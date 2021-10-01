Why joining the Wisconsin men's basketball staff has been like coming 'home' for Sharif Chambliss

“If they don't know us, and we don't know them, and we're just using them for their basketball talents, that's not the way we should go about that,” Chambliss said. “We're here to mentor these young men. In the four to five years we have them, we'll be able to be around them a lot and prepare them for the next 40 to 50 years of their life.”

Chambliss heavily recruited current UW sophomore Carter Gilmore while working as an assistant coach at Wright State. He said he poured a lot of time into building a relationship with Gilmore and it’s paying off now that he’s a coach at UW.

Chambliss defined himself as a players’ coach. He wants to focus his time and attention into the athletes he works with. He had the opportunity during workouts over the summer, and he said multiple players called him asking if he’d work with them in an extra workout.

“I want to give them all of myself so they can be the best person they can be in the end,” Chambliss said. “Not only as a basketball player, but as a future husband, as a future father, as a future citizen in the community, just making sure they know how to give back.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.