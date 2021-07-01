 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When and how to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis compete for Team USA
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

When and how to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis compete for Team USA

  • 0
2021-02-27-WisIlliinios14-02272021155543

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adam Miller (44) covers Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) in the second half. The University of Wisconsin hosted Illinois at the Kohl Center in Madison Feb.27, 2021. Illinois won 73-69. 

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Jonathan Davis and his Team USA teammates will take the court Saturday in Latvia to open the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Davis averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games for UW last season.

Preliminary round games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Sixteen teams are split among four groups, and each team will play the other teams in its group once before advancing to the round of 16. 

Team USA is in Group D alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey.

Here is the preliminary round schedule for Team USA, with games livestreamed on YouTube.

9:30 a.m. Saturday vs. Turkey

12:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Mali

12:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Australia

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness. Mitten breaks down the history of anti-trust challenges at the NCAA level, how we got to this point, what challenges lay ahead for schools and student-athletes and the unintended consequences that NIL could cause. Colten and Jim wrap up the show discussing the end of Barry Alvarez’s tenure at UW and breaking down a busy month of recruiting for the Badgers football team.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics