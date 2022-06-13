Where the Wisconsin men’s basketball roster stands heading into summer workouts

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team begins work for the first time as the 2022-23 team starts summer workouts on Tuesday.

Workouts will last until Aug. 5 followed by the Badgers’ trip to France, which allows for 10 extra practices. The summer training period consists of sessions in the weight room, conditioning and practices.

The Badgers will have to replace the production of stars Johnny Davis and Brad Davison from last season's Big Ten regular-season championship. In total, UW lost seven players due to graduation, the NBA draft and transfer portal.

Davis and Davison combined for 46.6% of the Badgers’ points last season, and key bench players Chris Vogt, Lorne Bowman and Ben Carlson also are gone.

The Badgers gained five players — three freshmen and two transfers — for the upcoming season and have 10 returning players.

UW still has two open scholarship spots that it could fill.

Here’s where the roster stands as UW starts summer workouts.

Returning players

UW has back three of last season’s starting five in senior Tyler Wahl, junior Steven Crowl and sophomore Chucky Hepburn. The three players combined for 28.1 points per game last season.

Rotational players Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis and Carter Gilmore likely will step into bigger roles with the loss of three guards and three big men.

Neath played the most out of the three with an average of 9.7 minutes per game. He announced during the summer that he was playing with a partial torn patellar tendon. Neath had surgery in May and likely will spend the summer recovering.

Jordan Davis played an average of 6.5 minutes per game, with a breakout performance against Minnesota on Feb. 23 after his brother Johnny fouled out. Jordan Davis scored a career-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting while playing 20 minutes, the most court time he’s seen in a game at UW.

Gilmore served as Wahl’s main substitution for the first half of the season before seeing his playing time dwindle.

Markus Ilver only played in eight games last season. Chris Hodges, a center, redshirted last season.

Walk-ons Isaac Lindsey and Justin Taphorn also are back for the Badgers.

Incoming players

The Badgers picked up three players following the completion of the 2021-22 season. Transfers Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee join the team to fill holes at the guard position. Connor Essegian is UW's lone scholarship freshman, and he’ll be joined by preferred walk-ons Ross Candelino and Lake County Lutheran's Luke Haertle.

Klesmit comes to the Badgers with three years of eligibility left. He was Wofford’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field, including 34.0% from 3-point range. He was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team after averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game the previous season.

McGee will fill the hole created when Bowman transferred to Oakland. McGee, a Racine native, played one year at UW-Green Bay. He helped Racine St. Catherine’s to the 2021 WIAA Division 3 state title as a senior, scoring a game-high 26 points against Lake Country Lutheran in the final.

He averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field at UW-Green Bay. He shot 80.0% from the free-throw line and 27.5% from 3-point range.

Essegian just finished competing with the Indiana All-Stars after averaging 26.8 points per game and helping his team to a second-place finish in the state championship as a senior. He was on crutches last week but said the injury was “just a sprain.”

Haertle, a guard, averaged 22.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while leading Lake Country Lutheran to its first WIAA state title. He scored a season-high 35 points in the state semifinals, followed by a triple-double in the championship game.

Candelino averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season at Ponte Vedra High School in Florida. The shooting guard had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Ponte Vedra’s state title loss March 5.

