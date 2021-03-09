What's at stake for every team in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament

3. Iowa (20-7)

What's at stake: The Hawkeyes probably will remain a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is where they're currently projected. But it has been a long time (2006) since they hoisted the Big Ten Tournament trophy.

Player to watch: Joe Wieskamp. The junior guard ranks second on the team in scoring behind Luka Garza with 15.1 points per game and shoots 48.1% on 3-pointers. He injured his right ankle and left the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will need him.

Reason the Hawkeyes will win: Garza, the Big Ten's leading scorer at 23.8 points per game, has 12 double-doubles this season. Iowa already retired his No. 55 after Sunday's game, so if he leads the Hawkeyes to the tournament title, they might just make him mayor of Iowa City.

4. Purdue (18-8)

What's at stake: Winning in the Big Ten Tournament not only could cement a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for the Boilermakers, but also would pay dividends next season for this young, talented squad.

Player to watch: Zach Edey. The 7-4 freshman has scored 41 points in the last two games.