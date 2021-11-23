What Wisconsin men’s basketball did against No. 12 Houston that shows it can hang with high-ranking teams

UW shot 57.1% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range before halftime. Johnny Davis was three points away from tying his career high of 21 points with 20 minutes left to play, and he would go on to finish with a new career high of 30 points. Houston would double up at the post and on the ball screen, but UW utilized its depth as six different players scored in the first half.

Houston entered Tuesday’s game holding teams to 35.1% overall, 28.4% from 3-point range and giving up 55 points a game. The Badgers finished with 46.9% overall, 29.2% from 3-point range and with 65 points.

“We have a number beside our name, they don't,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said about being shut down in the first half. “Teams that don't have a number are head hunting and they came out and got after us. And they're good. I'm not interested in other people's opinion of whether Wisconsin's good or not, I make my own decision. They're good.”

A huge part of UW’s game plan was to limit Houston’s leading scorer, Marcus Sasser. The strategy proved successful as the Badgers held him to 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Gard said the assignment to guard Sasser fell mostly to freshmen Chucky Hepburn and Lorne Bowman. The Badgers defense forced Sasser to turn the ball over four times in the first half alone.