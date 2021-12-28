Why Wisconsin needs someone to 'step up and chip in' to help Johnny Davis, Brad Davison with scoring

Two players for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team have accounted for 47% of the team’s points this season.
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis leads the team with 20.9 points per game, while senior guard Brad Davison adds 15.2 points. They’re the only two players on the team averaging more than 10 points. The next closest is junior forward Tyler Wahl with 8.4.
The Badgers have relied on Davis and Davison to do a majority of the team’s scoring. Other players have stepped up when needed, but Davis and Davison are the only two consistently scoring in double figures each game.
“There isn't really much [Brad and I] can do,” Davis said. “Somebody else's just got to take it upon themselves to step up and chip in just a little bit more. We don't have to score a whole lot of points to win because of our defense. Sometimes when teams are getting hot and you can't stop them, you just have to outscore them.”
UW has relied heavily on its defense this season, and it’s worked out in all but two games. The Badgers lost to Providence early in the season, but they were without Davis for that game. They also lost their second Big Ten matchup against Ohio State because “the whole team didn’t come to play,” according to Davis.
Davis said the team showed just a glimpse of what it could do in the next game against Nicholls State, which he was forced to watch from his couch with the flu. The team rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat the Colonels 71-68. Five players scored nine or more points, with Davison leading the team with 19 points.
“I just wish they will bring that same fight they had against Nicholls every night, including myself,” Davis said. “There's probably some games where I don't do it. I gotta hold myself accountable, too. I'm proud of the way they played against Nicholls.”
The Badgers’ game against George Mason last Wednesday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within UW’s program. It is scheduled to host Illinois State on Wednesday.
Only three other players have scored more than 10 points in a game this season: Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Wahl. Davis also mentioned players such as Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis and Lorne Bowman as potential players to step up and relieve some pressure from Davis and Davison.
Davis is the most consistent scorer, connecting on 46.6% of his shots, but Bowman has connected on the most 3-pointers, going 9 of 17 for an average of 4.2 points per game.
The biggest difference between Davis, Davison and the rest of the team is the amount of shots attempted. Davis has taken 146 shots, Davison 129 and the next closest is Wahl and Crowl with 83 shots apiece.
“I was kind of hoping Tyler Wahl [would step up] after the Vegas tournament,” Davis said. “He played really well. He was putting up career-high numbers. But you know, I think he has yet to knock down one 3 this year. And I think that's just all in his head and his confidence. And once he finds a stroke, I think he's gonna really be able to spread the floor out more.”
Wahl never has led the team in points but posted a career-high 18 points against Saint Mary’s to help the Badgers earn the Maui Invitational championship. He also has been crucial in both games that Davis missed, adding 16 points against Providence and 12 against Nicholls State.
Crowl targeted a handful of the big men as players who could step up for the Badgers. He said himself, Wahl and Ben Carlson all could be more consistent, and a lot of the issues have to do with confidence because the team is so young.
The average age of UW’s roster is 19.5 years old, with only four players — Davison, Wahl, Neath and Vogt — having played consistent minutes in previous seasons. Three of the starting five are sophomores or freshmen.
“I think [our offense] will be [sustainable] once guys like myself and other guys, role players around them, just hit shots and learn how to play within the offense,” Crowl said. “We need to continue to grow as a group and learn as a group how to run the offense. So we don't have to rely too heavily on those two guys, I would say it's a big thing.”
UW coach Greg Gard said the lack of a third player who scores consistently isn’t a big issue yet. The team’s defense has carried it to wins, and the Badgers are connecting on 40.2% of their shots. Free throws also have helped the Badgers as they’ve made more than their opponents have attempted.
“Everybody has that opportunity to step up and help us,” Gard said. “I think that's been the nice part about this group, is that part of a team is that different people at different times step up. We've had to go through the games where we've had people step up and help and it doesn't have to specifically be 3-point shooting. If it is, great, but there's a lot of ways that people can help and step up.”
