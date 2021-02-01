Why Wisconsin basketball needs the version of Nate Reuvers that dominated off the bench against Penn State

“I don’t really get consumed with who’s starting,” Gard said. “That’s irrelevant. I have to pick five. So I pick five and then it’s more as the game goes on, what does the game require, who’s playing well, who isn’t playing well? All those things go into deciding (how) we finish it.”

Gard said Reuvers is “more consumed with making sure our team is functioning well and not consumed on whether he’s starting or not. He doesn’t get caught up in that. And I don’t think I really have anybody who would get caught up in that, and that’s good. That tells me I have an unselfish team.”

Reuvers showed flashes of his old self in a win over Northwestern on Jan. 20 and scored 11 points in a loss to Ohio State three days later. Gard thought those performances indicated that Reuvers was turning the corner.

“I thought he played better,” Gard said. “And he’s practiced better. I think that’s the key, that’s the start. Players never practice poorly and then come into a game and play well. It usually takes place the other way (around). They practice better and practice more consistently and he’s done that.”

Reuvers went 7 of 12 from the field in the loss at Penn State. He scored nine points in each half and has made a 3-pointer in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December.