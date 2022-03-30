What Wisconsin’s Brad Davison has on the line in 3-point competition at Final Four

Brad Davison has a bet running with two of his State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships opponents.

Davison will compete against Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic, as well as five other players in the event Thursday.

Whoever makes the fewest 3-pointers between the Big Ten trio of Davison, Bohannon and Stefanovic has to buy a round of golf for the three of them this summer.

The 3-point competition is just one of three events Davison is competing in this weekend. He’s also playing in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game.

Davison is the only Big Ten player who is competing in all three events. He’s playing on the All-Star Game’s East roster with Illinois’ Trent Frazier. They’ll be playing against Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr.

Davison is teaming with Penn State’s John Harrar, Minnesota’s Payton Willis and Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden in the 3-on-3 tournament.

“It's gonna be awesome. I actually have a really good relationship with John Harrar from Penn State,” Davison said. “We became pretty good buddies last summer, and we had a lot of fun together.”

Davison also plans to join his coach and teammate while in New Orleans. UW coach Greg Gard is a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year and sophomore Johnny Davis is a finalist for Player of the Year. The winners of both awards will be announced Sunday, and Davison plans to join his former coach and teammate at the ceremony.

“I was actually planning to come down anyway with our staff and be around for the Final Four festivities,” Davison said. “This was a really nice way to get that trip paid for.”

Davison arrived in New Orleans on Monday and was a judge at the High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. He was one of three judges for the slam dunk contest despite having zero career dunks over his five years with the Badgers. He now will focus on his three events.

“Getting the opportunity to wear the jersey and play on the Final Four court is going to be super exciting,” Davison said. “I'm very thrilled and thankful for the opportunity honestly, just to play basketball again and compete with these guys who had such great groups in their respective universities and programs. … It’s something that I do not take for granted and I'm looking forward to taking full advantage.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.