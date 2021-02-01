 Skip to main content
Why Wisconsin basketball needs the version of Nate Reuvers that dominated off the bench against Penn State
Why Wisconsin basketball needs the version of Nate Reuvers that dominated off the bench against Penn State

It was hard for Nate Reuvers to find much pleasure in what was an obvious step forward individually for the senior forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Reuvers was a bright spot in the Badgers’ 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday afternoon, matching a season high with 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench. That performance followed some encouraging signs of late that he was getting back to being, as UW coach Greg Gard put it recently, “the Nate Reuvers he can be.”

“I’ve been talking to coach about the same thing,” Reuvers said. “He’s trying to do everything he can to help me get back and be more consistent. I’m the first one to say I’m not being consistent right now and (am) trying to get back on track here to help this team out and start playing well, too, and then start turning it into (wins) for this team.”

Reuvers shot

UW senior forward Nate Reuvers pulls up to shoot over Penn State's Seth Lundy during the second half of the Badgers' 81-71 loss to the host Nittany Lions on Saturday.

The next step is stacking another solid outing on top of that one. Reuvers will get that chance Tuesday night when the No. 19 Badgers (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten), who fell five spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, get another crack at the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6) at the Kohl Center.

Reuvers was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior after averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game. That scoring average was down more than four points heading into the game in State College.

After starting the season with 18 points against Eastern Illinois followed by three more games in double figures, Reuvers began to fade when the competition got more difficult. He’d struggle in the first half and come to life after halftime, but then even the good stretches started to disappear.

Reuvers eventually lost his starting spot. Having two post players in the lineup has left UW vulnerable against small lineups, so Gard had to decide whether it would be Reuvers or Micah Potter heading to the bench in favor of sophomore forward Tyler Wahl. It was an easy choice based on how Reuvers was playing at the time.

The playing time between Potter (99 minutes) and Reuvers (98) has been split evenly since Wahl was inserted into the starting lineup five games ago.

Reuvers played only 16 minutes during a 61-55 win at Maryland last week, in part because Potter (23 points, 13 rebounds) was so productive in his 23 minutes. But Potter got in foul trouble against Penn State and Reuvers, who’s a better defender, also was being productive enough at the other end of the court to warrant more playing time.

“I don’t really get consumed with who’s starting,” Gard said. “That’s irrelevant. I have to pick five. So I pick five and then it’s more as the game goes on, what does the game require, who’s playing well, who isn’t playing well? All those things go into deciding (how) we finish it.”

Gard said Reuvers is “more consumed with making sure our team is functioning well and not consumed on whether he’s starting or not. He doesn’t get caught up in that. And I don’t think I really have anybody who would get caught up in that, and that’s good. That tells me I have an unselfish team.”

Reuvers showed flashes of his old self in a win over Northwestern on Jan. 20 and scored 11 points in a loss to Ohio State three days later. Gard thought those performances indicated that Reuvers was turning the corner.

“I thought he played better,” Gard said. “And he’s practiced better. I think that’s the key, that’s the start. Players never practice poorly and then come into a game and play well. It usually takes place the other way (around). They practice better and practice more consistently and he’s done that.”

Reuvers went 7 of 12 from the field in the loss at Penn State. He scored nine points in each half and has made a 3-pointer in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December.

All of that would have felt a lot better for Reuvers had he done it in a win.

“It’s been frustrating,” said Reuvers, a preseason All-Big Ten pick. “But it’s looking like it’s moving in the right direction here.”

