What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s rematch against Ohio State

The No. 13 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is looking for redemption when it hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers' only Big Ten Conference loss this season came against the Buckeyes on Dec. 11. The Buckeyes' lone Big Ten loss came against Indiana last Thursday.
The Badgers are ranked 22nd in the NET rankings with the Buckeyes at 24.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (13-2, 4-1) vs. Ohio State (10-3, 4-1).
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: ESPN2, with Jason Benetti and Jon Crispin.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
Last meeting: UW was down only five points at halftime, but was unable to overcome then-ranked No. 21 Ohio State, falling 74-55 in its second Big Ten matchup of the season.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW is off to its best start since 2016-17, earning a 13-2 record while playing the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation, according to ESPN.
Coach: Greg Gard, 132-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, Naismith Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson Player of the Week after averaging 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.
Ohio State
Fast fact: Ohio State is averaging 9.3 3-pointers per game, which is third in the Big Ten.
Coach: Chris Holtmann, 97-47 in his fifth season.
Probable starters: E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Zed Key, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler.
Defense can't bail out Wisconsin men's basketball as offensive struggles continue against Ohio State
Player to watch: Liddell is the only player in the country averaging at least 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.
Three things to watch
Offensive struggles
The Badgers struggled offensively during their loss to the Buckeyes, shooting just 34% while Ohio State went 50% from the field. UW was 6-for-26 from beyond the arc and got to the free throw line a season-low nine times, making just five.
UW’s offense hasn’t improved significantly. The Badgers have shot 44.7% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range in the five games since they last played Ohio State.
The Badgers' most consistent shooting has come from the free throw line. They rank third in the Big Ten, shooting 76.4%. UW has made almost as many free throws (227) as its foes have attempted (231).
UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said UW has focused on sharing the ball and getting in transition more.
“(We) got some easy ones that way,” Oliver said. “Then, emphasizing what we always do. Playing our way. Play inside and outside, not just rely on driving and dribbling the ball all the time. Passing the ball moving, moving bodies and getting easier shots has been the focus. Obviously, coach Gard puts in his wizardry and throws in some new plays.”
Ohio State players
The most highlighted player on UW’s scouting report for Ohio State has been Liddell, according to Hepburn. He leads the Buckeyes in points, rebounds and blocks.
Wheeler is leading Ohio State with 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He had nine points, five assists and one assist back on Dec. 11.
Gard also singled out Branham. He didn’t score against the Badgers in the first meeting but is the team’s second-leading scorer. Branham is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds.
“Liddell is having the type of year like Johnny is having for us, and you got a lot of players around him,” Gard said. “Branham has really stepped up … he's been able to really find his groove, and he’s really talented. It's gonna be a great challenge for us, because obviously Key, (Joey) Brunk, Young and Liddell on the front line, and their backcourt is really good. It'll be a heck of a test for us.”
Impacted by illness
After the Badgers last played the Buckeyes, Davis was upset with his teammates’ performance saying “I don't think our whole team came to play.” UW was down two players due to illness, two players had missed the previous game against Indiana because illness and both Wahl and Davison played through a non-COVID-19 sickness.
Open Jim: Where would Johnny Davis' season rank among recent great ones for Wisconsin men's basketball?
“We're going in healthier (this time),” Crowl said. “A couple of guys were sick and a couple guys were banged up. We’re more prepared, I think more locked in. It’s at home, too, which we're comfortable here. I think we'll be a lot more ready last time and give them a good fight.”
Both teams had pauses in their schedules due to COVID-19 since the last time they played. UW had to cancel a game against George Mason on Dec. 23 and went 14 days between games.
Ohio State had to cancel three games following the game against the Badgers, going 22 days between games.
“We've done a lot of different things since that last game,” Oliver said. “We've had a lot of games, they've only played three. We've had the advantage of being able to play five games since then. We're just continuing to try to get better. I think we are a lot better than last time we played them.”
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Six seed, facing Creighton
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, and the Badgers would be in the East bracket with Duke as the top seed.
His projection hasn’t been updated since Friday morning, so it doesn’t include UW’s win over Maryland into its formula. Ohio State is a five-seed in Lunardi’s projection, so UW could help itself by defending its home court this week against the Buckeyes.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Three seed, facing St. John’s
Palm is as high on the Badgers as any national analyst, and UW ranks seventh in CBS’ Top 25. UW’s win at Purdue knocked the Boilermakers off the No. 1 line in Palm’s projections, which were updated Friday.
UW was a four seed in Palm’s first projection this season.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast is here— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/4XAj72ETR4
Current: Five seed, facing Memphis/Louisville
UW is on the five line along with Illinois. Only three Big Ten teams are higher than the Badgers and Illini in DeCourcy’s projection.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 24 in the NET rankings Monday, down two spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ game against Ohio State this week is a Quadrant 1 game for both teams; OSU is No. 25 in the NET rankings.