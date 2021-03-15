What's life like in the bubble for the Badgers men's basketball team?

Perez-Guerra believes the players deserve most of the credit for following the guidelines established by the CDC and UW. He said Monday that the Badgers “needed reminding on a few things every once in a while, but overall did an excellent job” when it came to wearing masks and limiting interactions with people outside the Kohl Center.

“That was asking a lot of them,” Perez-Guerra said. “They wanted to play basketball and the way to accomplish that was through following our guidelines.

“I think it’s really turned out well. We can’t stop doing what we have been doing if we want to continue. These guys want to play basketball, so what we have to do is provide the best and safest environment for them to allow this to occur. I think between UW, the Big Ten and the NCAA, we’re doing a pretty good job of it and we anticipate going forward without complications.”

‘Enjoy this’

Gard had a message for the team as the Badgers made the transition from the Big Ten tournament to the NCAA Tournament: Don’t forget to have fun.

“I want them to enjoy this, embrace it, because it’s not easy to get here and I want them to enjoy this week and attack it full-on,” Gard said.