What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s top-15 matchup against Michigan State
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL | PRIMER

What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s top-15 matchup against Michigan State

uw mbb primer photo 1-20

Forward Gabe Brown leads Michigan State in scoring at 14.2 points per game and has reached double figures in 12 consecutive contests.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

The eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will return to its home court Friday night to face No. 14 Michigan State after defeating Northwestern on the road earlier in the week. 

It’s the first of two matchups between the Spartans and the Badgers, with the second one scheduled Feb. 8 in East Lansing. 

The game will be the first top-15 matchup at the Kohl Center with fans in attendance since No. 2 UW hosted No. 4 Duke on Dec. 3, 2014. 

The Badgers are ranked 17th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Michigan State is 24th.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (15-2, 6-1) vs. Michigan State (14-3, 5-1)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo 

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: UW defeated Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day in 2020 in East Lansing. Four Badgers players scored in double digits with D’Mitrik Trice’s 29 points leading the team. Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 27 points. 

Wisconsin 

Fast fact: All five UW starters scored in double digit figures at Northwestern, the second time that's happened this season. 

Coach: Greg Gard, 134-72 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters: 

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 pounds, so., center, 8.8 points per game

Johnny Davis: — 6-5, 194, so., guard, 22.1

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200, sr., guard, 15.1

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211, fr., guard, 7.2

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221, jr., forward, 11.0  

Key rotational players: 

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196, jr., guard, 2.4

Lorne Bowman — 6-2, 210, fr., guard, 2.9

Carter Gilmore — 6-7, 224, so., forward, 1.2 

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257, sr., center, 3.1

Player to watch: Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn was one point shy of matching his career high against Northwestern. His 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting included a half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first half. 

Michigan State

Fast fact: The Spartans are 6-2 in road/neutral games (2-0 in the Big Ten), averaging 71.2 points and shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Coach: Tom Izzo, 657-257 in his 27th season at Michigan State.

Probable starters:

Gabe Brown — 6-8, 215, sr., forward, 14.2 

Max Christie — 6-6, 190, fr., guard, 10.4

Marcus Bingham Jr. — 7-0, 230, sr., forward, 9.7  

Tyson Walker — 6-0, 175, jr., guard, 6.8 

Joey Hauser — 6-9, 230, sr., forward, 6.8  

Key rotational players: 

Malik Hall — 6-8, 225, jr., forward, 9.7

A.J. Hoggard — 6-4, 210, so., guard, 6.5 

Julius Marble II — 6-9, 245, jr., forward, 6.4 

Jaden Akins — 6-4, 180, fr., guard, 4.1

Player to watch: Christie has started every game and leads the Spartans in minutes played (30.6 per game) while averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has scored in double figures eight times, including a career-high 21 points against Nebraska.

Three things to watch

Target on Badgers’ back 

The Badgers have won seven straight games, including two against ranked opponents. They’re tied for first place in the Big Ten standings. 

Michigan State is coming off its first Big Ten loss, a 64-62 decision against Northwestern on Saturday in East Lansing. A victory would move the Spartans ahead of the Badgers in the Big Ten. 

“We've had quite a bit of success in the last couple of weeks,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “We've got a pretty cool number next to our names and that means we've got a pretty big target on our back. We know that our team's going to bring energy, we've got to attack first, we've got to stay aggressive, we can't be content, we've got to keep our foot down and keep going.”

Izzo’s thoughts on the Badgers

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo utilized part of his news conference Tuesday to share his thoughts about UW. He started by saying the Spartans are hungry for a win after Northwestern upset them. 

He called UW “one of the hottest teams in the league” as the Badgers already have defeated two of the top six teams in the Big Ten. Izzo called UW, which is connecting on 42.5% of its shots overall and 31.4% from 3-point range, a great shooting team. Three Badgers players are averaging more than 10 points per game in sophomore guard Johnny Davis (22.1), Davison (15.1) and junior forward Tyler Wahl (11.0). 

“Johnny Davis has become a household name in our league,” Izzo said. “Davison is the other key guy as far as their two mainstays. It’s his fifth year, he has experience. He plays hard. Everybody loves the way he plays. He can post up really well, he can shoot threes. I think the other X-Factor guy is Wahl. At 6-9 he’s been a key for them, a big reason for their success. He’s just solid as the day is long, nothing great, just very solid and very good.”

Izzo also discussed UW’s ability to play a clean game and limit mistakes. The Badgers are ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnovers per game, committing just 8.4. 

A defensive battle 

Both Michigan State and UW are known for their defensive presence. The Badgers are ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, holding their opponents to 65.8 points per game. The Spartans are right above them in fourth (65.6). 

Michigan State ranks second in both defensive field goal percentage and 3-point shot percentage, holding their opponents to 39.1% overall and 29.1% from beyond the arc. The Spartans rank third in rebounding margin, outrebounding their opponents by an average of 7.4 per game. They also lead the Big Ten in blocked shots with 6.5 per game. 

Gard said Michigan State’s “MO” is to play a fast-paced game, something he feels could be a challenge for the Badgers. Davis said that the Badgers will have to stay locked in defensively to contain the Spartans. 

“Their guards are long,” Davis said. Christie's (6-6), Brown is about 6-8. They got a big 7-footer on the inside who’s averaging about three blocks a game. We're just going to play probably a little bit more slower than we're used to and be smarter with it when we get into the lane.”

Tags

