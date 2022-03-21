Why Brad Davison is ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ as Wisconsin men’s basketball career ends

MILWAUKEE — Brad Davison and Johnny Davis were the last two University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players to go through the handshake line following Sunday’s season-ending loss to Iowa State.
Davis turned away and headed back to the locker room after congratulating the Cyclones on their win. Davison lingered. He walked to half court as the Cyclones skipped past him in excitement, celebrating their win. Then he looked around at the sea of Badgers fans in Fiserv Forum.
He wrapped an arm around himself in an attempt to delay the inevitable emotions. He took one last look at where his family was sitting before taking a deep breath and walking off the court for the last time in a Badgers uniform.
“I just get overwhelmed with gratitude for the career I've got to experience here, but also just for the relationships and the people that I've got to do it with,” Davison said. “I was just taking a moment to look around at all the red and to be on the floor in the arena with the jersey on.”
He got choked up while talking and stopped. He leaned back in his chair, took a deep breath and continued talking with tears in his eyes.
“Look at my parents and my fiancee and friends, just special moments, taking pictures in my head,” Davison said.
He later walked into the media interview room with tears streaming down his face, the last of three Badgers players — Davis and Tyler Wahl also were present — to sit down. He squeezed his teammates’ arms in acknowledgment of their sadness.
After the players were dismissed, he sat in his chair a minute longer than Davis and Wahl, and he thanked the media in attendance before walking away.
Davis finished his fifth and final season with UW averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 34.4 minutes per game. He scored 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, in his last game.
Davison walks away as a decorated Badgers player, despite his lackluster final performance. He earned second-team all-Big Ten accolades this season after being a Big Ten all-Freshman pick in 2018.
He leads all UW players with 300 career 3-pointers made and 157 career starts. He also finished in the top 10 at UW in career free-throw percentage, career free throws made, points and steals.
“I hope basketball's not the first thing that people think about when they think of me,” Davison said. “I hope it's about an interaction that we had or maybe a picture or an autograph or a conversation. I hope it's something bigger than basketball or just me wearing the 34 jersey.
“I hope that's how my teammates see me and my coaches view me as well, because those are the things I really value. I love the game of basketball, but I know I'm not defined by my performance or wins or losses. I know where my identity lies. That's what scripture says about me, but that's also what my teammates think about me and my coaches and my family and my friends. So I'm content, but with that being said, I just hope people remember me as a great teammate, great leader and great friend.”
The 22-year-old has had a memorable career – both good and bad. He’s walking away as a Badgers fan favorite but also as a formidable opponent.
“I wouldn’t want to play against him,” UW freshman Chucky Hepburn said at the beginning of the season. “But I’m glad to have him as a teammate.”
Davison played most of his freshman season with a separated shoulder and made the first of his three NCAA Tournament appearances his sophomore season.
His junior season was a big one. He made a program-record eight 3-pointers in a win at Nebraska and hit a clutch 3-pointer late in a 60-56 win at Indiana that helped UW clinch a share of the Big Ten title. The Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19 that season.
Davison scored 29 points in UW’s win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
He decided he wasn’t finished playing and came back for a fifth year at UW, where he helped the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten title and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
UW coach Greg Gard took a moment to collect his thoughts after being asked about Davison’s legacy with the Badgers. Gard’s voice cracked while answering and called Davison “a coach’s dream” after spending the past five seasons with him.
“He's been a leader in our locker room since pretty much the day he walked in as a freshman or shortly thereafter, and he's helped set and maintain a terrific culture of how we have to do things every day, how you go about your everyday life,” Gard said.
“I knew this day was going to come at some point in time. … We couldn't have asked anything more. He's given absolutely everything he's had to this program in so many ways and tried to make sure it was focused on the right things. He's definitely left an exceptional mark on this program, past and future.”
