Why Sunday’s opponent holds a special place for Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman II

Lorne Bowman II leaned heavily toward going to Michigan when he began his recruitment process almost four years ago.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball freshman spent a lot of his younger days at the University of Michigan’ Crisler Center.
His maternal grandparents had season tickets and his uncle David Merritt was a captain for the Wolverines, played there from 2006 to 2009.
Some of Bowman’s earliest basketball memories involve sitting in the stands or hanging out in the locker room with his uncle.
Michigan was a dream school for Bowman, and he went on an unofficial visit in October 2017.
He visited UW more than a year later and felt a connection to the Badgers program. The offer from UW coach Greg Gard came the same weekend as his official visit — Nov. 2, 2018.
Bowman could’ve sat on UW’s offer and waited to hear from more schools, including Michigan. But the point guard decided he didn’t want to go to a school that wasn’t showing a lot of interest. He wanted it to be clear that the coaches wanted him.
Michigan was hesitant, while UW was not. Bowman wasn’t upset by the subpar interest from the Wolverines, he just decided he needed to let go of his childhood dream and chase a new one.
“I always tell people, when you're choosing a school or recruiting, you got to go somewhere where you're wanted,” Bowman said.”I didn't really get the push for Michigan or Michigan State. Here, they were all in, all hands on deck. So I said, ‘Why not?’
“I loved it when I visited here. I love the atmosphere. I love the family environment. I just loved everything about here. So I said ‘Why not?’ And I pulled the trigger.”
Merritt and Bowman always have been close. Basketball, specifically Michigan basketball, brought them together.
Merritt said Bowman always was running around the arena. He recalled an event at the Crisler Center where there were games on the court, players signing autographs and other things to get season ticket holders excited for the season.
Bowman, who was only 3 or 4 years old at the time, was playing the games alongside Merritt and his teammates. “Little Lo” dragged Merritt through a maze set up on the court when he wasn’t signing autographs.
Merritt was hoping for Bowman to go to Michigan probably as much as Bowman himself. But his uncle also encouraged him to do what’s best.
“As much as it pains me … I am now, I'm a Badger,” Merritt said. “Even though I got blue in my blood, because he's there and because he's a part of the team and part of university, we're now all Badgers.”
Sunday will be the first time Bowman will play against the Wolverines, with tip set for noon at the Kohl Center.
Bowman was set to play for the Badgers in fall of 2020, but he decided to take a year off due to a family matter. He returned to campus in the summer of 2021.
He’s the backup point guard to freshman Chucky Hepburn and is coming off the bench to average 3.0 points per game over 10.4 minutes.
“It definitely will be an emotional time for me,” Bowman said as he prepares to play his former dream school. “Each game this season has been kind of emotional for me. Obviously I've gone through a lot of things, and I've done a lot of things. I took a year off. I'm so thankful just to be back here.”
