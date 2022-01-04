Why Johnny Davis should take more credit for Wisconsin men's basketball's impressive win over Purdue

Davis is the first player to lead his team in all five categories in a road win over an AP Top 5 team since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan did so at No. 5 Maryland on February 1, 1997. He was two points away from tying the opponent scoring record in Mackey Arena. It’s also the most points for a Badgers player in a single game since Frank Kaminsky set the UW record scoring of 43 points in 2013.

“'I've always said his number-one trait is his competitiveness, and his willingness to lay it on the line for his team,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “You heard him, several times, mention his teammates. That's really what he's always been about. He's gotten bigger, stronger, more explosive. He's gotten a lot better over the last year, worked at it. He's a great listener. He's very coachable. So when you put all those things together, then you have a pretty special player.”

Davis earned the Badgers their first lead of the game with 12:12 remaining in the first half. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl forced a turnover to get the ball to Davis, who converted a layup at the other end to put UW up 11-10. The Badgers fell behind again but Davis was the one to recover the lead when he hit a 3-point shot off Mason Gillis’ turnover.