What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Tuesday night game against Northwestern
What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Tuesday night game against Northwestern

Northwestern's Ryan Young works against Michigan State's Gabe Brown on Saturday. The junior center led the Wildcats with 15 points and eight rebounds.

 AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team plays at Northwestern on Tuesday night hoping to extend its five-game winning streak.  

The Badgers hold a 121-65 edge over the Wildcats in all-time series, including a 43-39 mark in Evanston, Illinois. 

Northwestern checks in at No. 72 in the NET while the Badgers are No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the NET.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1) vs. Northwestern (9-6, 2-4)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday 

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network 

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Micah Potter scored 19 points as the Badgers defeated the Wildcats 68-51 at Welsh-Ryan Arena last Feb. 21. D’Mitrik Trice added 13 points and current Badgers players Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl and Johnny Davis combined for 34 points. 

Wisconsin 

Fast fact: The Badgers are 5-1 against Quad 1 teams this season, which is tied with No. 5 Baylor for the best record in the nation. 

Coach: Greg Gard, 133-72 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters 

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 pounds, sophomore, center, 8.8 points per game

Johnny Davis — 6-5, 194, sophomore, guard, 21.7

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200, senior, guard, 15.2 

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211, freshman, guard, 6.8

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221, junior, forward, 10.8 

Key rotational players

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196, junior, guard, 2.8

Lorne Bowman — 6-2, 210, freshman, guard, 3.2

Carter Gilmore — 6-7, 224, sophomore, forward, 1.3 

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257, senior, center, 3.0 

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the 13th-ranked Badgers defeated the 16th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 78-68 in a Big Ten battle Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 

Player to watch: Wahl scored 20 points against Ohio State on Thursday to become the third Badgers player averaging more than 10 points per game. 

Northwestern 

Fast fact: Northwestern’s win against Michigan State on Saturday was its first over an AP Top 10 opponent since Dec. 20, 2020. 

Coach: Chris Collins, 127-140 in his ninth season. 

Probable starters

Pete Nance — 6-10, 225, senior, forward, 17.1

Boo Buie — 6-2, 180, junior, guard, 14.6

Chase Audige — 6-4, 200, redshirt junior, guard, 11.8 

Ty Berry — 6-3, 185, sophomore, guard, 8.5

Robbie Beran — 6-9, 215, junior, forward, 6.7

Key rotational players 

Ryan Young — 6-10, 240, junior, center, 10.0

Ryan Greer — 6-2, 190, senior, guard, 4.7  

Elyjah Williams — 6-7, 220, grad student, forward, 3.9 

Julian Roper II — 6-3, 180, freshman, guard 3.3 

Player to watch: Young isn’t a starter, but is the Northwestern's fourth-leading scorer. He led the Wildcats in points (18) and rebounds (8) against the Spartans — the second time he's done that this season. 

Three things to watch for

How Northwestern responds 

The Wildcats are fresh off a 64-62 win over then-No. 10 Michigan State in East Lansing and they did it with Nance, their leading scorer, sidelined.

Young made his first start of the season in place of Nance against Michigan State. He was especially effective in the second half, leading all players with 13 points.

Young also recorded a game-high five offensive rebounds, and as a team Northwestern grabbed 17 offensive boards, including 10 in the second half. Audige scored 14 points on a season-high four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, while Buie had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Wildcats forced the Spartans into 17 turnovers (including 12 in the first half), which they converted into 16 points.

Tough stretch 

Northwestern had lost four straight games prior to defeating Michigan State. After the win Collins said he was already focused on the next stretch of games. 

The Wildcats are in the midst of a three-game stretch against three of the five Big Ten teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25. 

The Badgers will be the highest-ranked opponent Northwestern has faced this season at No. 8. Five days later the Wildcats, who are 1-4 against Quad 1 teams, will face No. 4 Purdue.  

“We’re going to enjoy it," Collins said after the win against Michigan State. “Big win for us. It was one that we needed to hopefully regain some momentum. We have to focus on the next one. You always have another team coming in a couple days.”

Will Nance return?

Nance has been a key player for the Wildcats the past two seasons. In addition to being the leading scorer, he leads with 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was the team’s third-leading scorer last season and finished in the top 10 in rebounds per game in the Big Ten. 

Nance missed Northwestern’s game against Michigan State on Saturday with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. 

He scored 11 points in two games against the Badgers last season. Buie led the Wildcats the last time they played UW with 19 points.

 

