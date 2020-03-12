'Wild ending': Badgers men's basketball team's red-hot run cut short as Big Ten, NCAA cancel tournaments

“It was such an unbelievable year from where it started back in May, to all the things we’ve been through,” Gard said. “If there’s any silver lining in it, look at how we finished this thing up. I guess if you want to take a consolation from it, that’s where it lies is that we were able to finish with a bang and have a phenomenal run at the end.

“Obviously, they’re disappointed, but they also know they’re not alone, so it’s not like it was taken just from them. This happened to everybody. At the same time, I think they took some pride in what they had finished and what they had accomplished. From where they had come from, it’s a great story.”

Is it ever. When the Badgers convened early last summer, they were still reeling with tragedy after two members of Howard Moore’s family, his wife Jennifer and 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn, were killed in a car accident in Michigan in late May. Howard Moore was also injured in the crash and later had a heart attack that required him to be placed in long-term rehabilitation care.