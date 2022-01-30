Why Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Minnesota further shows this isn’t a one-man team

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found itself tied with visiting Minnesota with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left in Sunday’s game.

With four players already scoring in double figures, the Badgers could’ve had any player step up in the clutch. Johnny Davis came through for UW, scoring the final six points to put away the Golden Gophers.

Davis hit two jumpers, drew two fouls and connected on a pair of free throws, grabbed two rebounds — one on the offensive end — and helped Chucky Hepburn steal the ball from Minnesota’s Jamison Battle with 11 seconds to play. Davis even had the ball as the buzzer sounded and the Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) secured the 66-60 win over the Gophers (11-7, 2-7) to move into a share of first place in the Big Ten with Illinois, which hosts UW on Wednesday night.

“He's the best player in the country,” UW senior Brad Davison said. “I don't know if it's a safety net or just being really good at basketball, but we'll take it.

“When the game’s on the line we have a lot of confidence in him to make the right decision, whether it's to go get a bucket or find somebody or get a stop. We're really thankful to have him on our team. He does a lot of good things at the end of the games, but throughout all the games.”

Davis posted the third double-double of his career with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, the first 15-15 performance by a Badgers player since Ethan Happ had 22 points and 15 boards against Virginia on Nov. 23, 2018.

Up until the final two minutes Sunday, Davis wasn’t the Badgers’ leading scorer. Teammates Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Davison were all ahead of him at the time. Wahl finished with 14 points, Davison had 13 and Crowl added 11 to claim UW’s third-consecutive win over Minnesota.

Hepburn and Lorne Bowman rounded out the scoring for UW with five points apiece.

“It took all hands on deck,” Davison said. “Offensively, defensively, we knew it was gonna be a really tough game. It was gonna take all of us. So, it's always great to have everyone out on the floor healthy and then our whole crew out there then to have everyone contribute. That's the goal. So a really good team win for us today.”

Davis has been the star for UW all season, emerging as a front-runner for national player of the year honors. UW’s leading scorer with 21.7 points per game, Davis has led the Badgers in scoring in 12 of the 18 games he’s played.

While Davis may be the most talked about, the Badgers’ win over the Gophers further showed that UW isn’t a one-man team.

Gard said he has four perimeter players in Hepburn, Wahl, Davis and Davison, but all four have the ability to score down low as well. Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said UW’s versatility was most evident when the Gophers defense focused on Wahl.

“Tyler's so good just posting up, back to his basket, [and] scores.” Johnson said. “He kind of puts you in a bind that way because you're worried about the perimeter. Then it all seems like the ball finds him and he's able to get a catch that's low and tight. He just does a good job taking his time. He's really physical and strong.”

The Badgers exposed Minnesota’s defensive limitations with their ability to score inside and out. UW went 6 of 19 from 3-point range and 24 of 57 overall, with 30 of their 66 points coming in the paint.

Davison and Crowl led UW with two assists each. Davison stole the ball from Minnesota’s Eric Curry and passed to Bowman, who drew a foul and goaltending call to finish a three-point possession. Davison’s second assist led to Crowl’s lone 3-point basket.

Crowl handed out assists to Wahl and Hepburn, but his ability to redirect rebounds was even more important. Bowman almost turned the ball over when Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin tipped a pass away in the first half. Crowl managed to recover it, directing the ball to Wahl underneath for two points. Crowl wasn’t awarded the assist because he only tipped the ball.

Hepburn hit a huge 3-pointer after Minnesota tied the game up with just over 12 minutes to go. Davison said the play was a big momentum shift for UW, giving the Badgers some separation. Hepburn’s worth goes beyond the stat sheet, though.

“His ability to make plays out of the ball screen, it might not be an assist, but maybe it's a hockey assist,” Davison said. “Or getting someone to help, or just trying to make the defense shift and attack gaps offensively. He gets up into the ball getting over those ball screens. It goes a long way because it kind of sets the tone of the first layer of our defense. He always does so much that impacts the game, especially the defensive end.”

Even the bench has played an increased role as the team has gotten deeper into Big Ten play.

“We just continue to get contributions from wherever we can,” Gard said. “I told the team after the game, ‘You never know when your number is gonna get called.’ Some days, it gets called a little bit more than others, specifically guys on the bench. I make decisions based on how the game is going and gut feel and matchups and those types of things. I thought our bench guys did for the most part a pretty good job.”

