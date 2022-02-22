What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball team's game at Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has its first game in a two-game road stretch when it visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

It will be the second time the Badgers play the Gophers this season after their 66-60 win in late January. The Gophers' last win over Wisconsin came Feb. 5, 2020, the last time they played in Minneapolis.

UW has four players who hail from Minnesota — Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Tyler Wahl (Lakeville), Ben Carlson (Woodbury) and Steven Crowl (Eagan).

The No. 13 Badgers are ranked 20th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament — and Minnesota is 100th.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) at Minnesota (13-12, 4-12)

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis

TV: Big Ten Network, with Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The game was tied at 60-60 with 2 minutes remaining when Johnny Davis scored the game's final six points with two baskets and two free throws to earn a 66-60 win Jan. 30.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW is shooting 74.8% at the free-throw line and has made 100 more free throws (368) than its opponents (268).

Coach: Greg Gard, 140-75 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.2 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 20.9 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.5 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 7.7 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.2

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Lorne Bowman II 6-2 210 Fr. Guard 3.0 Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.7 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.5

Player to watch: Davis earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after averaging 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game in the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s two wins last week.

Minnesota

Fast fact: Minnesota is 8-5 at home this season, with wins over Big Ten teams Northwestern, Rutgers and Penn State.

Coach: Ben Johnson, 13-12 in his first season at Minnesota

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Jamison Battle 6-7 225 So. Forward 16.6 Eric Curry 6-9 240 R-Sr. Forward 8.0 Luke Loewe 6-4 185 Sr. Guard 8.9 Eylijah Stephens 6-3 175 Sr. Guard 10.5 Payton Willis 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 15.6

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Charlie Daniels 6-9 230 Sr. F/C 1.6 Sean Sutherlin 6-5 200 Sr. Guard 6.8 Treyton Thompson 7-0 210 Fr. Center 2.3

Player to watch: Curry played in his first game Saturday after a three-game hiatus due to an ankle injury and recorded eight points and six rebounds.

Three things to watch for

Short handed at the guard position

The Badgers will have to rely on starting guards Davis, Davison and Hepburn even more than they already do.

UW will be without Jahcobi Neath after the Big Ten suspended him one game following Sunday’s fight at the Kohl Center. Neath, who averages 1.8 points per game, could be seen in video throwing punches, which likely led to his suspension.

Bowman missed the game against Michigan due to a non-COVID related illness and is questionable for Wednesday.

UW will be down to four scholarship guards — Davis, Davison, Hepburn and Jordan Davis — if both Bowman and Neath are unavailable. The Badgers also have three walk-on guards — Carter Higginbottom, Justin Taphorn and Isaac Lindsey.

Battle and Willis

Battle and Willis lead Minnesota’s offense with a combined 32.2 points per game. They average 2.5 and 2.4 3-point shots made per game, respectively, which ranks third and sixth in the league. Willis also ranks second in the league in steals per game (1.58) and fourth in total steals (38).

Battle has had nine games in which he’s scored more than 20 points in a game. Willis has had four games with more than 20 points, including a 32-point performance against Rutgers on Jan. 22 — a program high for the season.

Willis led the Gophers when they played Wisconsin earlier in the season. He had 17 points and Battle added 14.

Big win over Northwestern

Minnesota is coming off a 77-60 win over Northwestern on Saturday. The Gophers were led by Loewe, who had a season-best 24 points and tied a career-high with six 3-pointers. Battle recorded his fourth double-double of the season, when he had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. He added seven assists.

Minnesota had four players score more than 10 points and had its best Big Ten shooting game this season, going 55.8% from the field and hitting 11 3-pointers.

The Gophers held Northwestern to 37.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Minnesota was without Willis, who missed the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

