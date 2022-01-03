What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s return to Big Ten play against Purdue

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will open the new year with a matchup against the highest-ranked Big Ten team.
The No. 24 Badgers are set to play No. 3 Purdue just a few weeks after UW had positive COVID-19 cases that forced it to take a 14-day break. UW defeated Illinois State 89-85 Wednesday in its return, but five players were unavailable. The Boilermakers have played every game as scheduled this season.
The basicsWhat: Wisconsin (10-2, 1-1) vs. Purdue (12-1, 1-1)When: 6 p.m. MondayWhere: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IndianaTV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy KatzRadio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting:
The Badgers lost to the Boilermakers 73-69 last March at Mackey Arena. Brad Davison led UW with 15 points, while Zach Edey led Purdue with 21. UW’s last victory over Purdue came in February 2020 — a 69-65 decision at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW ranks third in the Big Ten in free throw shooting at 76.8% and has made more free throws (182) than its foes have attempted (173).
Coach: Greg Gard, 129-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Why Wisconsin needs someone to 'step up and chip in' to help Johnny Davis, Brad Davison with scoring
Player to watch: Crowl scored a career-high 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers against Illinois State.
Purdue
Fast fact: Purdue (11-0) recorded its fourth unbeaten nonconference schedule since the 1939-40 campaign with a 104-90 win over Nicholls State on Wednesday. Purdue also went unbeaten in non-conference play in 2009-10 (12-0), 1993-94 (12-0) and 1992-93 (9-0).
Coach: Matt Painter, 367-185 in his 17th season at Purdue.
Probable starters: Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Isaiah Thompson and Trevion Williams.
Player to watch: Ivey is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range in Purdue’s seven games against high-major opponents.
Three things to watch
The big three
The Boilermakers rank second in the Big Ten averaging 87.2 points per game and are shooting a league-best 51.6% from the floor. Purdue is one of three teams, along with Kansas and Houston, to average at least 1.00 point per possession in every game this season.
A majority of the Boilermakers’ offensive success is courtesy of Ivey, Williams and Edey. The group is averaging a combined 44.9 points, 21.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 61.2%.
Ivey made 25 3-pointers in 23 games last season but already has 28 3-pointers in 13 games this season. Centers Edey and Williams rank second and fifth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, and the pair accounts for 39.3% of Purdue’s total rebounds.
Homecourt advantage
Purdue, which has a 13-game home winning streak, is 93-10 over its past 103 games at Mackey Arena and 19-6 against nationally ranked opponents since the start of the 2014-15 season. The Boilermakers will enter next season having won 14 straight home games against nonconference opponents.
Purdue’s only home loss since the start of last season came against Michigan on Jan. 22, 2020. Over the past two seasons, Purdue has scored an average of 28.0 more points than its opponents when playing in West Lafayette. It also has shot better, with the Boilermakers making 52.3% of their attempts from the field compared to 38.6% for opponents. Purdue has made 90 more free throws at home than its opponents in that time frame.
Monday’s game will mark Mackey Arena’s 33rd consecutive sellout for men’s basketball games.
Purdue’s lone loss
Rutgers defeated then- No. 1 Purdue 70-68 on a last-second, half-court shot by Ron Harper Jr. on Dec. 9. The loss ended Purdue’s unbeaten start at 8-0 and knocked the Boilermakers out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press rankings, which they had earned for the first time in program history.
Purdue shot a season-low 41.0% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range. The Boilermakers outscored the Scarlet Knights in second-chance points and points off turnovers by a 38-8 margin.
Edey and Williams combined for 34 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 14 of 25 from the field. The rest of the team had 34 points while going 11 of 36 from the field.
