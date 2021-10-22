Why UW men’s basketball sophomore Steven Crowl needs to step up as the Badgers’ big man

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore forward Steven Crowl spent last season helping with the scout team and playing end-of-game minutes, but he’s likely to play a major role this season.
He already has taken a focal role in practice as he has played alongside last season’s standout returners Brad Davison, Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl. He also stood out in the annual Red/White Scrimmage. He was the only Badgers player to score in double digits and tied for the second most minutes played with 20 out of 24.
The Badgers are without an experienced big man as last season’s centers have signed professional deals. Last season’s big men Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers averaged a combined 21 points and 9.3 rebounds. Crowl only played 35 minutes over 11 games last season. He scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Coach Greg Gard has said the center role will be played by committee with Crowl, sophomore Ben Carlson and transfer senior Chris Vogt splitting time.
Crowl thinks a committee system will be beneficial to the team since all three players add something different. However, he’s hoping to take a leap from last season and earn that starting position.
“The big thing is confidence from last year to this year,” Crowl said. “Just having confidence in myself. Confidence in my strength, too, being able to battle in the post. Just continuing to build up that strength every day.”
Gard has said he hopes to see Crowl and Carlson team up to produce results similar to Potter and Reuvers last season.
They played together the entirety of the Red/White Scrimmage and have been paired throughout practice as well.
“Once they settle in, both do a better job at finding themselves,” Gard said following the Red/White Scrimmage. “Red had a lot more paint points in the second half than they did in the first half, and those two are part of it.”
Sunday’s scrimmage was the first time the team had scrimmaged in front of people other than those on the coaching staff. The pair worked well together and showed an almost seamless chemistry allowing their team to succeed.
Crowl has become more mature compared to last season, according to multiple teammates and Gard. He seems to be more comfortable in his position and has been shown better ball control in practice.
He credits a lot of his growth to guarding experienced big men like Potter and Reuvers last season and Vogt this season.
Carlson said he’s noticed the improvement in Crowl’s game, too. He said Crowl always has been tough to guard, but the offseason work has made him more difficult to defend.
“The thing I've always noticed with him is his patience in the post,” Carlson said. “He's an excellent passer. For someone his size, I think he can really direct traffic and he makes the right plays and the right passes. It's hard to guard because he takes his time and he's really methodical with the ball.”
The Big Ten is known for its big men. Players like Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson already have proven to be formidable foes and they return this season. It’s still too early to tell if Crowl will be able to hold his own against them, but it’s the role he’s going to have to execute for UW to be successful.
“We don't have any returners that are experienced in guarding Big Ten bigs,” Wahl said about Crowl and Carlson. “So we're going to need them to play well.”
