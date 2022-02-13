Why Tyler Wahl's career-high output wasn't enough to carry Wisconsin men's basketball past Rutgers

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had three players score more than 10 points Saturday afternoon against Rutgers at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Tyler Wahl led the way with a game-high 23 points, besting his previous career high of 21. Sophomore center Steven Crowl had 12 points, while UW’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, finished with 11.

The scoring effort wasn’t enough for the Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) to stay atop the conference standings as the Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5) pulled away for a 73-65 victory, their third win against a ranked Big Ten team in as many games.

In most of the Badgers’ five losses this season there has been a sizable gap between the top two scorers for UW. In Saturday’s game, leading scorer Wahl finished with 11 more points than No. 2 scorer Crowl.

The Badgers dropped three other games this season with the gap between its top scorers ranging from 8-11 points. The lone exception was their home loss to Michigan State on Jan. 21, when Davis finished with 25 and senior guard Brad Davison had 22.

The Badgers have been relying on a combination of Davis, Wahl and Davison to drive their scoring output this season.

“It takes all of us every game especially at this point in the season when it's getting down to the grind getting and into the end of the season,” Crowl said after the loss. “We can't put too much pressure on those three guys just to win those games. It’s going to take all of us.”

The Badgers’ loss to the Scarlet Knights was the first time this season UW had three players with more than 10 points and didn’t emerge victorious. Saturday also marked the first time Crowl, who averaged 4.8 points over UW’s first four losses, posted double figures in defeat.

Davison scored nine points against Rutgers — short of his 16.8 average in losses. Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn only scored seven points, slightly above his 5.5-point average in UW’s losses against Providence, Ohio State, Michigan State and Illinois.

“We had some costly mistakes in the second half towards the end of the game, and that's what really lost us the game,” Davis said. “Brad's in a bit of a shooting slump right now, but we're gonna need him to get out of that real quick.”

Another commonality between four of UW’s five losses is poor shooting from 3-point range. The Badgers have shot 23.3% from beyond the arc in their five losses. But if you remove the outlier — 41.4% against Michigan State — UW has only connected on 18.8% of it’s 3-point attempts in the four other losses.

UW’s worst performance in a loss was a 12.5% success rate against Illinois on Feb. 2 in Champaign, Ill. Davison, the Badgers’ leading 3-point shooter, also came up empty from behind the arc in that game.

The Badgers are shooting 10 percentage points worse from 3-point range in losses than in wins.

“You've got to hopefully shoot the ball better,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Specifically from three because then that spreads them out a little bit more defensively and it makes it easier in the post. They can't double, can't send extra help and can’t clog it up. You got to counter that by making some shots.”

Despite the offensive similarities over their five losses, the defense effort also proved detrimental for the Badgers against the Scarlet Knights. UW allowed Rutgers to shoot 51.0% from the floor, the second best a UW opponent has shot this season. It was the Badgers’ worst effort defending beyond the arc as the Scarlet Knights connected on 58.3% of their shots from outside.

Davis said the Scarlet Knights were just having a good shooting night, but the Badgers were making mistakes on both ends of the court and allowing Rutgers to capitalize. UW had 11 turnovers that the Scarlet Knights turned into 13 points.

The Badgers were also outrebounded 29-28. Rutgers grabbed only four offensive rebounds, but scored 10 points from those extra opportunities.

“I think that the biggest thing for us is … what happened on the defensive end,” Gard said. “I know there's at least three sequences of mistakes and they hit threes. That’s nine points in three possessions and maxed out on those mistakes. That's hard to overcome.”

