Why Wisconsin coach Greg Gard joked that Johnny Davis should keep the No. 51

Johnny Davis was running to get set offensively when he realized his jersey was ripped during Tuesday’s game against Michigan State.

It’s how Davis, the sophomore star for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, ended up finishing the game with a new jersey number.

Chirs Vogt missed a free throw with 4:01 left, and Michigan State’s Joey Hauser grabbed the rebound. The Spartans managed to get a shot, which was missed and UW rebounded. A whistle blew after UW brought the ball over half court.

That’s when Davis, who was going down the court to play offense, looked down and saw his jersey completely ripped down the middle.

“I didn't even know it was ripping,” Davis said. “I was coming back down the floor, but then I looked at it. I looked at the ref. I was like, ‘Hey, this ain't happening for no reason, just give me a little bit more calls.’”

It happened while Davis was lined up along the free-throw lane as Vogt was shooting. Davis was standing next to Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr., who grabbed Davis' jersey in an attempt to deter him from grabbing the rebound. Davis pushed away Bingham’s arm, and the jersey ripped.

Davis took off his ripped No. 1 jersey as he headed to the bench after the whistle and returned to the court sporting a new jersey, with the No. 51.

“The jersey was just a little tight,” Davis said. “I don't want to claim that 51 jersey. I don't like that number that much. … I'm going to stick with 1 for now.”

The team calls it the blood jersey. It usually is used when a player gets blood on his jersey, and the Badgers always have two at a game — No. 51 for smaller players and No. 41 for bigger players.

Davis didn’t miss a shot while wearing 51 against Michigan State, hitting both attempts from the field and both free throw attempts.

“I told him after the game … maybe we got to keep it; he said he wasn't up for that,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Whether we got a new jersey coming in … or we have to tape over the 5 and he can just wear 51,we’ll block out the 5. But I told him ‘Hey, you wear 51, they don't know who you are. You can sneak up on them. You won't be as identifiable if you change your number.’”

Davis will be back in his usual No. 1 jersey Saturday, when the Badgers host Rutgers at 1 p.m.

“Everybody was joking with me about the 51,” Davis said, “but I thought it looked all right.”

