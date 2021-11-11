Why Greg Gard already changed his plans for the Badgers’ center position

It took barely a month for Greg Gard to shift his plan for the center position.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach said in October that he would use a three-man committee, but one game in it’s looking like a two-man rotation.
Sophomores Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson and fifth-year senior transfer Chris Vogt were supposed to share the spot. Crowl started there in both the Badgers’ exhibition and season opener, and Vogt was the person relieving him.
Carlson has played more of a power forward role and shared it with junior Tyler Wahl. Gard said the center responsibilities mostly are going to fall on Crowl and Vogt, while Carlson will focus more on other areas.
“Ben can play there if needed, if we need to go a little more mobile, a little smaller,” Gard said. “It's going to depend on lineups. It's going to depend on the situation. Ben's also played a lot of the four. I think with that combination of guys, it gives me a lot of flexibility.”
Gard said there’s a reason he writes his plans in pencil and not pen because they can change at any moment. That change was evident when freshman guard Chucky Hepburn entered the starting lineup. Gard played three guards and two forwards in the season opener instead of the two guards and three forwards he used in the Oct. 29 exhibition.
Hepburn in the starting five pushed Carlson out of the starting lineup. Carlson often was subbing for Wahl, while Vogt and Crowl would trade spots on the bench and court. Chris Hodges, the other big man on the team, opted to redshirt his freshman season.
Crowl and Vogt combined for 17 rebounds in the Badgers’ season opener. Crowl scored 11 points over 18:56 minutes. Vogt played 16:49 minutes, scored two points, but added one assist, one steal and two blocks.
Carlson played the most out of the three players with 19:30 minutes, but never played as the center.
“I think it's working really well,” Carlson said. “They're a little bit more post-oriented than me. I play a little bit more on the perimeter. I think we all have really good chemistry. They can do a little bit of everything on the floor. I think they're both pretty good passers. They're aware of where different guys are. So I think we play off each other's strengths.”
Vogt is the most experienced center on the team. UW is his third collegiate team after he began his college career at Northern Kentucky then transferred to Cincinnati.
Gard said a big reason why the Badgers brought in Vogt for his extra year of eligibility is because the team lacks older players. Both Crowl and Gard have said Vogt’s confidence and maturity have rubbed off on the younger players.
“He gave us a good boost defensively and off the glass,” Gard said. “He understands that I've said this from the beginning. He understands who he is. And he understands what he's good at. He understands what he's not good at and he plays to his strengths.”
Gard said that while Crowl still is building his confidence, Vogt will be able to help him along the way. The pair plays off each other’s strengths and allows UW some versatility down low.
“Chris is a really good offensive rebounder,” Carlson said. “I mean, it's hard to move in the post because he's so big, and he can finish really well with both hands. Steve, I think his biggest thing is he's a really good passer. And he's really patient in the post. And he can also step out and shoot the 3. So I think that makes them hard to guard.”
The Big Ten is known for its big men, with players such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. UW may not have the most experienced centers, but the multiple options could be a benefit in Big Ten play.
“We all bring something different to the table,” Vogt said. “That makes it hard for teams to prep for. We each do what we do really good. Our coaches always said, ‘Iron sharpens iron.’ So having great players in your program just kind of makes each other better.”
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team

POINT GUARD
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
Overview
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.