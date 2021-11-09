 Skip to main content
What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s season opener
What to know about Wisconsin men's basketball's season opener

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media Friday night after the Badgers defeated the UW-Whitewater Warhawks at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open its season against St. Francis College Brooklyn on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

It’s the opening night of the 2021-22 season for all of college basketball, and the Badgers are set to tip off against the Terriers at 7 p.m.

The basics

What: Wisconsin vs. St. Francis College Brooklyn

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network+, with Noah Clark and Cade Johnson

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: This is the first time the Badgers and Terriers are meeting

The teams

WISCONSIN

Fast fact: Wisconsin has won 22 of its last 23 home openers, including a 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois last season. 

Coach: Greg Gard, 119-70 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Brad Davison, Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl

Player to watch: Hepburn was a four-star point guard as a high school senior, according to ESPN. He could be the first Badgers player since 2001 to start in a season opener as a true freshman. 

ST. FRANCIS COLLEGE BROOKLYN

Fast fact: The Terriers only return five players from last season. St. Francis Brooklyn went 9-9 in Northeast Conference play and earned a seventh-place finish. 

Coach: Glenn Braica, 153-179 in his 12th season at St. Francis Brooklyn

Probable starters: Rob Higgins, Vuk Stevanic, Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Michael Cubbage, Patrick Emilien

Player to watch: Higgins is the only returning player from last season who averaged double-digit points. His 11.2 points per game ranked fourth on the 2020-21 team.

If you go

Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game either can print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate. 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to leave early and allow extra time for arrival. 

For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Tuesday's game, as of 3 p.m. Monday, UW still had seats available for $26-$34 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$75 plus fees.

COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

Cashless concessions: Concession stands at the Kohl Center will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Three things to watch

Chucky Hepburn could start 

Hepburn came to UW as the highest-ranked recruit out of the team’s five freshmen.

He was out for two weeks due to an upper-body injury but returned to practice Oct. 27. He played in the team’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater and was third on the team in minutes played (20:02). He scored nine points off the bench and led the team with four assists. 

Hepburn was a four-year varsity athlete at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, and averaged in double digits in scoring each year. His sophomore year in high school was his best statistically with 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game. 

He didn’t start in the exhibition and didn’t seem likely to start in the opener until Gard addressed the team’s potential starters Monday afternoon. The team’s game notes listed Hepburn as a starter and left sophomore forward Ben Carlson out of the starting lineup. 

“I think he's done a lot of good things,” Gard said. “There's still some freshman miscues from time to time, but that's to be expected. I just like how he is, his composure, how he handles himself in that position. He's natural at it, he has a really good feel for it.”

Markus Ilver’s connections 

Ilver is a freshman for the Badgers but has two connections to the St. Francis Brooklyn program. His father played for the team and one of his best friends from Estonia is currently on the roster. 

Ilver’s father, Pritt Ilver, played two seasons at St. Francis Brooklyn from 1998-2000. He appeared in 28 games his senior season and averaged 2.9 points per game. He also played forward, like Markus Ilver does now. 

St. Francis Brooklyn freshman guard Kasper Suurog grew up playing basketball with Ilver. Both are from Tallinn, Estonia. Ilver came to the United States to play basketball at a prep school, while Suurog stayed in Estonia.

Suurog played high school basketball all four years and competed with the Estonian National team. He helped his team to two Estonian Championships (U16 and U18), a Nordic Championship and an 11th-place finish at the European Championship. 

Finding chemistry on the court

The Badgers have eight new players on their roster. Only three veterans — Davison, Davis and Wahl — have played substantial minutes together not including the exhibition against UW-Whitewater. 

Transfer fifth-year senior center Chris Vogt said the biggest thing the team can learn from its home opener is how to play well together.

“I want to kind of learn everybody's roles, learn where the best pieces fit together what way and continue to grow chemistry,” Vogt said. “We got a lot of new faces and new people are playing minutes.”

Davison is UW’s top returning scorer with an average of 10.0 points per game last season. Wahl played in all 31 games and started the last 17 during the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis served at the sixth man last season and averaged the fifth-most minutes (24.3) while adding 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. 

No other players have much experience in a Badgers uniform. Crowl and Hepburn are the remaining two potential starters, but it’s their first time in those roles. Crowl played in 12 games last season with an average of three minutes and has jumped into the starting center role this season. 

Vogt and junior transfer Jahcobi Neath add experience coming from other Division I teams. Carlson is another rotational player who could add some key minutes off the bench. He started in the exhibition but only scored six points over 14 minutes. 

“The depth that this team can have is a benefit and a strength of this team,” Gard said. “I don't know how deep we will go. I don't know who will be in that rotation. … It may change from game to game based on matchups, who's playing well and who's practicing well. I think that's the exciting part is there are a lot of unknowns that even I don't know the answer to.”

