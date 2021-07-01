When and how to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis compete for Team USA

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and his Team USA teammates will take the court Saturday in Latvia to open the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Davis averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games for UW last season.

Preliminary round games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Sixteen teams are split among four groups, and each team will play the other teams in its group once before advancing to the round of 16.

Team USA is in Group D alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey.

Here is the preliminary round schedule for Team USA, with games livestreamed on YouTube.

9:30 a.m. Saturday vs. Turkey

12:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Mali

12:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Australia

