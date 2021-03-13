Where will Badgers men's basketball be seeded in NCAA tournament after going through 'the grinder?'

Sweet 16 games will be held on March 27 and 28, with the Elite Eight to follow on March 29 and 30 (yes, that’s a Monday and Tuesday).

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the national semifinals on April 3 and championship game on April 5.

Seeding and restrictions

Typically, teams’ geographic proximity to the sites hosting preliminary rounds drives the bracketing decisions by the selection committee. That won’t be the case in 2021 with the entire event being held in Indiana.

The bracket mostly will be determined by the overall seed list, with teams being ranked No. 1 through No. 68. This method — called the S-curve — would have the overall No. 4 seed being placed in the same region as the No. 5 seed; No. 3 with No. 6; No. 2 with No. 7;and No. 1 with No. 8, with the next step being to place the No. 9 seed in that same region.

While the committee will try to remain true to the S-curve, there are some principles it must follow that may require it to adjust accordingly.