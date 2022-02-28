Why Chucky Hepburn has been even more valuable to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team recently

Chucky Hepburn was sporting a pair of necklaces when left the locker room and made his way to a group of media members following the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team’s win over Rutgers on Saturday.
The first one has been a staple of Hepburn’s postgame looks all season — a “C” for his first initial on a gold chain. The second one was making its debut.
“It is new bling,” Hepburn answered when asked about the chain displaying the No. 23 from his jersey. “Two-three, VVS diamonds.”
Johnny Davis, who was waiting for his turn to address the media, couldn’t help but make fun of the freshman guard, telling him to “shut up” with a roll of his eyes.
“I definitely am (a fan of the new bling),” Davis said. “I’m just messing with him. I like giving him a hard time.”
Hepburn just laughed at Davis' comments.
People are also reading…
Hepburn is a confident guy. It’s not only proven by how he’s been playing, but also how he carries himself away from games. He’s been responsible for Wisconsin’s point guard duties all season, with a lot thrown at him both on and off the court.
Hepburn is the only freshman starting at point guard in the Big Ten. His childhood friend, akin to a brother, was shot and killed outside a sports bar Jan. 24 in Omaha, Nebraska. He’s one of four Badgers players that has played in every game this season — joining Steven Crowl, Brad Davison and Chris Vogt.
Now there’s another curve ball for Hepburn. Lorne Bowman II has been unavailable for the past three games due to what UW is calling a non-COVID illness and there is no update on whether or not he’ll be available for Tuesday’s game.
That means Hepburn is the only true point guard available on the Badgers’ roster until Bowman returns. Jordan Davis and Jachobi Neath — both shooting guards — are the only two available substitutes for Hepburn, Davison and Davis.
“We definitely miss Lo, but we got the next guys up whether it's Brad, whether it's Jordan, we got guys that can step up and play,” Hepburn said. “That's what's exciting about this group. Anybody can come off the bench and produce for us.”
Hepburn has played an average of 34.5 minutes and scored 9.6 points while committing just 1.3 turnovers over the three games Bowman has been out. He’s averaging 31.2 minutes per game and 7.8 points and 1.25 turnovers this season.
The Badgers are used to having players out, as Davison pointed out. The team has played with a short roster much of the season due to flu, COVID-19 and a multitude of injuries.
Hepburn finished with 13 points — third behind Davis and Davison — on 5-for-11 shooting overall and was 2 of 4 from 3-point range as the Badgers became the first ranked Big Ten team to defeat Rutgers on its home court this season. And he did that despite getting only five minutes of rest.
“People will talk about the points or the scoring or assists and again, statistics, but he's poised out there,” Davison said. “He runs the team. He’s willing to talk to people but also willing to listen to guys like Johnny and Tyler (Wahl) and myself about what to do here and there. He's been incredible. His ability not only to get us in the right spots, but his ability also to get to his spot to create opportunities for himself and others, has been great.”
Hepburn has been a consistently good defender for UW all season as well. He said following the Northwestern game Jan. 28 he wanted to get more aggressive on offense, and he's been on the right track, averaging 9.1 points per game since the Badgers defeated the Wildcats.
He turned the ball over three times against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday but made up for one of the turnovers when he stole the ball on the subsequent possession. Hepburn finished with two steals as UW improved to 23-5 overall and 14-4 in conference play.
“He did a really good job keeping his composure,” Davis said. “He had a few mistakes, but he doesn't really have somebody to come in and back him up. He had a lot of big shots in the first half and the second half.”
The Badgers are in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten heading into the last week of the regular season. UW starts the week off against No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday at the Kohl Center in a game that could determine if the Badgers share the Big Ten title or have it to themselves. The Badgers wrap up the regular season Sunday against last-place Nebraska in Madison.
Hepburn scored five points and had three assists and one steal with just one turnover during UW’s 74-69 win against Purdue on Jan. 3. It’s not known whether Bowman will be available for the game, but Hepburn’s teammates and coaches have confidence in him either way.
“He's a freshman that has played beyond his years,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “For a freshman to do what he's done in the environments he's done it in … I can't speak enough about how impactful he's been. When you have a guard like that, can run your show, and he's only a freshman. That's a huge credit to him and his preparation.”
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
February 28, 2022
Current: Three seed
Last week: Four seed
Lunardi released his updated projection Monday morning with the Badgers holding the last three seed as the No. 12 overall team in the bracket. Lunardi has been slow to push the Badgers into the top tier of his rankings and his top seeds include Purdue (two seed, eighth overall) and Illinois (four seed, 13th overall).
Nine Big Ten teams are in Lunardi’s bracket.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Long Beach State
Last week: Three seed
Palm has the Badgers opening the tournament in Milwaukee — a situation looking more likely by the win for UW — and in the same West bracket as Gonzaga, his top seed. UW is Palm’s highest-seeded Big Ten team.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @tsnmike's last Bracket Forecast of February is here— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 25, 2022
What do you think about his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/qk0rvXH2bK
Current: Three seed, facing Princeton
Last week: Three seed
DeCourcy has been high on the Badgers throughout the season, and his latest projection — released Friday, so it doesn’t factor in UW’s road win at Rutgers — has them in the East bracket with top seeds Kansas and Kentucky. UW is one of eight Big Ten teams in his projection, with Purdue being the only league foe seeded higher than the Badgers.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings Monday, below Big Ten foes Purdue (No. 12), Illinois (No. 14), Iowa (No. 18) and Ohio State (No. 21).
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 7-3 in Quadrant 1 games, 8-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 8-1 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Tuesday’s game against Purdue will be a Quadrant 1 game and Sunday’s finale against Nebraska will likely be a Quadrant 4 contest.