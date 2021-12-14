Why 2022 commit Connor Essegian decided Wisconsin was the best fit for him

The first time Class of 2022 commit Connor Essegian came back to campus after deciding to join the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was Dec. 4 for the rivalry game against Marquette.
The 6-foot-4 guard stood on the sidelines with a big smile while the Badgers warmed up hours before the game. Essegian was snapping pictures of an empty Kohl Center before it filled. He chatted with assistant coach Dean Oliver, caught up with junior forward Tyler Wahl and even shot a 3-pointer before he had to take his seat in the stands.
Essegian grew up in Albion, Indiana, and always has watched the Big Ten Conference. So it was a dream come true to sign with the Badgers, and seeing a full Kohl Center felt like reality setting in for him.
“To be able to finally get there and see it in full action and realize that I've accomplished my dream of being able to get there, it was really eye-opening,” Essegian said. “Just seeing the atmosphere … the full arena, the people, just being excited for Wisconsin basketball, too, and seeing the support that I'll have next year.”
Oliver reached out to Essegian at the end of his junior year of high school, when he had started to garner Division I interest after averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Indiana Elite. Essegian also helped his high school team, Central Noble, to a 20-1 season with 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
The heavy recruiting conversations didn’t come until UW coach Greg Gard came to a couple of Essegian’s AAU games toward the end of the summer circuit.
“I was really hoping they would pull the trigger,” Essegian said. “I knew once they did, and I finally would have my top seven. I know they're one of the other schools that was kind of interested in me. Once they kind of did (offer a spot), that's kind of when I got my top seven and then went from there.”
Essegian narrowed his options to seven schools in early August. He picked the Badgers (8-2), who host Nicholls State (7-3) on Wednesday, over Loyola Chicago, Creighton, Minnesota, Purdue Fort Wayne, Wake Forest and Butler.
He made an unofficial visit to UW on Aug. 2, then an official visit to Wake Forest on Aug. 27. He returned to Madison for his official visit the weekend of Sept. 3.
Essegian originally had planned to go on official visits to all seven schools but decided otherwise after leaving Madison.
“It kind of hit home, like, this is where I want to be,” Essegian said. “It felt right. As soon as we got home, I told my parents what I was feeling. We had a conversation about it, and that's kind of when I finally made my decision was that day after that official visit.”
Essegian didn’t announce his decision until 16 days later, when he held a commitment ceremony in his high school’s gym surrounded by media, family and friends. He officially signed on Nov. 16.
It was a combination of feeling like he was at home with the players and familiarity with the Badgers’ style that ultimately drew him to UW.
He felt like all the players took him in and made him feel like part of the Badgers family, but Wahl was the person he connected with the most. Wahl was Essegian’s host for his official visit weekend, and the two spent a lot of time together both at practice and in Wahl’s apartment.
The conversations not surrounding basketball are what struck Essegian the most. He said he and Wahl spent almost an entire night just talking about life, and it felt like he knew Wahl his entire life. He felt comfortable and like he could be himself.
“I think he just fits the culture,” Wahl said. “He's a nice kid, cares about school, cares about basketball and that's kind of just all that matters. I'm sure he can help us next year.”
Essegian had the opportunity to watch film with the team during his visit. He said Gard was showing him film and he immediately was able to recognize the Badgers were running a two-guard motion scheme — the same style he’s been playing his whole life.
“The grittiness that Wisconsin's always been known for, it's always kind of what I've prided myself on in my game,” Essegian said. “It’s not just being a shooter or a scorer, but having lots of other things I'm capable of doing like rebounding, taking charges, loose balls, all those types of things that go under the radar.”
Coaches and high school teammates say he’s a good shooter. Indiana Elite coach Mark Adams called Essegian one of the best shooters he’s ever coached, while John Bodey, his high school coach, called his 3-point shot “pretty.”
UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said the Badgers wanted someone who can spread the floor and take shots. Essegian said he’s hoping to be able to help improve UW’s offensive consistency, which has been an issue this season.
“I want to go somewhere where I feel wanted,” Essegian said. “That doesn't necessarily mean playing, but it means you know, coming in and making an impact at any level. That's just something that I'm really looking forward to, to kind of get there and be with the guys that I feel like I can prosper with and really grow with.”