects Big Ten to ‘act swiftly and aggressively’ after altercation with Michigan

When University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left in Sunday’s marquee Big Ten matchup, Michigan coach Juwan Howard stared intently at the Badgers bench. He didn’t even speak to his players during the timeout.

Gard had just put in Jordan Davis, Carter Higginbottom, Carter Gilmore, Justin Taphorn and Markus Ilver and wanted to give them the opportunity to prepare for Michigan’s full-court defense.

“I was not going to put them in a position when the ball already got knocked out of bounds to have to break a press in four seconds when they're coming cold off the bench,” Gard said. “So I took a timeout, which I'm allowed to do, and brought them over and tried to get organized. They haven't all been on the floor in pressure situations before and I wanted to give them the best chance to have success coming up the floor.”

Gard walked toward the Michigan bench after his team’s 77-63 win to take part in the obligatory handshakes that follow a game. Howard ignored Gard and tried to walk past him without shaking his hand. Gard stopped Howard in an attempt to have a conversation.

“He didn't come through right away,” Gard said. “He came in later after some of the players went down the line with everybody and they were all fine. [Howard] came up to me and pulled his mask down, said, ‘I'll remember that.’ And he started pointing at me and tapped me in the chest. I said, ‘Hold on. Let me explain to you why I took the timeout.’ … And he didn't want any part of it.”

Howard had a different take on the situation.

“I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that because of that timeout,” Howard said. “For someone to touch me … I think that was very uncalled for, for him to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That's what happened. And that's what escalated it.”

Gard and Howard were locked in a heated argument when security personnel, Michigan players and UW assistant coaches stepped in between the two.

Assistant coaches Sharif Chambliss, Dean Oliver and Joe Krabbenhoft all got in front of Gard, but Howard continued to shout over the wall of UW staff. Michigan players and security started to push Krabbenhoft back after he said something to Howard. That’s when Howard reached over and struck Krabbenhoft in the face.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel later released a statement apologizing for Howard’s actions.

“I am aware of and watched the end of our men's basketball game,” Warde Manuel said. “There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors. I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior. We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed.”

Gard was asked in the postgame press conference whether or not he put his hands on Howard. Wisconsin athletic directorChris McIntosh, who came into the postgame press conference following the game to address the situation, answered for him.

“Coach Gard hasn't had a chance to see the video footage, I have,” McIntosh said. “I think the footage speaks for itself. And I think it speaks in Greg's favor.”

The footage shows that Gard did put his hand on Howard’s arm to stop him in order to have the conversation that started the chaos.

As the situation grew players from both teams were getting involved verbally. Jahcobi Neath was the only UW player who appeared to have physical contact with someone. Neath slipped through the crowd to take and give out some punches to Michigan player Terrance Williams II.

Corralled by UW personnel, all of the Badgers walked away from the situation after about two minutes.

“There's no space for conduct like that, at any competition, much less Big Ten competition,” McIntosh said. “The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. And it didn't happen today. It's unfortunate that transpired. I've been in contact with the league. I've spoken to the commissioner personally. I expect the league is going to act swiftly and aggressively. We've got staff that have been affected and injured in the face. It's difficult for me to compose myself in the defense of our staff and our team who did not instigate this event.”

When asked whether or not he expected Neath to face repercussions for his involvement in the situation he said that it’d be difficult to answer so he “wouldn’t make any predictions.”

The Big Ten put out a statement just an hour after the game ended saying that the conference was aware of the physical altercation and has been in contact with both institutions to assess the situation.

Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl were available during the postgame news conference. Davison led with a statement and said the players wouldn’t be taking any questions about the postgame skirmish.

“On a unified front of the three of us up here, and on behalf of our team, we have the utmost respect, love and appreciation for our coaches, our coaching staff, our support staff, and for our teammates,” Davison said. “We always say, we love to go to battle each and every day with each other. And that's the toughness and togetherness that we lead with at all times. … we're looking forward, we're not looking past. And so on a unified front that’s all we’ll comment on the actions after the game. We're not going to worry about what happens next for them. We're just going to continue to look forward and focus on our team and continue to do things together in the Badger way.”

Michigan players Hunter Dickinson and DeVante’ Jones spoke after the game but declined to elaborate on the situation other than to say some people were upset “some actions that were taken at the end of the game probably slowed the ending of the game down.”

“We're a family,” Dickinson said. “And family looks out for family.”

