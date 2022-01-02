Why Purdue’s Jaden Ivey calls Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis ‘highly underrated’ after being his teammate

Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June.
The pair were competing for spots on Team USA to go to Latvia and play in the FIBA U19 World Cup. But they didn’t truly become friends until after they both made the team and traveled to compete.
“It was kind of hard,” Ivey said. “It was kind of strict, we couldn't really hang out in our rooms with each other doing trials because COVID was so strict. But when we made the team, I think that's when we really bonded just talking with each other, and we actually got a chance to hang out in the rooms once we got to Latvia. We just got to know each other. I feel like we got to know each other more off than on the court.”
Davis and Ivey spent more than a week in July competing at the FIBA U19 World Cup and left Latvia as gold medalists. Purdue freshman forward Caleb Furst also was on the team and the Boilermakers’ sophomore center Zach Edey competed for Canada in the tournament.
The team was led by TCU coach Jamie Dixon and included Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Wisconsin and Purdue are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Monday in West Lafayette, Indiana as Big Ten play continues for both of them. No. 3 Purdue (12-1, 1-1) and No. 24 UW (10-2, 1-1) will be the only matchup of ranked Big Ten teams this week. Michigan State and Ohio State also are ranked at 10th and 13th, respectively.
Purdue won last season’s meeting in West Lafayette 73-69. Davis scored two points in 16 minutes while Ivey had 18 points in 31 minutes.
Ivey recalled playing card games and a lot of NBA 2K21 with Davis in Latvia. Davis said he remembered gambling with both Ivey and Furst, because “there wasn’t much to do'' outside of basketball.
“We were just able to enjoy each other's company,” Ivey said. “I think that was just the biggest piece of … what I took from him was he's just a great friend, a great person to talk to. And you know, he's just fun to be around.”
Ivey said his favorite memory of Davis from their time together was during a combined team meal and film session. A majority of the players were sitting at tables waiting to get started when Davis walked into the room playing music.
“He just comes down blasting music, singing loudly out loud in front of us,” Ivey said. “‘We were like, ‘Johnny, what are you doing?’ It's just moments like that, where … you don't even notice him until he walks into the building. He's just a funny dude.”
Davis started in one game for the FIBA U19 World Cup and didn’t contribute a lot to the stat sheet — he averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12.3 minutes per game. But the combination of seeing Davis play in Latvia and how he’s performed this season has impressed Ivey.
“I think he's underrated,” Ivey said. “As far as athleticism, I think he's highly underrated. He can go up strong with the biggest people on the court. I think he can really shoot the ball well. He's just a great teammate.”
Davis said he learned a lot from Ivey while they were overseas. Ivey was the team’s second-leading scorer with an average of 12.3 points per game.
“We play more of the same position,” Davis said. “Just seeing the way he attacks, you know, his mindset, his aggressiveness, his motor, now I just have to be able to match that when we play.”
Monday’s game will be the first time Davis, Ivey or Furst have seen each other since they returned to the United States following the World Cup.
Ivey and Davis are their team’s leading scorers. Davis is averaging 20.8 points per game, while Ivey is scoring 16.7.
“I'm definitely looking forward to seeing those guys, catching up with them,” Davis said. But that's gonna have to wait till after the game. My mindset down there is … they're the opposition. They're the enemy. I gotta go in there, and I want to beat them.”
