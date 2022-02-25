What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s rematch with Rutgers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, for its final road game of the regular season against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Badgers are the last remaining ranked team in the Big Ten to play the Scarlet Knights on their home court. Rutgers has only lost two games in Jersey Mike’s Arena — to Lafayette on Nov. 22 and Maryland on Jan. 25.

UW is ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and evaluate teams' résumés for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Rutgers is 83rd.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4) vs. Rutgers (16-11, 10-7)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena

TV: Big Ten Network, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as UW fell to Rutgers 73-65 on Feb. 12.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: Wisconsin only has lost two games on the road this season and both of them were against ranked teams — Ohio State and Illinois.

Coach: Greg Gard, 141-5 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters:

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 lbs, sophomore, center, 9.6 points per game

Johnny Davis — 6-5, 194 lbs, sophomore, guard, 20.6 points per game

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200 lbs, senior, guard, 14.2 points per game

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211 lbs, freshman, guard, 7.6 points per game

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221 lbs, junior, forward, 11.2 points per game

Key rotational players:

Lorne Bowman II — 6-2, 210 lbs, freshman, guard, 3.0 points per game

Ben Carlson — 6-9, 226 lbs, sophomore, forward, 1.7 points per game

Jordan Davis — 6-4, 198 lbs, sophomore, guard, 1.3 points per game

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196 lbs, junior, guard, 1.8 points per game

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257 lbs, senior, center, 2.6 points per game

Player to watch: Crowl was one point shy of his career-high when he scored 20 points against Minnesota on Thursday.

Rutgers

Fast fact: Rutgers has now defeated all six currently ranked Big Ten teams this season and has five Quad 1 wins.

Coach: Steve Pikiell, 96-88 in his sixth season

Probable starters:

Geo Baker — 6-4, 185 lbs, senior, guard, 12.3 points per game

Ron Harper Jr. — 6-6, 245 lbs, senior, guard/forward, 15.4 points per game

Caleb McConnell — 6-7, 200 lbs, senior, guard, 6.5 points per game

Paul Mulcahy — 6-6, 213, junior, guard, 8.5 points per game

Clifford Omoruyi — 6-11, 240 lbs, sophomore, center, 11.4 points per game

Key rotational players:

Aundre Hyatt — 6-6, 227 lbs, sophomore, forward, 4.6 points per game

Jaden Jones — 6-8, 220 lbs, freshman, guard/forward, 3.6 points per game

Mawot Mag — 6-7, 216 lbs, sophomore, forward, 3.3 points per game

Dean Reiber — 6-10, 225 lbs, sophomore, forward, 3.2 points per game

Player to watch: Rutgers is 7-0 this season when Harper Jr. scores 20 or more points in a game.

Three things to watch for

Road warriors

The Badgers have the best road record in the Big Ten and have the most true road wins among all Big Ten teams. They also have the most wins away from home with 11 — eight true road wins and three neutral-site wins. UW is tied with Villanova for the most true road wins among major conference teams.

This season marks the first time in program history that the Badgers have won games at Purdue, at Michigan State and at Indiana in the same season. UW is the first team to win at Mackey Arena, Breslin Center and Assembly Hall in the same season since Ohio State in 2010.

The Badgers have surpassed last season’s win total in road and neutral games. UW was 7-8 away from home in 2020-21. It’s 11-2 this season.

What went wrong last time

Rutgers' victory over UW on Feb. 12 was the third of four consecutive victories over ranked teams. It was the Badgers’ fifth loss and third at home.

UW shot 47.3% from the floor and 21.1% from 3-point range. Second leading scorer Brad Davison scored just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Badgers turned the ball over 11 times, with eight of those turnovers coming in the second half. The Scarlet Knights scored 10 points off the Badgers’ turnovers.

Rutgers shot 51% from the field, including 58.3% from beyond the arc. The Scarlet Knights also were 16-for-18 from the free-throw line. Four Rutgers players scored more than 10 points with Harper Jr. leading with 21 points.

Rutgers on a two-game losing streak

After the Scarlet Knights knocked off four of the six ranked Big Ten teams, they dropped their next two games against Purdue and Michigan. Both games were on the road.

Rutgers lost 84-72 to the Boilermakers, despite having four players score more than 10 points and connecting on 50.9% of their shots. They struggled from 3-point range, only going 5 for 15. Purdue shot just slightly better, making 53.1% of its shots from the floor with five players, led by Jaden Ivey’s 25 points, scoring in double-digit figures.

Michigan defeated Rutgers by nine points Wednesday. The Wolverines connected on almost twice as many 3-point attempts as the Scarlet Knights. Michigan went 7 of 22 and Rutgers went 2 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Rutgers only had two players score in double figures, while Michigan had four players with more than 10 points en route to a win without coach Juwan Howard. Howard was suspended following Michigan’s loss to UW after to hitting UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

