Why Greg Gard already changed his plans for the Badgers’ center position
It took barely a month for Greg Gard to shift his plan for the center position. 

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach said in October that he would use a three-man committee, but one game in it’s looking like a two-man rotation.

Sophomores Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson and fifth-year senior transfer Chris Vogt were supposed to share the spot. Crowl started there in both the Badgers’ exhibition and season opener, and Vogt was the person relieving him. 

Carlson has played more of a power forward role and shared it with junior Tyler Wahl. Gard said the center responsibilities mostly are going to fall on Crowl and Vogt, while Carlson will focus more on other areas. 

“Ben can play there if needed, if we need to go a little more mobile, a little smaller,” Gard said. “It's going to depend on lineups. It's going to depend on the situation. Ben's also played a lot of the four. I think with that combination of guys, it gives me a lot of flexibility.”

Gard said there’s a reason he writes his plans in pencil and not pen because they can change at any moment. That change was evident when freshman guard Chucky Hepburn entered the starting lineup. Gard played three guards and two forwards in the season opener instead of the two guards and three forwards he used in the Oct. 29 exhibition. 

Hepburn in the starting five pushed Carlson out of the starting lineup. Carlson often was subbing for Wahl, while Vogt and Crowl would trade spots on the bench and court. Chris Hodges, the other big man on the team, opted to redshirt his freshman season.

Crowl and Vogt combined for 17 rebounds in the Badgers’ season opener. Crowl scored 11 points over 18:56 minutes. Vogt played 16:49 minutes, scored two points, but added one assist, one steal and two blocks. 

Carlson played the most out of the three players with 19:30 minutes, but never played as the center. 

“I think it's working really well,” Carlson said. “They're a little bit more post-oriented than me. I play a little bit more on the perimeter. I think we all have really good chemistry. They can do a little bit of everything on the floor. I think they're both pretty good passers. They're aware of where different guys are. So I think we play off each other's strengths.”

Vogt is the most experienced center on the team. UW is his third collegiate team after he began his college career at Northern Kentucky then transferred to Cincinnati. 

Gard said a big reason why the Badgers brought in Vogt for his extra year of eligibility is because the team lacks older players. Both Crowl and Gard have said Vogt’s confidence and maturity have rubbed off on the younger players. 

“He gave us a good boost defensively and off the glass,” Gard said. “He understands that I've said this from the beginning. He understands who he is. And he understands what he's good at. He understands what he's not good at and he plays to his strengths.”

Gard said that while Crowl still is building his confidence, Vogt will be able to help him along the way. The pair plays off each other’s strengths and allows UW some versatility down low. 

“Chris is a really good offensive rebounder,” Carlson said. “I mean, it's hard to move in the post because he's so big, and he can finish really well with both hands. Steve, I think his biggest thing is he's a really good passer. And he's really patient in the post. And he can also step out and shoot the 3. So I think that makes them hard to guard.”

The Big Ten is known for its big men, with players such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. UW may not have the most experienced centers, but the multiple options could be a benefit in Big Ten play. 

“We all bring something different to the table,” Vogt said. “That makes it hard for teams to prep for. We each do what we do really good. Our coaches always said, ‘Iron sharpens iron.’ So having great players in your program just kind of makes each other better.”

