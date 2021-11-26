Why 'relentless' Johnny Davis' Maui Invitational MVP award was no surprise to the Badgers

The Badgers have played six games — Davis missed the Nov. 15 game against Providence with a lower body injury — but he’s the team leader with 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Gard said he probably didn’t utilize Davis enough last season, and that he has seen him grow up so much in a short amount of time.

“I think experience is a great teacher,” Gard said. “There's a lot of things he can get better at, in addition to getting physically stronger. I think there's ballhandling, shooting, everything. His concentration level's better as a sophomore. He doesn't take, he doesn't get lost defensively like maybe he did as a freshman, and that's to be expected with experience.”

Davis said his favorite part of the whole event was watching his teammates thrive. He noted he got to share the court with his twin brother, Jordan, and seeing Wahl get the recognition he deserved — both Johnny Davis and Wahl were named to the All-Tournament team — made the win even better.

He said it’s one of the reasons he’s grateful to be a leader on the team.