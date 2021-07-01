When and how to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis compete for Team USA

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adam Miller (44) covers Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) in the second half. The University of Wisconsin hosted Illinois at the Kohl Center in Madison Feb.27, 2021. Illinois won 73-69.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and his Team USA teammates will take the court Saturday in Latvia to open the FIBA U19 World Cup. Davis averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games for UW last season. Preliminary round games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Sixteen teams are split among four groups, and each team will play the other teams in its group once before advancing to the round of 16.
The Wisconsin guard was one of 12 players to make the final roster for the team, which will play for the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
Team USA is in Group D alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey. Here is the preliminary round schedule for Team USA, with games livestreamed on YouTube. 9:30 a.m. Saturday vs. Turkey 12:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Mali 12:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Australia
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness. Mitten breaks down the history of anti-trust challenges at the NCAA level, how we got to this point, what challenges lay ahead for schools and student-athletes and the unintended consequences that NIL could cause. Colten and Jim wrap up the show discussing the end of Barry Alvarez’s tenure at UW and breaking down a busy month of recruiting for the Badgers football team.
Learn more about 18 Wisconsin Badgers head coaches, ranked by seniority
1. Chris Clark, men's rowing
Named head coach: Sept. 12, 1996
There's longevity in the Badgers' men's rowing coaching position. Chris Clark's tenure, now at 25 seasons, followed a 28-year run by Randy Jablonic. The Independent Rowing News College Coach of the Year in 2002, Clark has one national championship to his credit at UW: The Badgers' varsity eight team took home the title in 2008.
UW Athletic Communications
2. Mark Johnson, women's hockey
Named head coach: May 23, 2002
Exceeding the length of head coaching service to the Badgers that his father, Bob, had with the men's hockey program from 1966 to 1982, Mark Johnson has coached UW women's hockey since 2002. (The one year absent for both Mark and Bob was for coaching a U.S. Olympic team — Bob with the men in 1976 and Mark with the women in 2010.) Mark Johnson has won six national championships — in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2021 — to his dad's three.
UW Athletic Communications
3. Todd Oehrlein, women's golf
Named head coach: Aug. 8, 2003
Todd Oehrlein, a Sun Prairie native, has built a women's golf program that is regularly competing in NCAA play. After missing out on the regionals in Oehrlein's first seven seasons, the Badgers qualified for six of eight through 2018, including the 2018 regional at the team's home course, University Ridge.
LON HORWEDEL, UW Athletic Communications
4. Bebe Bryans, women's rowing
Named head coach: June 25, 2004
Bebe Bryans took over the Badgers women's rowing job after starting the women's rowing program at Michigan State and spending seven years there. With UW, she has overseen an openweight program that has made the NCAA championship 13 years in a row and a lightweight group that has won five national titles.
UW Athletic Communications
5. Paula Wilkins, women's soccer
Named head coach: Jan. 26, 2007
When she was hired at UW, Paula Wilkins said she was taking a risk in leaving a successful Penn State women's soccer program to build one up in Madison. After going 15-20-2 over her first two seasons with the Badgers, Wilkins has posted 11 straight winning records and seven trips to the NCAA tournament.
Read the story on Wilkins' hiring here.
UW Athletic Communications
6. Mick Byrne, cross country and track and field
Named men's cross country head coach: Aug. 1, 2008
Mick Byrne joined the Badgers as men's cross country head coach after 24 years leading Iona. He was named to the new position of director of cross country and track and field — a merging of men's and women's programs under one umbrella — on Aug. 15, 2013. He was named national cross country coach of the year in 2011 to go along with 14 other Big Ten Conference or Great Lakes region honors.
Read the story on Byrne's hiring here.
7. John Trask, men's soccer
Named head coach: Jan. 20, 2010
John Trask had more losses than wins over his first three seasons with the Badgers men's soccer team, but in 2013 he helped deliver the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since it won the title in 1995. UW returned to the national tournament in 2017 after winning the Badgers' first outright Big Ten playoff title.
Read the story on Trask's hiring here.
UW Athletic Communications
8. Yvette Healy, softball
Named head coach: June 24, 2010
Three seasons after being hired, Yvette Healy led Badgers softball to the best record in program history, 44-13, and the team's only Big Ten tournament championship. After making the NCAA tournament three times in the program's first 15 seasons before Healy took over, the Badgers qualified in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Read the story on Healy's hiring here.
MIKE DeVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
9. Kelly Sheffield, volleyball
Named head coach: Dec. 28, 2012
Kelly Sheffield arrived as UW volleyball coach after making five NCAA tournament appearances in as many seasons at Dayton. He also arrived at the same time as setter Lauren Carlini, who became a four-time All-American. Together, they got the Badgers back in the NCAA tournament in 2013 after a five-year absence, losing to Penn State in the championship game. UW also made it to the final four in 2019 and 2021 (a spring season delayed from the fall of 2020), and home attendance has taken off.
Read the story on Sheffield's hiring here.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
10. Paul Chryst, football
Named head coach: Dec. 17, 2014
A former Badgers football player and assistant coach as well as a Madison native, Paul Chryst was 52-16 over his first five seasons leading UW with three Big Ten West Division titles. He was named the Big Ten's coach of the year after the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Chryst left the Badgers' offensive coordinator position after the 2011 season to become head coach at Pittsburgh for three seasons.
Read the story on Chryst's hiring here.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
11. Danny Westerman, men's tennis
Named head coach: June 22, 2015
A former Badgers player and assistant coach, Danny Westerman's tenure leading the men's tennis team after nine years as head coach at Denver started fast. UW set a program record with a 13-1 opening to the 2015-16 season. He helped the team return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years in 2017.
Read the story on Westerman's hiring here.
UW Athletic Communications
12. Greg Gard, men's basketball
Named head coach: March 7, 2016
Greg Gard took over the men's basketball team in an interim capacity following the Dec. 15, 2015, retirement of Bo Ryan. Less than three months later, athletic director Barry Alvarez gave Gard a five-year contract as the full-time coach. The Badgers made NCAA tournament appearances in his first two seasons but fell short in 2018, ending their NCAA streak at 19 seasons.
Read the story on Gard's hiring here.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
13. Tony Granato, men's hockey
Named head coach: March 30, 2016
Lured away from an assistant coaching job in the NHL to turn around a men's hockey team that had won just 12 games over the two previous seasons, Tony Granato won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2017 after leading the Badgers to a second-place finish. The team ended a six-year NCAA tournament drought and won the Big Ten regular-season title in 2020-21.
Read the story on Granato's hiring here.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
14. Kelcy McKenna, women's tennis
Named head coach: July 1, 2016
Kelcy McKenna was hired after one season leading the women's tennis team at New Mexico and three seasons as a college assistant. She was the 2014 Mountain West Assistant Coach of the Year with the Lobos. UW was 47-49 in her first five seasons and the Badgers appeared in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
15. Chris Bono, wrestling
Named head coach: March 24, 2018
After establishing South Dakota State among the wrestling powerhouses in the Big 12 Conference, Chris Bono turned to the challenge of coaching in the Big Ten. He qualified for the NCAA tournament four times as an athlete at Iowa State, winning the 150-pound title as a junior in 1996.
Read the story on Bono's hiring here.
UW Athletic Communications
16. Yuri Suguiyama, swimming and diving
Named head coach: April 17, 2018
Yuri Suguiyama was tabbed as Badgers swimming and diving coach after spending six seasons as an assistant with California's men's team, working primarily with middle-distance and distance swimmers. He was the College Swimming Coaches Association of America Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013-14, when the Golden Bears won the NCAA title.
Read the story on Suguiyama's hiring here.
NATHAN PHILLIPS, CAL ATHLETICS
17. Marisa Moseley, women's basketball
Named head coach: March 26, 2021
Marisa Moseley came to the Badgers women's basketball team after engineering a turnaround at Boston University, her alma mater. The Terriers were 45-29 in her three seasons there after going 26-63 in the three years before. She said she saw UW as full of "untapped opportunities" and said mentor Geno Auriemma predicted she would be successful with the Badgers.
Read the story on Moseley's hiring here.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
18. Michael Wilson, men's golf
Named head coach: June 15, 2021
Michael Wilson was hired to direct the men's golf program after a five-year stint at Alabama-Birmingham in which he was conference coach of the year twice. The Blazers climbed to No. 5 in the national rankings in November 2020 and finished 24th at the NCAA meet in May 2021. Wilson played and started his coaching career at Charleston Southern.
UAB ATHLETICS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!