Why three former Badgers men’s basketball players are together again at Valparaiso

“I feel like I've just been able to come here and just be myself from day one,” said Hedstrom, who appeared in nine games last season. “It's just been a very welcoming and warm atmosphere. I feel like that's not necessarily to say that I didn't always get that at Wisconsin. It's just been refreshing to have that here from day one."

One of the biggest critiques of Gard in the audio was his constant pointing of fingers and focusing on specific things that go wrong in a game. In the recording, Anderson — who averaged 3.1 points per game over 29 appearances last season — mentioned multiple times how Gard’s language affected him and other UW players.

Anderson didn’t comment on Gard, but he did highlight his newfound relationship with Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich.

Before every practice Lottich or one of his assistants leads the team in prayer. This was significant for both Hedstrom and Anderson, who are religious and said the prayers set a different tone in the gym.