What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s top-15 matchup against Michigan State

The eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will return to its home court Friday night to face No. 14 Michigan State after defeating Northwestern on the road earlier in the week.
It’s the first of two matchups between the Spartans and the Badgers, with the second one scheduled Feb. 8 in East Lansing.
The game will be the first top-15 matchup at the Kohl Center with fans in attendance since No. 2 UW hosted No. 4 Duke on Dec. 3, 2014.
The Badgers are ranked 17th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Michigan State is 24th.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (15-2, 6-1) vs. Michigan State (14-3, 5-1)
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: UW defeated Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day in 2020 in East Lansing. Four Badgers players scored in double digits with D’Mitrik Trice’s 29 points leading the team. Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 27 points.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: All five UW starters scored in double digit figures at Northwestern, the second time that's happened this season.
Coach: Greg Gard, 134-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters:
Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 pounds, so., center, 8.8 points per game
Johnny Davis: — 6-5, 194, so., guard, 22.1
Brad Davison — 6-4, 200, sr., guard, 15.1
Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211, fr., guard, 7.2
Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221, jr., forward, 11.0
Key rotational players:
Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196, jr., guard, 2.4
Lorne Bowman — 6-2, 210, fr., guard, 2.9
Carter Gilmore — 6-7, 224, so., forward, 1.2
Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257, sr., center, 3.1
Player to watch: Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn was one point shy of matching his career high against Northwestern. His 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting included a half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first half.
Michigan State
Fast fact: The Spartans are 6-2 in road/neutral games (2-0 in the Big Ten), averaging 71.2 points and shooting 45.4% from the floor.
Coach: Tom Izzo, 657-257 in his 27th season at Michigan State.
Probable starters:
Gabe Brown — 6-8, 215, sr., forward, 14.2
Max Christie — 6-6, 190, fr., guard, 10.4
Marcus Bingham Jr. — 7-0, 230, sr., forward, 9.7
Tyson Walker — 6-0, 175, jr., guard, 6.8
Joey Hauser — 6-9, 230, sr., forward, 6.8
Key rotational players:
Malik Hall — 6-8, 225, jr., forward, 9.7
A.J. Hoggard — 6-4, 210, so., guard, 6.5
Julius Marble II — 6-9, 245, jr., forward, 6.4
Jaden Akins — 6-4, 180, fr., guard, 4.1
Player to watch: Christie has started every game and leads the Spartans in minutes played (30.6 per game) while averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has scored in double figures eight times, including a career-high 21 points against Nebraska.
Three things to watch
Target on Badgers’ back
The Badgers have won seven straight games, including two against ranked opponents. They’re tied for first place in the Big Ten standings.
Michigan State is coming off its first Big Ten loss, a 64-62 decision against Northwestern on Saturday in East Lansing. A victory would move the Spartans ahead of the Badgers in the Big Ten.
“We've had quite a bit of success in the last couple of weeks,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “We've got a pretty cool number next to our names and that means we've got a pretty big target on our back. We know that our team's going to bring energy, we've got to attack first, we've got to stay aggressive, we can't be content, we've got to keep our foot down and keep going.”
Izzo’s thoughts on the Badgers
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo utilized part of his news conference Tuesday to share his thoughts about UW. He started by saying the Spartans are hungry for a win after Northwestern upset them.
He called UW “one of the hottest teams in the league” as the Badgers already have defeated two of the top six teams in the Big Ten. Izzo called UW, which is connecting on 42.5% of its shots overall and 31.4% from 3-point range, a great shooting team. Three Badgers players are averaging more than 10 points per game in sophomore guard Johnny Davis (22.1), Davison (15.1) and junior forward Tyler Wahl (11.0).
“Johnny Davis has become a household name in our league,” Izzo said. “Davison is the other key guy as far as their two mainstays. It’s his fifth year, he has experience. He plays hard. Everybody loves the way he plays. He can post up really well, he can shoot threes. I think the other X-Factor guy is Wahl. At 6-9 he’s been a key for them, a big reason for their success. He’s just solid as the day is long, nothing great, just very solid and very good.”
Izzo also discussed UW’s ability to play a clean game and limit mistakes. The Badgers are ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnovers per game, committing just 8.4.
A defensive battle
Both Michigan State and UW are known for their defensive presence. The Badgers are ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, holding their opponents to 65.8 points per game. The Spartans are right above them in fourth (65.6).
Michigan State ranks second in both defensive field goal percentage and 3-point shot percentage, holding their opponents to 39.1% overall and 29.1% from beyond the arc. The Spartans rank third in rebounding margin, outrebounding their opponents by an average of 7.4 per game. They also lead the Big Ten in blocked shots with 6.5 per game.
Gard said Michigan State’s “MO” is to play a fast-paced game, something he feels could be a challenge for the Badgers. Davis said that the Badgers will have to stay locked in defensively to contain the Spartans.
“Their guards are long,” Davis said. Christie's (6-6), Brown is about 6-8. They got a big 7-footer on the inside who’s averaging about three blocks a game. We're just going to play probably a little bit more slower than we're used to and be smarter with it when we get into the lane.”
Badgers fans on Twitter see work to be done after Wisconsin men's basketball wins at Northwestern
Battle tested
I'm glad Brad Davison has experience as a football player. Felt like they ran him over at one point. Feel like winning the Big Ten is play solid at home and then steal on the road.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) January 19, 2022
Not even close
I respectfully disagree. The 2014-15 team is significantly better and there's no question in my mind.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) January 19, 2022
Whatever it takes
Just your run-of-the-mill loosely officiated B1G slugfest where these bad boys had better be in ample supply in the ol' First-Aid kit. ... But they look good on Johnny! #NoHarmNoFouls pic.twitter.com/fKlb25aakx— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) January 19, 2022
Taking care of business
Not sure how many 2nd chances but seemed like more than normal against UW. NW is scrappy. Good team. Good win. Bad officiating against both teams.— Bill Knoche (@KNOCKS26) January 19, 2022
Doing it the hard way
Well that was probably harder than it needed to be. Drawing fouls is worth more if you hit the shots. Also, I get that teams will play Johnny Davis tighter, but hitting him in the face is a bit much.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) January 19, 2022
Too close for comfort
Win is a win. Very good offense. Very good shot making. Need to clean up FTs and end of game situations. It was a little closer than it needed to be. Missed FTs, turnovers, etc. Defense wasn’t its best showing, but winning on the road is never a gimme in conference.— DRich (@drich318318) January 19, 2022
Depth pays dividends
NW is a talented, good team, especially at home. Badger defense needs to be better. But ultimately Bucky has more weapons and played more disciplined when possessions are at a premium and the clock is winding down.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) January 19, 2022
Hungry for more
Gritty, not pretty! This team is getting smacked in the mouth every night and just refusing to break. Will be the literal definition of a "battle-tested" team come March. Love every minute of it. Take the win. Bring on Izzo!— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) January 19, 2022
A whole new world
7 winning games in a row of 70 points or more. A new Badger Basketball style of play— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) January 19, 2022
How sweet it is
Not many things better as a Badger fan than hearing “Let’s go Badgers” overtaking a border state opponent’s arena (or in this case gym). #OnWisconsin— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) January 19, 2022
On the right track
Badgers road to Final 4 will start in Milwaukee! #believe— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) January 19, 2022
Heightening the drama
A bit choppy at the end with the missed fts but gutted out another W.. tough place to play/ win. This team just keeps finding ways to win!— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) January 19, 2022
Time to breathe
Is it ever not weird and crazy playing NW? They made the last minute more stressful than it should’ve been but it’s another big road win.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) January 19, 2022
Take what you can get
Really nice win against a scrappy team that played well. Not perfect (can’t miss FTs like that down the stretch) but a win on the road is always impressive.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) January 19, 2022
Total team effort
Yes, @BadgerMBB has a #POTY, but tonight was great for developing other scoring options.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) January 19, 2022
Tougher than it looks
Road wins are always good, but considering Nance was back and an amped crowd, this was especially good. NW will pick off more first tier BiG programs as the season goes on.— Fab (@FabioBurgos7) January 19, 2022
Going down swinging
Northwestern is no walk in the park. The Badgers took the Cat’s best punches and punched back just as hard. I’m proud of the way the team kept its composure despite the refs letting the game get too rough. And Chucky! Just like Ben Brust against Michigan.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) January 19, 2022
And what a ride it is
It was an impressive win. This team plays with so much passion and just finds ways to get it done. I am personally just enjoying the ride at the moment.— Mrob (@mrobbball1567) January 19, 2022
All things considered ...
All five starters in double figures, which is awesome— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 19, 2022
Bench was a little weak, other than Vogt
D was soft at times, we got lucky with them missing layups
JD was great and we needed it
FTs down the stretch were awful
Any win on the road in the B1G is great
Bring on Sparty!
Won't always cut it
17 of 26 on free throws (65%) and 12 offensive rebounds allowed will lead to a loss on most nights. 9 of 17 on threes made up for it.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) January 19, 2022
No simple task
Good win against a team that has been in every game they've played this year. Every loss has been by single digits. They've also had a couple of their top layers missing in games this year. I'll always take a win like this on the road no matter how it comes.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) January 19, 2022
Doesn't need to be
Never look a gift horse in the mouth or complain about a B1G road win. But that was not pretty.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 19, 2022
Ready for a bigger role
Chucky Hepburn took a huge step in leadership and scoring tonight. He is only going to get better!! Go Badgers!!— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) January 19, 2022
Head of the class
This was a good win that puts the Badgers at the top of the conference. I was pretty impressed with Northwestern.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) January 19, 2022
Straight to the point
Simple, great win on to the next one!— Shaun (@Lanzarus21) January 19, 2022