Why Purdue’s Jaden Ivey calls Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis ‘highly underrated’ after being his teammate

Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June.

The pair were competing for spots on Team USA to go to Latvia and play in the FIBA U19 World Cup. But they didn’t truly become friends until after they both made the team and traveled to compete.

“It was kind of hard,” Ivey said. “It was kind of strict, we couldn't really hang out in our rooms with each other doing trials because COVID was so strict. But when we made the team, I think that's when we really bonded just talking with each other, and we actually got a chance to hang out in the rooms once we got to Latvia. We just got to know each other. I feel like we got to know each other more off than on the court.”

Davis and Ivey spent more than a week in July competing at the FIBA U19 World Cup and left Latvia as gold medalists. Purdue freshman forward Caleb Furst also was on the team and the Boilermakers’ sophomore center Zach Edey competed for Canada in the tournament.