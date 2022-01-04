Why Johnny Davis should take more credit for Wisconsin men's basketball's impressive win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Johnny Davis walked into the media room shirtless Monday night, before being pulled back into the hallway and reemerging with his jersey on.
The sophomore guard was coming off a career night against No. 3 Purdue, and his teammates had celebrated in the locker room by soaking him in water.
“They weren't saying too much,” Davis joked in the postgame news conference. “They were throwing water bottles around our locker room. My jersey’s soaked right now and it's cold. I give all the credit to them. Everybody else came on and fought tonight.”
Only ones who could cool down @JonathanCDavis1 tonight! 🔥💦— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 4, 2022
Career-high 37 points for Johnny!
That's the most points in a game since Frank Kaminsky set the school record scoring 43 in 2013 pic.twitter.com/892pihb29g
Davis may credit his teammates, but he scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 74-69 upset over the Boilermakers.
Davis — who also contributed three assists, two steals and two blocks for the Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) — said he didn’t even eat breakfast Monday morning so it wasn’t like there was some magic sprinkled in to help him play better. He just showed up.
Davis is the first player to lead his team in all five categories in a road win over an AP Top 5 team since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan did so at No. 5 Maryland on February 1, 1997. He was two points away from tying the opponent scoring record in Mackey Arena. It’s also the most points for a Badgers player in a single game since Frank Kaminsky set the UW record scoring of 43 points in 2013.
“'I've always said his number-one trait is his competitiveness, and his willingness to lay it on the line for his team,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “You heard him, several times, mention his teammates. That's really what he's always been about. He's gotten bigger, stronger, more explosive. He's gotten a lot better over the last year, worked at it. He's a great listener. He's very coachable. So when you put all those things together, then you have a pretty special player.”
Davis earned the Badgers their first lead of the game with 12:12 remaining in the first half. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl forced a turnover to get the ball to Davis, who converted a layup at the other end to put UW up 11-10. The Badgers fell behind again but Davis was the one to recover the lead when he hit a 3-point shot off Mason Gillis’ turnover.
Davis scored 9 points in the last 3:41 of the game, with Brad Davison adding the other 5 UW points during the closing minutes. Davis hit a pair of free throws with 3:41 left to tie the game at 62-62. Davis assisted Davison on a 3-pointer 20 seconds later to give UW the lead for good before Davis added a 3-pointer of his own with 1:53 remaining. Next, Davis hit a stepback jumper to put UW up 70-63 with just over a minute to go, and then he sealed the win with a dunk in the final seconds.
“He's really good,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He's great off his left hand. He's got a great pull up. He's a streaky 3-point shooter, he made a huge one. He's really good. He's the definition of a two way player. He's given the same amount of effort on the defensive end, he gets deflections, he gets blocks, he takes on challenges. Then offensively, that speaks for itself.”
Davis thrives off shooting from his left side, so Painter and Purdue guard Ethan Morton said they were trying to limit his opportunities from that angle. Davis went 13-for-24 on the night, with all but two shots coming from near the paint.
“There's a lot of shots that he makes there that you just kind of have to shake his hand and go ‘That's a great shot,’” Morton said. “I'm frustrated with myself. A couple of times they get into like a naked ball screen and he kind of gets away from me.
“[Coach Painter] says ‘You let a guy like that get his head up during the game the basketball is going to fall.’”
Davis said the biggest challenge was shooting around the tall centers on Purdue’s roster. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey split time down low and are 6-foot-10 and 7-foot-4, respectively. Davis generated 20 of his 37 points off jump shots.
“You got to jump higher,” Davis said. “You got to get off quicker and you got to jump higher. I kind of attacked the rim early [in the game] which made them sag off a little bit which allowed me to elevate over.”
Davison was the Badgers’ second leading scorer with 15 points, but he said he spent most of the game just trying to get out of Davis' way. All three of Davison’s assists were on Davis shots.
“Time and time again, he cuts up on the floor and he not only shows the league but shows the country how dynamic he is,” Davison said. “I have no problem saying he’s the best scorer in the country and one of the best players in the country. When he's rolling like that, me personally, I try to give him space, you know, make a couple shots, give them more space, give them more space, so he can go out there and do his thing.
"That's the one thing that I really, you know, appreciate about Johnny. And his goal isn't to come out here and score, his goal is to come out here and win and try to dominate every way he can.”
January 4, 2022