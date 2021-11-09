What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s season opener

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open its season against St. Francis College Brooklyn on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.
It’s the opening night of the 2021-22 season for all of college basketball, and the Badgers are set to tip off against the Terriers at 7 p.m.
The basics
What: Wisconsin vs. St. Francis College Brooklyn
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network+, with Noah Clark and Cade Johnson
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: This is the first time the Badgers and Terriers are meeting
The teams
WISCONSIN
Fast fact: Wisconsin has won 22 of its last 23 home openers, including a 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois last season.
Coach: Greg Gard, 119-70 in his seventh season at UW
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Brad Davison, Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl
Player to watch: Hepburn was a four-star point guard as a high school senior, according to ESPN. He could be the first Badgers player since 2001 to start in a season opener as a true freshman.
ST. FRANCIS COLLEGE BROOKLYN
Fast fact: The Terriers only return five players from last season. St. Francis Brooklyn went 9-9 in Northeast Conference play and earned a seventh-place finish.
Coach: Glenn Braica, 153-179 in his 12th season at St. Francis Brooklyn
Probable starters: Rob Higgins, Vuk Stevanic, Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Michael Cubbage, Patrick Emilien
Player to watch: Higgins is the only returning player from last season who averaged double-digit points. His 11.2 points per game ranked fourth on the 2020-21 team.
If you go
Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game either can print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to leave early and allow extra time for arrival.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Tuesday's game, as of 3 p.m. Monday, UW still had seats available for $26-$34 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$75 plus fees.
COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at the Kohl Center will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
Three things to watch
Chucky Hepburn could start
Hepburn came to UW as the highest-ranked recruit out of the team’s five freshmen.
He was out for two weeks due to an upper-body injury but returned to practice Oct. 27. He played in the team’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater and was third on the team in minutes played (20:02). He scored nine points off the bench and led the team with four assists.
Hepburn was a four-year varsity athlete at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, and averaged in double digits in scoring each year. His sophomore year in high school was his best statistically with 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
He didn’t start in the exhibition and didn’t seem likely to start in the opener until Gard addressed the team’s potential starters Monday afternoon. The team’s game notes listed Hepburn as a starter and left sophomore forward Ben Carlson out of the starting lineup.
“I think he's done a lot of good things,” Gard said. “There's still some freshman miscues from time to time, but that's to be expected. I just like how he is, his composure, how he handles himself in that position. He's natural at it, he has a really good feel for it.”
Markus Ilver’s connections
Ilver is a freshman for the Badgers but has two connections to the St. Francis Brooklyn program. His father played for the team and one of his best friends from Estonia is currently on the roster.
Ilver’s father, Pritt Ilver, played two seasons at St. Francis Brooklyn from 1998-2000. He appeared in 28 games his senior season and averaged 2.9 points per game. He also played forward, like Markus Ilver does now.
St. Francis Brooklyn freshman guard Kasper Suurog grew up playing basketball with Ilver. Both are from Tallinn, Estonia. Ilver came to the United States to play basketball at a prep school, while Suurog stayed in Estonia.
Suurog played high school basketball all four years and competed with the Estonian National team. He helped his team to two Estonian Championships (U16 and U18), a Nordic Championship and an 11th-place finish at the European Championship.
Finding chemistry on the court
The Badgers have eight new players on their roster. Only three veterans — Davison, Davis and Wahl — have played substantial minutes together not including the exhibition against UW-Whitewater.
Transfer fifth-year senior center Chris Vogt said the biggest thing the team can learn from its home opener is how to play well together.
“I want to kind of learn everybody's roles, learn where the best pieces fit together what way and continue to grow chemistry,” Vogt said. “We got a lot of new faces and new people are playing minutes.”
Davison is UW’s top returning scorer with an average of 10.0 points per game last season. Wahl played in all 31 games and started the last 17 during the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis served at the sixth man last season and averaged the fifth-most minutes (24.3) while adding 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
No other players have much experience in a Badgers uniform. Crowl and Hepburn are the remaining two potential starters, but it’s their first time in those roles. Crowl played in 12 games last season with an average of three minutes and has jumped into the starting center role this season.
Vogt and junior transfer Jahcobi Neath add experience coming from other Division I teams. Carlson is another rotational player who could add some key minutes off the bench. He started in the exhibition but only scored six points over 14 minutes.
“The depth that this team can have is a benefit and a strength of this team,” Gard said. “I don't know how deep we will go. I don't know who will be in that rotation. … It may change from game to game based on matchups, who's playing well and who's practicing well. I think that's the exciting part is there are a lot of unknowns that even I don't know the answer to.”
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.