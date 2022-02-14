What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s road trip to face Indiana

The No. 15 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team headed to Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time in almost two years to play Indiana on Tuesday.

The Badgers clinched a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title the last time they played at Assembly Hall. UW defeated the Hoosiers to open Big Ten play earlier this season.

The Badgers have won 23 of the past 26 matchups with the Hoosiers, including nine of the last 10. UW is 9-2 against Indiana under coach Greg Gard.

UW is ranked 23rd in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament — and Indiana is 42nd.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) vs. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN 2, with Jason Benetti and Jay Bilas

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The Badgers overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the Hoosiers 64-59 on Dec. 8. Johnny Davis scored a game-high 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:18 left.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers only have one loss against a team that is not currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 — Rutgers defeated the Badgers 73-65 on Saturday.

Coach: Greg Gard, 138-75 in his seventh season at UW.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.1 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 20.3 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.4 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 7.5 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.6

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Lorne Bowman II 6-2 210 Fr. Guard 3.1 Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.9 Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 1.6 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.5

Player to watch: Davison is 5-1 against Indiana and averages 7.8 points against the Hoosiers.

Indiana

Fast fact: Indiana is 40-55 in all games in February and March since 2013-14, which includes a nine-game winning streak in 2016.

Coach: Mike Woodson, (16-8, 7-7) in his first season.

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Trey Galloway 6-5 200 So. Guard 6.0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9 245 Jr. Forward 17.5 Xavier Johnson 6-3 200 Sr. Guard 10.4 Miller Kopp 6-7 220 Sr. Forward 6.0 Race Thompson 6-8 235 Sr. Forward 11.7

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Tamar Bates 6-5 193 Fr. Guard 4.5 Jordan Geronimo 6-6 225 So. Forward 4.0 Parker Stewart 6-5 202 Sr. Guard 6.7 Khristian Lander 6-2 185 So. Guard 3.1

Player to watch: Thompson had 13 points and 14 rebounds in Indiana’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday.

Things to watch

Galloway enters the starting lineup

Galloway got his first career start against Northwestern last week as a result of five teammates having to sit out for breaking the rules. He ran the point and scored 13 points on 60% shooting.

He tied his career high for points, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists in 37 minutes. He also committed a pair of Flagrant 1 fouls and fouled out.

Woodson deemed it a success and decided to start the sophomore again over Stewart against Michigan State. Galloway only scored one point on 0-for-6 shooting against the Spartans.

“I thought the other night, he pushed me to do this tonight,” Woodson said after the Michigan State loss. “I thought he tried. He just couldn’t run it like I wanted him to.”

Hoosiers’ losing streak

The Hoosiers have lost three consecutive games, falling to Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State. Indiana hadn’t lost two games in a row this season until this stretch.

Indiana lost by 17 points when Illinois came to Assembly Hall on Jan. 5. The Hoosiers shot 35.7% overall and 23.1% from 3-point range, while the Illini shot 47.9% from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers were short-handed against Northwestern because starters Johnson and Stewart and reserves Bates, Lander and Michael Durr spent the game on the bench for breaking curfew. Galloway, who was running the point in place of Johnson, fouled out, which placed the responsibility on Anthony Leal with 2:36 left in the game. Indiana lost 59-51.

The Hoosiers had a full roster against Michigan State but didn’t play with enough urgency and lost 76-61 on the road. Only Thompson shot better than 50%, and Indiana shot 33.9% from the floor.

It doesn’t help that Indiana’s leading scorer, Jackson-Davis, is 12 for 35 over those three games. He’s averaged 12 points in the stretch, with a third of his 36 total points coming at the free throw line. He’s averaging 17.5 points on 56.9% shooting this season.

Bounceback Badgers

UW has yet to lose consecutive games this season. The Badgers have won their next game after a loss by an average of six points.

The Badgers average 42.2% shooting overall this season, but they have shot 39.2% in the four previous games following a loss.

Tuesday’s game will be the second Big Ten road game following a loss for the Badgers. UW beat Nebraska 73-65 on the road after losing to Michigan State last month. UW is 4-2 in Big Ten road games this season and 6-2 overall. Its only road losses were against Ohio State and Illinois.

