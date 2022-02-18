Why shirts honoring Black designer and Wisconsin alum Virgil Abloh are special to Badgers athletes

When Virgil Abloh died in November after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer, a group of University of Wisconsin athletes wanted to honor the contributions Abloh made to Black culture.

Abloh, a 2003 UW alumnus who was just 41 at the time of his death, was a fashion designer who founded the high-end streetwear brand Off-White. He also was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and even redesigned the exterior of musician Drake’s private plane to mimic the cover art of Drake’s album, “Nothing Was The Same.”

Carter Higginbottom, a junior on the men’s basketball team, was one of the athletes in the group that also included athletes from other Badgers sports. Abloh had a significant impact on this group of athletes and they wanted to make sure he was celebrated for all that he did.

As part of UW’s celebration of Black History Month, the UW men's and women's basketball teams have been wearing special shooting shirts designed by Abloh.

“It was really cool to see how the university responded,” Higginbottom said. “How they were there for us. They understood what this guy did, not only for the Black community, but the world as a whole. It was really important that we honored what he did. Then when Black History Month came around to honor him in that way, and show what a big influence he is and what he means to the Black community.”

In partnership with the Abloh family, UW’s Black History Month shirt is a re-issue of Abloh’s design for UW’s 2015 “The Red Shirt” tradition — a shirt used to raise money by the Alumni Association to help provide financial assistance for current UW students.

The design features the word “Wisconsin” in block letters curved across the front with black “tape” striking through the letters. The traditional Off-White logo is on the back of the shirt.

There were originally three shirts designed when Abloh made them in 2015. One with “Wisconsin” on the front and the UW patch on the back, another with “Wisconsin” on the front but it was as if the words were falling down and the one UW basketball players are wearing this month.

The re-issue is exclusive to the UW basketball teams as part of the athletic department’s Black History Month celebration. The original shirt was a short sleeve, but the team’s is a long sleeve. The shirts will not be available to the public and have no commercial component to them.

“We all understand what it means to wear a piece of Off-White clothing, especially for Black History Month,” Higginbottom said. “(My teammates) definitely saw all the history behind it and what it meant and they were definitely proud to wear it as well. We were all pretty hyped to get a pretty much one-of-a-kind Virgil Abloh shooting shirt.”

In order to help educate the student-athletes about Abloh’s legacy, UW invited two people who worked with the designer to speak with both basketball teams.

DJ Hines knew Abloh when they were both students at UW — Abloh was the DJ at a few of Hines’ parties. He was on campus helping the director of UW’s Alumni Association, Tracy Williams, with a different diversity and inclusion project when Williams expressed needing help marketing Abloh’s design back in 2015.

Hines was brought on board to serve as a liaison between UW and Abloh’s Off-White team. He helped host Abloh’s visits to campus and facilitated events Abloh participated in.

Hines shared his role in the project and spoke about Abloh with the Badgers basketball teams this season.

“I expressed the profound impact that Virgil continues to have on culture, design, fashion, music,” Hines said. “His reach went well beyond clothing. I wanted to help them understand the impact that he had on a global level. The honor that they were presented with to be an installment of his legacy on the UW campus by wearing these T-shirts.”

The other speaker was Faisal Abdu'Allah, a professor in UW’s department of art history. Abdu'Allah met Abloh in 2015 when the professor pitched a limited edition print version of his shirt design with the Off-White label on it.

Abdu'Allah got approval to mass produce the image from Abloh, who later visited the print studio. Abloh signed all of the copies and asked Abdu'Allah to teach him the art of printmaking.

“I explained to them that a lot of their basketball knowledge comes through artistic knowledge,” Abdu'Allah said of his meeting with players. “Understanding space, elevation, movement, visual acuity, all of those things come from having an artistic disposition. I said to them, ‘The most important thing to learn about Virgil … was his investment in youth. His love for art and the next generation, because he always said, the next generation is on you.’”

Higginbottom said it was cool to learn about the behind-the-scenes making of the shirt as well as hear personal stories about Abloh.

“Before I ever put it on I was just looking at it, you know, it felt so special,” Higginbottom said. “I was really honored that his family allowed us to re-release it and make it our shooting shirt and wear it for Black History Month. It was really an honor just to look at it and then putting it on … it's Off-White, you feel swaggy when you put it on.”

