Why Chucky Hepburn has been even more valuable to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team recently

Chucky Hepburn was sporting a pair of necklaces when left the locker room and made his way to a group of media members following the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team’s win over Rutgers on Saturday.

The first one has been a staple of Hepburn’s postgame looks all season — a “C” for his first initial on a gold chain. The second one was making its debut.

“It is new bling,” Hepburn answered when asked about the chain displaying the No. 23 from his jersey. “Two-three, VVS diamonds.”

Johnny Davis, who was waiting for his turn to address the media, couldn’t help but make fun of the freshman guard, telling him to “shut up” with a roll of his eyes.

“I definitely am (a fan of the new bling),” Davis said. “I’m just messing with him. I like giving him a hard time.”

Hepburn just laughed at Davis' comments.

Hepburn is a confident guy. It’s not only proven by how he’s been playing, but also how he carries himself away from games. He’s been responsible for Wisconsin’s point guard duties all season, with a lot thrown at him both on and off the court.

Hepburn is the only freshman starting at point guard in the Big Ten. His childhood friend, akin to a brother, was shot and killed outside a sports bar Jan. 24 in Omaha, Nebraska. He’s one of four Badgers players that has played in every game this season — joining Steven Crowl, Brad Davison and Chris Vogt.

Now there’s another curve ball for Hepburn. Lorne Bowman II has been unavailable for the past three games due to what UW is calling a non-COVID illness and there is no update on whether or not he’ll be available for Tuesday’s game.

That means Hepburn is the only true point guard available on the Badgers’ roster until Bowman returns. Jordan Davis and Jachobi Neath — both shooting guards — are the only two available substitutes for Hepburn, Davison and Davis.

“We definitely miss Lo, but we got the next guys up whether it's Brad, whether it's Jordan, we got guys that can step up and play,” Hepburn said. “That's what's exciting about this group. Anybody can come off the bench and produce for us.”

Hepburn has played an average of 34.5 minutes and scored 9.6 points while committing just 1.3 turnovers over the three games Bowman has been out. He’s averaging 31.2 minutes per game and 7.8 points and 1.25 turnovers this season.

The Badgers are used to having players out, as Davison pointed out. The team has played with a short roster much of the season due to flu, COVID-19 and a multitude of injuries.

Hepburn finished with 13 points — third behind Davis and Davison — on 5-for-11 shooting overall and was 2 of 4 from 3-point range as the Badgers became the first ranked Big Ten team to defeat Rutgers on its home court this season. And he did that despite getting only five minutes of rest.

“People will talk about the points or the scoring or assists and again, statistics, but he's poised out there,” Davison said. “He runs the team. He’s willing to talk to people but also willing to listen to guys like Johnny and Tyler (Wahl) and myself about what to do here and there. He's been incredible. His ability not only to get us in the right spots, but his ability also to get to his spot to create opportunities for himself and others, has been great.”

Hepburn has been a consistently good defender for UW all season as well. He said following the Northwestern game Jan. 28 he wanted to get more aggressive on offense, and he's been on the right track, averaging 9.1 points per game since the Badgers defeated the Wildcats.

He turned the ball over three times against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday but made up for one of the turnovers when he stole the ball on the subsequent possession. Hepburn finished with two steals as UW improved to 23-5 overall and 14-4 in conference play.

“He did a really good job keeping his composure,” Davis said. “He had a few mistakes, but he doesn't really have somebody to come in and back him up. He had a lot of big shots in the first half and the second half.”

The Badgers are in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten heading into the last week of the regular season. UW starts the week off against No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday at the Kohl Center in a game that could determine if the Badgers share the Big Ten title or have it to themselves. The Badgers wrap up the regular season Sunday against last-place Nebraska in Madison.

Hepburn scored five points and had three assists and one steal with just one turnover during UW’s 74-69 win against Purdue on Jan. 3. It’s not known whether Bowman will be available for the game, but Hepburn’s teammates and coaches have confidence in him either way.

“He's a freshman that has played beyond his years,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “For a freshman to do what he's done in the environments he's done it in … I can't speak enough about how impactful he's been. When you have a guard like that, can run your show, and he's only a freshman. That's a huge credit to him and his preparation.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.