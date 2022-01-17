Where the Wisconsin men’s basketball team sees room for defensive improvement despite winning streak

“The lack of focus throughout a couple games,” Crowl said. “We had Christmas, we had a couple other breaks, flu throughout the team and then COVID. Just trying to get everyone back together and get that gel that we had to start the season back again, has been the big thing for us.”

UW went through a five game stretch where at least one player was unavailable for each game. UW coach Greg Gard said it’s been an even longer time where everyone was available for practice.

The starting five has been available for every game except for two this season — Johnny Davis was unavailable for Providence and Nicholls State.

It didn’t stop those five from being impacted, even though they were at a majority of the games. Tyler Wahl played Ohio State on Dec. 15 with the flu. Chucky Hepburn rolled his ankle against Purdue on Jan 3. The many bench players who missed games meant the starters had to play more, too.

“A lot of defense is straight up effort,” Oliver said. “You gotta have that energy to play that type of defense. Some guys have logged a lot of minutes. You have to look at some of those rotations and make sure guys are fresh enough to play both ends that way.”