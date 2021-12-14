Why 2022 commit Connor Essegian decided Wisconsin was the best fit for him

Essegian didn’t announce his decision until 16 days later, when he held a commitment ceremony in his high school’s gym surrounded by media, family and friends. He officially signed on Nov. 16.

It was a combination of feeling like he was at home with the players and familiarity with the Badgers’ style that ultimately drew him to UW.

He felt like all the players took him in and made him feel like part of the Badgers family, but Wahl was the person he connected with the most. Wahl was Essegian’s host for his official visit weekend, and the two spent a lot of time together both at practice and in Wahl’s apartment.

The conversations not surrounding basketball are what struck Essegian the most. He said he and Wahl spent almost an entire night just talking about life, and it felt like he knew Wahl his entire life. He felt comfortable and like he could be himself.

“I think he just fits the culture,” Wahl said. “He's a nice kid, cares about school, cares about basketball and that's kind of just all that matters. I'm sure he can help us next year.”