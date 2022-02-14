Why playing at Assembly Hall is especially meaningful for Wisconsin’s Brad Davison

Tyra Buss first saw her fiance, Brad Davison, play in her alma mater’s home arena the day the University of Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

It was March 7, 2020, and she was at Assembly Hall with her family to celebrate her father’s and brother’s birthdays. Her family is from Wisconsin and always have been big Badgers fans, so they took advantage of the opportunity to watch UW play Indiana during Buss’ last year living in Bloomington.

“We took a selfie,” Buss said. “My dad and my brothers were in Badgers gear and I was in Indiana gear. It was pretty neat because they took a picture and you can see in the background the Jumbotron and on the court Brad was shooting a free throw that clinched it for them. It was a pretty special moment, and it's kind of crazy to think about how it all turned out.”

Buss didn’t know at the time that she was watching her future fiancé play basketball. The pair were not introduced until later that summer, then got engaged in June 2021.

She plans to return to Assemb;y Hall to watch Davison and the Badgers take on the Hoosiers at 8 p.m.

“It's gonna be super special,” Davison said. “The last time we played there, she was there, but I didn't know she was there. It's a little different because this time, she's gonna be there, her family is going to be there and I'm making her wear Badgers gear.”

Buss said she can’t remember the last time she was in Assembly Hall. She’s now an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which makes it difficult for her to go back to her alma mater.

She said it’ll be the first time she’s going there and won’t be wearing Hoosiers gear.

“If it was any other team … I would never wear another team,” Buss said. “I always support Indiana, especially in women's basketball. You'll never see me — besides where I'm coaching at — you'll never see me wear any other women's basketball gear besides IU WBB. So I'll be in full-out Wisconsin gear representing Brad, and I couldn't be happier. Some of Hoosier Nation might not be thrilled with it, but it is what it is. I'm obviously always going to support my fiance and my love for him.”

Davison joked Buss would have to get her own ticket instead of her designated spot behind the Badgers’ bench if she showed up in Hoosiers gear.

“Hopefully her love for me outweighs her love for Hoosiers,” Davison said.

