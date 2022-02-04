What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s weekend game against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Penn State for the teams’ only matchup this season three days after the Badgers lost at Illinois.
The Nittany Lions are fresh off their first double-overtime win since the 2015-16 season and snapped a three-game losing streak when they bested Iowa 90-86 on Monday.
The Badgers hold a 41-11 all-time advantage against the Nittany Lions, including 20 straight wins at home.
The No. 11 Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Penn State is 89th.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) vs. Penn State (9-9, 4-6)
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network, with Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: The Badgers narrowly escaped with a 75-74 win in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last season. Aleem Ford led UW with 17 points, while Brad Davison added 15 and Johnny Davis 10.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: Wisconsin holds a 332-59 (84.9%) all-time record at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are ranked ninth in the country in winning percentage in active venues.
Coach: Greg Gard, 136-74 in his seventh season at UW
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|234
|So.
|Center
|9.0
|Johnny Davis
|6-5
|194
|So.
|Guard
|21.4
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|15.2
|Chucky Hepburn
|6-2
|211
|Fr.
|Guard
|7.3
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|221
|Jr.
|Forward
|11.0
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Lorne Bowman II
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.4
|Ben Carlson
|6-9
|226
|So.
|Forward
|2.0
|Jahcobi Neath
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|Guard
|1.9
|Chris Vogt
|7-0
|257
|Sr.
|Center
|2.6
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers about the UW men's basketball, football and men's hockey programs, plus one on the Green Bay Packers, in his weekly mailbag.
Player to watch: Bowman II has averaged six points over the Badgers’ last two games, against Minnesota and Illinois. His seven points against the Illini was his second-highest mark this season.
Penn State
Fast fact: Five Nittany Lions scored at least 10 points for the first time this season in their win over Iowa on Monday.
Coach: Micah Shrewsberry, 9-9 in his first season at Penn State
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Myles Dread
|6-4
|235
|Sr.
|Guard
|6.2
|John Harrar
|6-9
|240
|Sr.
|Forward
|10.8
|Seth Lundy
|6-6
|217
|Jr.
|Forward
|13.4
|Jalen Pickett
|6-4
|202
|Sr.
|Guard
|13.3
|Sam Sessoms
|6-0
|189
|Sr.
|Guard
|11.2
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Jaheam Cornwall
|6-0
|190
|Sr.
|Guard
|2.8
|Dallion Johnson
|6-3
|182
|So.
|Guard
|2.3
|Greg Lee
|6-9
|217
|Sr.
|Forward
|7.8
|Jalanni White
|6-8
|205
|Sr.
|Forward
|3.1
Player to watch: Lundy registered his first double-double of the season and second in his career with 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds against Iowa.
Three things to watch for
3-pointers play a role
The Nittany Lions are shooting 36.2% (80 for 221) from deep with an average of 8.8 made 3-point shots per game in their nine wins. They shot 28.3% (62 for 219) from beyond the arc with an average of 6.8 3s per game in their losses.
On the defensive end, Penn State in its losses gives up an average of 8.8 3s while allowing its opponents to shoot 38.2% (79-207) from 3-point range. The Nittany Lions have held their opponents to 31.7% (64-202) from beyond the arc and 7.1 made 3-pointers in their wins.
Penn State shot a season-best 50% from deep in its win over Indiana on Jan. 2. The Nittany Lions made a program record-tying 15 3-point shots in their win over Cornell on Nov. 22.
Sessoms is the team’s best 3-point shooter, connecting on 42.5% of his shots. He’s made 20 shots from beyond the arc in the 18 games he’s played.
Older roster
Penn State is the sixth-oldests Division I team in the country this season, oldest Power Five team. The average age of Penn State’s 15-man roster is 21.61. The Badgers have an average age of 19.5.
The five teams that have a higher average age are Eastern Kentucky, Drake, Chattanooga, Buffalo and Richmond.
The Nittany Lions have no freshmen on their roster and seven players who have played three or more years of college basketball.
Four of Penn State’s five leading scorers are seniors, and the fifth one — Lundy — is a junior. It designates players who are utilizing an extra year of eligibility as a “senior+” and it has four of those on its roster, including fourth- and fifth-leading scorers Harrar and Lee.
Bouncing back after a loss to Illinois
UW only has lost four games this season, but its fourth came Wednesday night when a healthy Badgers team fell 80-67. The Badgers shot a season-low 12.5% from 3-point range, and Davison didn’t make a 3-pointer for the first time this season.
The Badgers failed to limit Kofi Cockburn, who finished with 37 points on 16-for-19 shooting — one point shy of his season-high. He also added a team-high 12 rebounds.
Davis led UW with 22 points but only shot 5 for 19, which is his second-lowest mark this season. He had a game-high 15 rebounds. Wahl also added 14 points.
“We're just crossing the halfway mark (of the Big Ten) now,” Gard said. “We got a long ways to go. That's what I tried to emphasize with our guys after the game.There were some things we did well, we got it down to six. We can't can't dwell on the fact that we were 3 for 24 [from 3-point range]. … They're a really good team.
“We just have to move on to the next game. We can't can't dwell on what didn’t go well. We have to get ready for a Penn State team that played pretty well [against Iowa] on Saturday.”
