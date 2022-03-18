Why Chucky Hepburn's says his hand will be taped when Wisconsin men's basketball faces Colgate

Chucky Hepburn was sporting a new hairstyle when he and his Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates took the court for their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State last week. Hepburn, who had replaced the trademark bleached spot in his short Afro hair style with a burst of bright red, also had a more practical addition to his look — tape on his right wrist and hand. Hepburn said he injured the area in the first half of the Badgers’ regular-season finale against Nebraska on March 6. He didn’t wear any form of wrap or tape in the second half, but wore it for the entire matchup with the Spatans. The freshman point guard said following the loss to Michigan State that he was hoping to utilize the seven days of rest before the start of the NCAA Tournament to get it back to full strength.
The No. 3 Badgers play No. 14 Colgate at 8:50 p.m. on Friday in Milwaukee — their first game since the loss to the Spartans. Hepburn said Thursday that his hand “good,” but he still plans to wear some form of support against the Raiders. “I'm shooting it better with tape,” Hepburn said. “So I think I'll just follow through with that.” Hepburn scored 11 points on 44% shooting overall and 60% shooting from 3-point range in the only game he wore the tape. He averages 8.2 points per game on 39.0% shooting overall and 35.5% from 3-point range on the season.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball celebrates after drawing No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
The team arrives for the event to eat dinner before the selection show.
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) and the teammates react to being picked as a 3-seed and with play their first game against 14-seed Colgate in Milwaukee.
