Why joining the Wisconsin men's basketball staff has been like coming 'home' for Sharif Chambliss
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sharif Chambliss drives to the basket during UW's 57-52 victory over Northern Iowa in the 2005 NCAA tournament.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Assistant coach Sharif Chambliss was sitting outside of the Kohl Center shortly before the start of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's first scheduled practice for the upcoming season. 

Freshmen Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges walked past him as he sat by the patch of flowers between the place where he’ll coach home games this season and LaBahn Arena on Thursday morning. He paused in the middle of an answer about how he's fitting in with the Badgers' staff to say hello to both of them. 

Chambliss had a more specific greeting 10 minutes later when sophomore Justin Taphorn approached.

Chambliss asked Taphorn about a recent golf outing. Chambliss didn’t even have to ask Taphorn what course he played before they began discussing how difficult some of the holes were. 

He already knew the answer because he’s put in the effort to know Taphorn. Chambliss complimented Taphorn on his two-putt birdie before wishing him well until they saw each other at practice later. 

“How can you coach a kid if you don't know what's going on?” Chambliss said.  

Relationships are important to Chambliss. They always have been. It’s one of the reasons he views UW as “home,” because he already had relationships with almost every person on the basketball staff.

Chambliss join the staff as an assistant coach in May, replacing interim assistant coach Alando Tucker. The team has eight new players on the roster and only three returning upperclassmen. 

Chambliss said there’s a lot of work to be done before the Badgers open the season Nov. 9 against St. Francis College Brooklyn, and that starts with building team chemistry. 

Chambliss, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, played for the Badgers during the 2004-05 season, helping UW reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament after transferring from Penn State. 

He played overseas in Portugal for a year before pursuing a master’s degree in adult education. His coaching career began at Francis Marion University in 2008, and he was a video coordinator under Bo Ryan at UW from 2010-12. 

He spent time working with coaches Scott Nagy at Wright State, Rob Jeter at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Jeff Gard at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Gary Edwards at Francis Marion before returning to UW to work under Greg Gard. He already was close with the Gard family, having worked with Jeff Gard at Platteville. 

Chambliss and Gard went hunting together Wednesday for a Gunning for Hope charity event that raises money for cancer research. 

“I told coach Gard in the interview process I didn't want him to hire me just because of our friendship,” Chambliss said. “I wanted to hire me just because he knows that I can do the job at hand and I think that's why he hired me.”

His closeness with Gard has allowed them to work together cohesively, something Chambliss said people will notice during the season. 

Assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver also have connections to Chambliss. 

Oliver and Chambliss played against each other in the Big Ten, with Oliver wearing an Iowa jersey, and they crossed paths on the recruiting front when they were working for different programs. 

Krabbenhoft and Chambliss both played under Ryan and worked under Nagy — Chambliss at Wright State and Krabbenhoft at South Dakota State. Both men said their pasts have allowed them to have a tighter bond and be better coaches together. 

“We have so many similarities that we can just bounce those things off each other,” Krabbenhoft said. “It's just fun to talk shop with him because you know, we've gone down a similar path in a lot of ways.”

The most important relationships to Chambliss are the ones he forms with the student-athletes. That starts during the recruiting process for him. 

“If they don't know us, and we don't know them, and we're just using them for their basketball talents, that's not the way we should go about that,” Chambliss said. “We're here to mentor these young men. In the four to five years we have them, we'll be able to be around them a lot and prepare them for the next 40 to 50 years of their life.” 

Chambliss heavily recruited current UW sophomore Carter Gilmore while working as an assistant coach at Wright State. He said he poured a lot of time into building a relationship with Gilmore and it’s paying off now that he’s a coach at UW. 

Chambliss defined himself as a players’ coach. He wants to focus his time and attention into the athletes he works with. He had the opportunity during workouts over the summer, and he said multiple players called him asking if he’d work with them in an extra workout. 

“I want to give them all of myself so they can be the best person they can be in the end,” Chambliss said. “Not only as a basketball player, but as a future husband, as a future father, as a future citizen in the community, just making sure they know how to give back.”

