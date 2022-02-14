What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s road trip to face Indiana

The No. 15 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team headed to Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time in almost two years to play Indiana on Tuesday.
The Badgers clinched a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title the last time they played at Assembly Hall. UW defeated the Hoosiers to open Big Ten play earlier this season.
The Badgers have won 23 of the past 26 matchups with the Hoosiers, including nine of the last 10. UW is 9-2 against Indiana under coach Greg Gard.
UW is ranked 23rd in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament — and Indiana is 42nd.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) vs. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)
People are also reading…
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
TV: ESPN 2, with Jason Benetti and Jay Bilas
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: The Badgers overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the Hoosiers 64-59 on Dec. 8. Johnny Davis scored a game-high 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:18 left.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers only have one loss against a team that is not currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 — Rutgers defeated the Badgers 73-65 on Saturday.
Coach: Greg Gard, 138-75 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|234
|So.
|Center
|9.1
|Johnny Davis
|6-5
|194
|So.
|Guard
|20.3
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|14.4
|Chucky Hepburn
|6-2
|211
|Fr.
|Guard
|7.5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|221
|Jr.
|Forward
|11.6
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Lorne Bowman II
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.1
|Ben Carlson
|6-9
|226
|So.
|Forward
|1.9
|Jahcobi Neath
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|Guard
|1.6
|Chris Vogt
|7-0
|257
|Sr.
|Center
|2.5
Player to watch: Davison is 5-1 against Indiana and averages 7.8 points against the Hoosiers.
Indiana
Fast fact: Indiana is 40-55 in all games in February and March since 2013-14, which includes a nine-game winning streak in 2016.
Coach: Mike Woodson, (16-8, 7-7) in his first season.
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Trey Galloway
|6-5
|200
|So.
|Guard
|6.0
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6-9
|245
|Jr.
|Forward
|17.5
|Xavier Johnson
|6-3
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|10.4
|Miller Kopp
|6-7
|220
|Sr.
|Forward
|6.0
|Race Thompson
|6-8
|235
|Sr.
|Forward
|11.7
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Tamar Bates
|6-5
|193
|Fr.
|Guard
|4.5
|Jordan Geronimo
|6-6
|225
|So.
|Forward
|4.0
|Parker Stewart
|6-5
|202
|Sr.
|Guard
|6.7
|Khristian Lander
|6-2
|185
|So.
|Guard
|3.1
Player to watch: Thompson had 13 points and 14 rebounds in Indiana’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday.
Things to watch
Galloway enters the starting lineup
Galloway got his first career start against Northwestern last week as a result of five teammates having to sit out for breaking the rules. He ran the point and scored 13 points on 60% shooting.
He tied his career high for points, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists in 37 minutes. He also committed a pair of Flagrant 1 fouls and fouled out.
Woodson deemed it a success and decided to start the sophomore again over Stewart against Michigan State. Galloway only scored one point on 0-for-6 shooting against the Spartans.
“I thought the other night, he pushed me to do this tonight,” Woodson said after the Michigan State loss. “I thought he tried. He just couldn’t run it like I wanted him to.”
Hoosiers’ losing streak
The Hoosiers have lost three consecutive games, falling to Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State. Indiana hadn’t lost two games in a row this season until this stretch.
Indiana lost by 17 points when Illinois came to Assembly Hall on Jan. 5. The Hoosiers shot 35.7% overall and 23.1% from 3-point range, while the Illini shot 47.9% from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range.
The Hoosiers were short-handed against Northwestern because starters Johnson and Stewart and reserves Bates, Lander and Michael Durr spent the game on the bench for breaking curfew. Galloway, who was running the point in place of Johnson, fouled out, which placed the responsibility on Anthony Leal with 2:36 left in the game. Indiana lost 59-51.
The Hoosiers had a full roster against Michigan State but didn’t play with enough urgency and lost 76-61 on the road. Only Thompson shot better than 50%, and Indiana shot 33.9% from the floor.
It doesn’t help that Indiana’s leading scorer, Jackson-Davis, is 12 for 35 over those three games. He’s averaged 12 points in the stretch, with a third of his 36 total points coming at the free throw line. He’s averaging 17.5 points on 56.9% shooting this season.
Bounceback Badgers
UW has yet to lose consecutive games this season. The Badgers have won their next game after a loss by an average of six points.
The Badgers average 42.2% shooting overall this season, but they have shot 39.2% in the four previous games following a loss.
Tuesday’s game will be the second Big Ten road game following a loss for the Badgers. UW beat Nebraska 73-65 on the road after losing to Michigan State last month. UW is 4-2 in Big Ten road games this season and 6-2 overall. Its only road losses were against Ohio State and Illinois.
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Rutgers
Not getting any easier
No 3-ball or 2-ball. Unacceptable FT @52%. Could not not defend Rutgers. But Rutgers defended us! Tough loss at home. Rutgers a well disciplined team. Rutgers better team today. Challenge just keeps increasing. Keep the chip Badgers and u will continue to surprise more doubters— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 12, 2022
A real head-scratcher
Reasons for the loss:— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 12, 2022
-8/17 FTs until garbage time
-Gard's insane decision to pull BOTH Davis+Hepburn with WI up with all the momentum and ~1330. Lost all momentum.
-Ridiculous late overreliance on 3s when no one was hot
-Very poor early closeouts on shooters giving RU confidence
Hitting a new low
Certainly their worst loss this season. I know that Rutgers shot lights out most of the afternoon-nevertheless I thought the badgers were careless w the ball-just sort of played w/o emotion&focus some of the time. Latter part of 2nd 1/2 didn’t like quite a bit of shot selection— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 12, 2022
Quiet as a mouse
The Madison morgue strikes again.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 12, 2022
Not much to cheer
Crowd was there. Every time they and UW got going, Rutgers had an answer. Every. Time.— Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) February 12, 2022
Seeking a silver lining
I think at this point, the good news is that Johnny Davis may not be a lottery pick (at least not this year) and should be coming back for his junior year. Free throws killed us in the first half.— Michael H. Hyman (@MCPSsportypsych) February 12, 2022
Crowd too calm
Shooting woes continue, easy buckets for Rutgers down the stretch. Badgers seemed like an early season defense tonight, very strange. The funeral-esque home crowd didn’t help. Does any section outside of the students ever stand up?— Collin Mead (@29_CJM) February 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
When Geo and Harper show up, Rutgers is a tough matchup, with their slow it down style. And Badgers didn’t look comfortable against Rutgers D in the last ten minutes or so. Unusual for Bucky to get outplayed and outcoached, but it happens. Flush it and move on.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 12, 2022
Take what's given
Make your FT's. Missed 8, lose by 8. It's ok for #34 to try going to hoop to score & not just try & draw fouls. Let Rutgers get too comfortable on offense early. Not many transition pts for home team allowing Rutgers to clog up Johnny.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 12, 2022
Little to like
That was U-G-L-Y. The positives were Tyler Wahl and that the team never stopped scrapping. The negatives? Everything else.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 12, 2022
Caught napping
You can’t have any off days or take anyone lightly in the brutal B1G. #Rutgers plays hard and is a tough matchup. Maybe #Badgers were a little over confident. #Next game— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) February 12, 2022
Harder at home
The Kohl Center Library dead like a funeral home per usual. Hope they have more road games down the stretch. Need the wins.— Mike Smith (@SmithMJ7209) February 12, 2022
Mix it up a bit
Need an alternative to 3’s on offense. No inside game or drive to the hoop?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) February 12, 2022
Credit where credit's due
Their guards out played ours, both offensively and defensively. Look, Rutgers is good. Better than the Badgers today.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 12, 2022
Bench help wanted
The lack of depth is the biggest detractor for this team. Starters had no legs in the final 4 minutes of the game. When reserves did get into the game, UW was playing at a noticeable disadvantage.— Jordan Turner (@turnerTH3burner) February 12, 2022
It depends
I thought our kids played really hard today. They didn’t have quite enough to win but they gave it their very best. Isn’t that all that matters?— Simon R. Gillham (@Busdude671) February 12, 2022
Got a bad feeling
I sensed it was trouble from the start. Missed FT’s, missed open shots and subpar defense to go with hot shooting from Rutgers— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 12, 2022
and this was the result.
An uneasy feeling
It’s games like this that worry me come tournament time. I Could easily see a second round exit if this team can’t make their shots. Davidson needs to figure it out.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) February 12, 2022
Behind from the outset
Right away Badgers could not make a shot, and Rutgers seemingly made everything although the Badgers had hands in their faces. It never changed.— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) February 12, 2022
Need a short memory
Awful three point shooting— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 12, 2022
(Brad missing 4 in a row killed our late momentum)
Awful FT shooting
Bad turnovers, especially in the last 5 minutes of the game
Wahl and Crowl were bright spots, but that’s it
Forget this one and move on
Road, sweet road
I remember the good ol' days when the KC used to be a tough place to play....sloppy basketball, low energy from fans, give us a coast location for the tourney away from Madison, please!— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) February 12, 2022
Left out in the cold
Trouble putting the biscuit in the basket continues. Some of that can be attributed to Rutgers’ defense, but not when wide open 3s continually clank of the rim. And defense was subpar today - but attribute Rutgers’ players, toughness to that.— Marty Kalmbach (@Blueeyedsoul327) February 12, 2022
Longing for the good ol' days
Where is the crowd? The Kohl Center is no longer formidable imo. Rutgers wanted it a lot more. Still waiting on production from the bench. That is our Achilles heel.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 12, 2022
Loss for words
Where to begin???? Free throws, 3’s Just got outplayed. What’s going on with Davis ????— Jodi Ralston (@jralston29) February 12, 2022
Try that 10 times fast
Bungling bonus baskets burned Badgers butts bigly.— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) February 12, 2022