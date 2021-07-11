Why 3 former Badgers men’s basketball players are together again at Valparaiso

After landing at Valparaiso University following his departure from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, Joe Hedstrom’s father sent him a link to a story about badgers being native to Northwest Indiana.

With the influx of former Badgers, mascotless Valparaiso might consider claiming the animal as their new image. Hedstrom joked it might be a good decision for the school because it’s not only factually correct, but three former UW players are now on Valparaiso’s roster.

Hedstrom and Trevor Anderson made the decision to transfer after the 2020-21 season ended while Kobe King left UW in the middle of the 2020 season and hasn’t played for a team since. After briefly being committed to Nebraska and then signing up for the NBA draft, King has finally joined a new team.

Last month, a secretly recorded audio file detailing pointed criticism toward UW coach Greg Gard was sent to the Wisconsin State Journal. The biggest grievance was a lack of relationship between Gard and the seven seniors present in the meeting.

Wisconsin men’s basketball seniors confronted Greg Gard in secretly recorded meeting. Here’s what they said The seven seniors on last season’s Badgers team had pointed criticism for coach Greg Gard during a disappointing season. “We’re not here to build your resume,” one of them told Gard. Another said Wisconsin “doesn’t feel like home.”

Anderson was one of those seniors. While none of the players had anything explicit to say about UW or their relationships with Gard, they all said they’ve found a home at Valparaiso.