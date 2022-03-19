Why advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament meant so much to Wisconsin’s Chris Vogt

MILWAUKEE — Chris Vogt stood up in excitement when Johnny Davis hit a 3-pointer with 1:26 left in the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball NCAA Tournament game Friday.
He didn’t sit down again until after the final buzzer.
Any time one of his teammates took a shot or there was a close call, he would stand on his tiptoes and tense up, making the 7-foot center an additional 1-2 inches taller. He wore a grimace on his face until the shot was made or a decision was clear.
Colgate had been hot from 3-point range for a majority of the game, and nine points in 186 seconds wasn’t impossible to overcome.
“It was really just kind of knowing what they could do on the other side,” Vogt said. “They can really shoot it better than anybody in the country. They were hitting it (Friday night) for sure. I'm not sure at that point what the exact time on the clock was, but it was plenty enough time for them to get back in the game.”
He felt like the Badgers had secured the win with Davis’ shot that put them up 65-56. He grinned but didn’t get as excited as his teammates after the shot.
He clenched and unclenched his fists through the final 30 seconds, hoping a dream he’d come so close to multiple times in his career wouldn’t slip away. There wouldn’t be another chance if it did.
Vogt clapped his hands twice when the buzzer finally sounded. A smile overtook his face as he walked onto the court to embrace senior Brad Davision.
The 23-year-old senior finally achieved a goal he set years ago — to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“It means everything,” Vogt said, “This has always been a goal of mine. First to play in the NCAA Tournament, but now to advance. Just keep on taking it one game at a time.”
Vogt is no stranger to winning, repeatedly joking that he has enough rings to fill a hand.
“I'm up to my pointer finger now,” Vogt said after winning the Big Ten regular-season title this season. “I just got my thumb left after this.”
But he was missing something.
He made an NIT appearance after winning the Horizon League regular-season championship with Northern Kentucky in 2018. The Norse then won both the regular-season and Horizon League tournament titles in 2019 to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Vogt then transferred to Cincinnati for his final two seasons. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of postseason tournaments in 2020 before the Bearcats played in the 2021 American Athletic Conference tournament championship game, where they lost to Houston to end their season.
He had played four seasons, but the NCAA granted an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic. He chose to continue chasing his dream of advancing in the NCAA Tournament by transferring to UW. He's become a key player off the bench and in the locker room for the Badgers.
“He's been in those winning locker rooms so he kind of knows how they feel, what they are and what to bring into those locker rooms,” UW sophomore Steven Crowl said. “Just the wisdom that specifically, I mean he's told the team everything, but just the big guys — how to handle ourselves and how to play out there. Just those small things, I think, is the big thing that he's brought to our team.”
Vogt accomplished the goal of playing for a winning team in the NCAA Tournament, but he’s not satisfied. He’ll try for another win Sunday, when UW players Iowa State at 5:10 p.m. for a spot in the Sweet 16.
“It's a humbling experience, to be honest,” Vogt said. “I think it's a testament to the great teammates I've had and the great guys I played with. I’ve enjoyed all my time at all three schools, I still keep in contact with everybody from every school. It's just incredible to me to be able to have that much success in my college career.”
