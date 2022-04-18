Why John Blackwell decided to commit to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team

John Blackwell always was interested in playing for a Big Ten program.

His father, Glynn Blackwell, played for Illinois from 1984-1988 and talked about it throughout John Blackwell’s childhood.

The Big Ten is the best league, according to the Blackwell family, and John Blackwell wanted to be a part of it.

He committed to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team Friday. He made two visits to UW, and it was clear the Badgers wanted him. UW felt right to Blackwell, not only because of the players but because he wanted the chance to play both shooting guard and point guard. UW offered that, so he committed before the end of his junior year of high school.

“I feel like my game translates into their style of play, how (Greg) Gard coaches,” he said. “Then they showed the most love constantly since they offered me … just showing genuine love to me.”

Blackwell didn’t play point guard until his sophomore year, when he started at Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

The 6-foot-3 guard was more familiar with playing shooting guard, but Brother Rice coach Rick Palmer pushed Blackwell to develop into a combo guard. Palmer said that Blackwell is more efficient when he’s focused on scoring and hopes he’ll work on getting more aggressive before heading to the Badgers.

Switching to point guard has been a challenge for Blackwell, a 2023 commit. He started to become overly concerned with delivering the ball to his teammates, which makes sense since he has two teammates on his high school team who have Division I offers.

“It was frustrating because with the position … I had to sacrifice my scoring,” Blackwell said. “I had to be more of a facilitator and be more of a leader without scoring. Then as I took on the role, it started to become fun. I know in the long run it's going to help me because I can do both. I create matchup problems because I'm a tall, big guard that can play the one and a two.”

He finished his junior season averaging 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. He also had the highest 3-point shooting percentage in Michigan at 49%.

He’s the No. 26 ranked combo guard in the country and No. 4 player in Michigan, per 247 Sports.

Yet the Badgers were his only Power Five offer. He had offers from Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Loyola Chicago, according to 247 Sports. He started garnering interest from other Power Five schools toward the end of his high school season, but no formal offers were extended.

“He's known as a driver first, shooter second and he led the state 3-point percentage while doing that,” Palmer said. “When you're a guy like that, who just defends and cares about his teammates and really focused on winning, I don't think there's really a system out there that wouldn't fit him.”

Players who already had left the Badgers’ program were encouraging Blackwell to go to UW. Tai Strickland, who played for the Badgers in 2018-19, was talking to Blackwell throughout the process. Lorne Bowman II, who announced he’d be leaving the program earlier this month, was the person Blackwell connected with the most while on campus.

Both former UW players texted Blackwell after he announced his commitment expressing how proud they were of him.

UW doesn’t always stick to a player’s original position when he joins the program. Brad Davison came in as a shooting guard and had to play point guard during his freshman year when D’Mtrik Trice got injured. Shooting guard Jahcobi Neath played some point guard at Wake Forest before transferring to UW. But the Badgers decided to have Neath focus on shooting guard since they had two point guards in Chucky Hepburn and Bowman.

Blackwell joins the Badgers when UW’s two point guards — Hepburn and Kamari McGee — will be juniors. Blackwell said he anticipates playing more shooting guard while with UW because of his 3-point abilities and “how good” Hepburn is at the point.

“He's just a really good player,” Palmer said about Blackwell. “I know basketball is kind of becoming positionless. He's a guy that can guard multiple positions because of his height and his athleticism and strength. And he can play both guard spots. We don't really worry about positions. We worry about basketball players, and (Blackwell is) really good at basketball.”

