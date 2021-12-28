Why Wisconsin needs someone to 'step up and chip in' to help Johnny Davis, Brad Davison with scoring

The biggest difference between Davis, Davison and the rest of the team is the amount of shots attempted. Davis has taken 146 shots, Davison 129 and the next closest is Wahl and Crowl with 83 shots apiece.

“I was kind of hoping Tyler Wahl [would step up] after the Vegas tournament,” Davis said. “He played really well. He was putting up career-high numbers. But you know, I think he has yet to knock down one 3 this year. And I think that's just all in his head and his confidence. And once he finds a stroke, I think he's gonna really be able to spread the floor out more.”

Wahl never has led the team in points but posted a career-high 18 points against Saint Mary’s to help the Badgers earn the Maui Invitational championship. He also has been crucial in both games that Davis missed, adding 16 points against Providence and 12 against Nicholls State.

Crowl targeted a handful of the big men as players who could step up for the Badgers. He said himself, Wahl and Ben Carlson all could be more consistent, and a lot of the issues have to do with confidence because the team is so young.