Why Tyler Wahl's career-high output wasn't enough to carry Wisconsin men's basketball past Rutgers

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had three players score more than 10 points Saturday afternoon against Rutgers at the Kohl Center.
Junior forward Tyler Wahl led the way with a game-high 23 points, besting his previous career high of 21. Sophomore center Steven Crowl had 12 points, while UW’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, finished with 11.
The scoring effort wasn’t enough for the Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) to stay atop the conference standings as the Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5) pulled away for a 73-65 victory, their third win against a ranked Big Ten team in as many games.
In most of the Badgers’ five losses this season there has been a sizable gap between the top two scorers for UW. In Saturday’s game, leading scorer Wahl finished with 11 more points than No. 2 scorer Crowl.
The Badgers dropped three other games this season with the gap between its top scorers ranging from 8-11 points. The lone exception was their home loss to Michigan State on Jan. 21, when Davis finished with 25 and senior guard Brad Davison had 22.
The Badgers have been relying on a combination of Davis, Wahl and Davison to drive their scoring output this season.
“It takes all of us every game especially at this point in the season when it's getting down to the grind getting and into the end of the season,” Crowl said after the loss. “We can't put too much pressure on those three guys just to win those games. It’s going to take all of us.”
The Badgers’ loss to the Scarlet Knights was the first time this season UW had three players with more than 10 points and didn’t emerge victorious. Saturday also marked the first time Crowl, who averaged 4.8 points over UW’s first four losses, posted double figures in defeat.
Davison scored nine points against Rutgers — short of his 16.8 average in losses. Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn only scored seven points, slightly above his 5.5-point average in UW’s losses against Providence, Ohio State, Michigan State and Illinois.
“We had some costly mistakes in the second half towards the end of the game, and that's what really lost us the game,” Davis said. “Brad's in a bit of a shooting slump right now, but we're gonna need him to get out of that real quick.”
Another commonality between four of UW’s five losses is poor shooting from 3-point range. The Badgers have shot 23.3% from beyond the arc in their five losses. But if you remove the outlier — 41.4% against Michigan State — UW has only connected on 18.8% of it’s 3-point attempts in the four other losses.
UW’s worst performance in a loss was a 12.5% success rate against Illinois on Feb. 2 in Champaign, Ill. Davison, the Badgers’ leading 3-point shooter, also came up empty from behind the arc in that game.
The Badgers are shooting 10 percentage points worse from 3-point range in losses than in wins.
“You've got to hopefully shoot the ball better,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Specifically from three because then that spreads them out a little bit more defensively and it makes it easier in the post. They can't double, can't send extra help and can’t clog it up. You got to counter that by making some shots.”
Despite the offensive similarities over their five losses, the defense effort also proved detrimental for the Badgers against the Scarlet Knights. UW allowed Rutgers to shoot 51.0% from the floor, the second best a UW opponent has shot this season. It was the Badgers’ worst effort defending beyond the arc as the Scarlet Knights connected on 58.3% of their shots from outside.
Davis said the Scarlet Knights were just having a good shooting night, but the Badgers were making mistakes on both ends of the court and allowing Rutgers to capitalize. UW had 11 turnovers that the Scarlet Knights turned into 13 points.
The Badgers were also outrebounded 29-28. Rutgers grabbed only four offensive rebounds, but scored 10 points from those extra opportunities.
“I think that the biggest thing for us is … what happened on the defensive end,” Gard said. “I know there's at least three sequences of mistakes and they hit threes. That’s nine points in three possessions and maxed out on those mistakes. That's hard to overcome.”
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Rutgers
Not getting any easier
No 3-ball or 2-ball. Unacceptable FT @52%. Could not not defend Rutgers. But Rutgers defended us! Tough loss at home. Rutgers a well disciplined team. Rutgers better team today. Challenge just keeps increasing. Keep the chip Badgers and u will continue to surprise more doubters— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 12, 2022
A real head-scratcher
Reasons for the loss:— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 12, 2022
-8/17 FTs until garbage time
-Gard's insane decision to pull BOTH Davis+Hepburn with WI up with all the momentum and ~1330. Lost all momentum.
-Ridiculous late overreliance on 3s when no one was hot
-Very poor early closeouts on shooters giving RU confidence
Hitting a new low
Certainly their worst loss this season. I know that Rutgers shot lights out most of the afternoon-nevertheless I thought the badgers were careless w the ball-just sort of played w/o emotion&focus some of the time. Latter part of 2nd 1/2 didn’t like quite a bit of shot selection— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 12, 2022
Quiet as a mouse
The Madison morgue strikes again.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 12, 2022
Not much to cheer
Crowd was there. Every time they and UW got going, Rutgers had an answer. Every. Time.— Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) February 12, 2022
Seeking a silver lining
I think at this point, the good news is that Johnny Davis may not be a lottery pick (at least not this year) and should be coming back for his junior year. Free throws killed us in the first half.— Michael H. Hyman (@MCPSsportypsych) February 12, 2022
Crowd too calm
Shooting woes continue, easy buckets for Rutgers down the stretch. Badgers seemed like an early season defense tonight, very strange. The funeral-esque home crowd didn’t help. Does any section outside of the students ever stand up?— Collin Mead (@29_CJM) February 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
When Geo and Harper show up, Rutgers is a tough matchup, with their slow it down style. And Badgers didn’t look comfortable against Rutgers D in the last ten minutes or so. Unusual for Bucky to get outplayed and outcoached, but it happens. Flush it and move on.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 12, 2022
Take what's given
Make your FT's. Missed 8, lose by 8. It's ok for #34 to try going to hoop to score & not just try & draw fouls. Let Rutgers get too comfortable on offense early. Not many transition pts for home team allowing Rutgers to clog up Johnny.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 12, 2022
Little to like
That was U-G-L-Y. The positives were Tyler Wahl and that the team never stopped scrapping. The negatives? Everything else.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 12, 2022
Caught napping
You can’t have any off days or take anyone lightly in the brutal B1G. #Rutgers plays hard and is a tough matchup. Maybe #Badgers were a little over confident. #Next game— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) February 12, 2022
Harder at home
The Kohl Center Library dead like a funeral home per usual. Hope they have more road games down the stretch. Need the wins.— Mike Smith (@SmithMJ7209) February 12, 2022
Mix it up a bit
Need an alternative to 3’s on offense. No inside game or drive to the hoop?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) February 12, 2022
Credit where credit's due
Their guards out played ours, both offensively and defensively. Look, Rutgers is good. Better than the Badgers today.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 12, 2022
Bench help wanted
The lack of depth is the biggest detractor for this team. Starters had no legs in the final 4 minutes of the game. When reserves did get into the game, UW was playing at a noticeable disadvantage.— Jordan Turner (@turnerTH3burner) February 12, 2022
It depends
I thought our kids played really hard today. They didn’t have quite enough to win but they gave it their very best. Isn’t that all that matters?— Simon R. Gillham (@Busdude671) February 12, 2022
Got a bad feeling
I sensed it was trouble from the start. Missed FT’s, missed open shots and subpar defense to go with hot shooting from Rutgers— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 12, 2022
and this was the result.
An uneasy feeling
It’s games like this that worry me come tournament time. I Could easily see a second round exit if this team can’t make their shots. Davidson needs to figure it out.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) February 12, 2022
Behind from the outset
Right away Badgers could not make a shot, and Rutgers seemingly made everything although the Badgers had hands in their faces. It never changed.— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) February 12, 2022
Need a short memory
Awful three point shooting— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 12, 2022
(Brad missing 4 in a row killed our late momentum)
Awful FT shooting
Bad turnovers, especially in the last 5 minutes of the game
Wahl and Crowl were bright spots, but that’s it
Forget this one and move on
Road, sweet road
I remember the good ol' days when the KC used to be a tough place to play....sloppy basketball, low energy from fans, give us a coast location for the tourney away from Madison, please!— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) February 12, 2022
Left out in the cold
Trouble putting the biscuit in the basket continues. Some of that can be attributed to Rutgers’ defense, but not when wide open 3s continually clank of the rim. And defense was subpar today - but attribute Rutgers’ players, toughness to that.— Marty Kalmbach (@Blueeyedsoul327) February 12, 2022
Longing for the good ol' days
Where is the crowd? The Kohl Center is no longer formidable imo. Rutgers wanted it a lot more. Still waiting on production from the bench. That is our Achilles heel.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 12, 2022
Loss for words
Where to begin???? Free throws, 3’s Just got outplayed. What’s going on with Davis ????— Jodi Ralston (@jralston29) February 12, 2022
Try that 10 times fast
Bungling bonus baskets burned Badgers butts bigly.— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) February 12, 2022