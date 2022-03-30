What Wisconsin’s Brad Davison has on the line in 3-point competition at Final Four

Brad Davison has a bet running with two of his State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships opponents. Davison will compete against Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, as well as five other players in the event Thursday. Whoever makes the fewest 3-pointers between the Big Ten trio of Davison, Bohannon and Stefanovic has to buy a round of golf for the three of them this summer. The 3-point competition is just one of three events Davison is competing in this weekend. He’s also playing in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game.
Davison is the only Big Ten player who is competing in all three events. He’s playing on the All-Star Game’s East roster with Illinois’ Trent Frazier. They’ll be playing against Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. Davison is teaming with Penn State’s John Harrar, Minnesota’s Payton Willis and Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden in the 3-on-3 tournament. “It's gonna be awesome. I actually have a really good relationship with John Harrar from Penn State,” Davison said. “We became pretty good buddies last summer, and we had a lot of fun together.” Davison also plans to join his coach and teammate while in New Orleans. UW coach Greg Gard is a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year and sophomore Johnny Davis is a finalist for Player of the Year. The winners of both awards will be announced Sunday, and Davison plans to join his former coach and teammate at the ceremony. “I was actually planning to come down anyway with our staff and be around for the Final Four festivities,” Davison said. “This was a really nice way to get that trip paid for.” Davison arrived in New Orleans on Monday and was a judge at the High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. He was one of three judges for the slam dunk contest despite having zero career dunks over his five years with the Badgers. He now will focus on his three events. “Getting the opportunity to wear the jersey and play on the Final Four court is going to be super exciting,” Davison said. “I'm very thrilled and thankful for the opportunity honestly, just to play basketball again and compete with these guys who had such great groups in their respective universities and programs. … It’s something that I do not take for granted and I'm looking forward to taking full advantage.”
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison draws an offensive foul from Iowa State's guard Izaiah Brockington during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) is pressured by Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) and Iowa State Aljaz Kunc (5) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 54-49 second round loss in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter looks to pass around the defense of Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison deflects a pass intended for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison battles for possession against Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington, behind, and Tyrese Hunter during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt (33) blocks the shot of Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Iowa State guard Caleb Grill compete for possession during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison dives into the team bench to save the ball in the second half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter compete for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl tries to elude the defense of the Iowa State defense during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's center Chris Vogt (33) falls into a row of photographers during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc compete during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis collides with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur shoots over the defense of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc corrals a defensive rebound late in the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State players react to score and foul during the second half of the team’s 54-49 second round win over Wisconsin in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Brad Davison, left, and Johnny Davis react after the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison reacts as the buzzer sounds on the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is pressured by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison exits the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the University of Wisconsin cheer team entertain during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Badgers fans, including Barb Tweedale, left, and Karen Myers, both of Madison, sing along to the Wisconsin band during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Young Badgers fans, including Hank Wierzba, left, his sister, Elyn, center, and friend Addison Gjermo take part in a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Badgers fans cheer during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band and cheer team perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
