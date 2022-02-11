What Wisconsin thinks it's going to take to stay in first and close out Big Ten play

Johnny Davis strolled into media availability Wednesday with a smile on his face.

The No. 14 Badgers had knocked off Michigan State the day before in front of a chaotic Spartans crowd, he was back in his No. 1 jersey and most importantly to him the Badgers have been winning games.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is 19-4 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten Conference play with seven games separating it from postseason play. The Badgers are tied with Illinois for first place in the Big Ten after Purdue lost to Michigan on Wednesday.

Sophomore center Steven Crowl said it would be easy to get caught up in being in first place, especially with a young roster.

“But you can also lose it,” Crowl said. “So we just got to stay consistently locked in and just try to win every game one day, one game at a time. That is really our mindset.”

The Badgers have a tough slate of games ahead, starting with Rutgers at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center. They host No. 3 Purdue on March 1 and have three road games.

“Take it one game at a time,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “One day at a time, continue to get better. We have a long way to go. … Not changing who we are and not changing our approach, just like we have been trying to do and continue to get ready for each day and each part of that's coming.”

The UW defense is fourth in the Big Ten, holding opponents to an average of 66.1 points per game. Rutgers and Indiana rank first and second, and UW faces both teams in the next couple of weeks.

“Defense, being able to control what we can control and that's our intensity and our focus that we bring into the game,” Davis said. “You saw in the Penn State game that we can't control if the ball goes in or not versus if we can buckle down and not give a crap about the ball going in and just focus on coming down on our end and getting stops.”

UW opponents are shooting 43.4% from the field in Big Ten games, which ranks 12th in the conference. But the Badgers held the conference’s two best scoring teams — Purdue and Iowa — under their averages when they played earlier this season. UW held Purdue to 69 points; the Boilermakers average 84.5 points. The Badgers held Iowa to 78 points; the Hawkeyes average 83.4 points.

UW struggled with a shooting slump over the past couple games. The Badgers shot 12.5% from 3-point range against Illinois, then connected on 37.5% of their shots from the floor against Penn State, which was tied for UW’s fourth-worst effort this season.

A lot of the offensive struggles came down to Davis and Brad Davison, the team’s two leading scorers, getting shut down. Davis returned to his pre-slump performances when he scored 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting against Michigan State, but Davison went 2-for-10 against the Spartans.

There’s been increased output from almost all other teammates while Davis and Davison struggled. Tyler Wahl has averaged 13 points over the last four games, while Chucky Hepburn has averaged 8.3 points and Crowl has provided 9 points per game. Wahl and Hepburn have outscored their averages, while Crowl has matched his.

“I think for us to make a run, we're all gonna have to be locked in and ready to go,” Crowl said. “Not just relying on those two guys, or even Tyler. … Having all of us make plays, and the guys coming off the bench to come in and make plays, too.”

Davison and Wahl are the only two UW players who know what it’s like to win a Big Ten title. Davis said both of them, but especially Davison, have been key in helping the players who haven’t been through this.

“I think the biggest thing that I told them is off the court, as we get down to February and March, it's not always about how much time you're in the gym or how much you're on your legs trying to get shots or whatever it is,” Davison said. “You really got to make sure you're fresh for these games. … Then when you're on the court, it's just still basketball. Not to get caught up in the moments, continue to do what you've done that's got you to this point this season, but also to this point in your career. Just go out there and enjoy the moments because it goes by fast.”

