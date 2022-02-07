What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s rematch against Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to travel to East Lansing, Michigan, for a rematch with Michigan State on Tuesday.
The Badgers suffered one of their four losses just more than two weeks ago at the Kohl Center when the Spartans won 86-74.
Both teams are ranked headed into the game, with the Badgers at No. 14 and Michigan State at No. 17.
The Badgers are ranked 19th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament — and Michigan State is 24th.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (18-4, 9-3) at Michigan State (17-5, 8-3)
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
TV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: The Badgers fell to the Spartans 86-74 at the Kohl Center on Jan. 21. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined for 47 points, but five Michigan State players scored more than 10 points to earn the win.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers are 11-1 in games decided by six points or fewer this season.
Coach: Greg Gard, 137-74 in his seventh season at UW
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|234
|So.
|Center
|9.1
|Johnny Davis
|6-5
|194
|So.
|Guard
|20.6
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|15.0
|Chucky Hepburn
|6-2
|211
|Fr.
|Guard
|7.4
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|221
|Jr.
|Forward
|11.0
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Lorne Bowman II
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.3
|Ben Carlson
|6-9
|226
|So.
|Forward
|1.9
|Jahcobi Neath
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|Guard
|1.9
|Chris Vogt
|7-0
|257
|Sr.
|Center
|2.5
Player to watch: Wahl has scored at least 10 points in seven of his last eight games while averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds during that span.
Michigan State
Fast fact: The Spartans only have lost one game at home this season — Northwestern defeated Michigan State 64-62 on Jan. 15.
Coach: Tom Izzo, 660-259 in his 27th season at Michigan State
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Gabe Brown
|6-8
|215
|Sr.
|Forward
|13.1
|Marcus Bingham Jr.
|7-0
|230
|Sr.
|Forward
|9.7
|Max Christie
|6-6
|190
|Fr.
|Guard
|10.0
|Joey Hauser
|6-9
|230
|Sr.
|Forward
|7.1
|Tyson Walker
|6-0
|175
|Jr.
|Guard
|7.2
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Jaden Akins
|6-4
|180
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.8
|Malik Hall
|6-8
|225
|Jr.
|Forward
|10.0
|A.J. Hoggard
|6-4
|210
|So.
|Guard
|6.3
|Julius Marble II
|6-9
|245
|Jr.
|Forward
|6.1
Player to watch: Brown scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds while matching his career-high with six made 3-pointers against Rutgers.
Three things to watch for
Limiting transition
Crowl highlighted three areas of improvement for the Badgers following their loss to Michigan State on Jan. 21 — limiting transition, offensive rebounds and getting good shots.
The Badgers didn’t practice Sunday, but Davision and Gard reaffirmed that limiting transition points was a point of emphasis for UW heading into Tuesday’s game.
Michigan State runs a fast-paced, transition-based offense that the Badgers struggled to contain in the teams’ first game this season. UW struggled to get back and set on defense, which allowed the Spartans to score 19 points in transition compared to only two points for UW.
"Get back in transition, that's the best way to kind of slow that down," Gard said. "There's a lot of things tied to that. What we do offensively, even if you're scoring, you still have to get back because they come on made baskets as fast as they do on misses or turnovers. Just being efficient offensively, playing through the paint, trying to draw fouls, shoot free throws. All the things that you want to do to make yourself good offensively anyway, help set your defense."
'Glue guy'
The Badgers were without third leading scorer Wahl the last time they played the Spartans. While Wahl’s absence wasn’t the sole reason UW lost, not having his 11 points per game and defensive prowess caused the Badgers to struggle.
UW dug itself a hole by only connecting on 27.7% of its shots in the first half. UW was down 16 points at halftime, and it couldn’t get any defensive stops to pull ahead in the second half despite improving to better than 50% shooting.
Hall was a problem for the Badgers last time, when he scored 14 points. Wahl typically would be in charge of defending a forward such as Hall, so Davison said he’s grateful to have Wahl this time.
"He does so much for us," Davison said. "He's a glue guy in all the essence of the word. Offensively because it's another option inside to go with his back to the basket. His ability to attack the rim, which we saw at the end [against Penn State] does a lot of things for us offensively and defensively. He does so much in transition and helping and recovering. He helps our unit defend."
Bench options
Wahl’s absence opened an opportunity for players off the bench to contribute. However, Gard said after the game he wanted to see more from them.
At least two players off the bench have stepped up statistically. Carlson played in Wahl’s spot and split time with him during the Nebraska game. Carlson has averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds over 12.3 minutes per game in the four games since the Michigan State loss. He was averaging 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes heading into that game.
Bowman was averaging 2.9 points in 10.4 minutes. He averaged 4.3 points over 12.5 minutes against the Badgers’ last four games, including seven points against Illinois — his second-highest scoring output this season.
"I think that definitely gave them a little bit of a chip on their shoulder when he said that," Davis said. "I like how Lo is coming and being aggressive. He's another playmaker for us. (Vogt is) doing his thing on the boards getting rebounds, put backs. I'd like to see more out of Jordan (Davis) and Ben a little bit, too. He's capable of knocking on that 3, but he's been in a slump like the rest of us."
