What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will look to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 when it takes on Iowa State on Sunday.

UW will tip off at 5:10 p.m. Sunday against the Cyclones at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee after taking care of business against Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11 seed Cyclones (21-12) shook off a three-game losing streak to take down LSU on Friday, setting up the matchup with the third-seeded Badgers (25-7).

The basics

What: Wisconsin (25-7, 15-5) vs. Iowa State (21-12, 7-11)

When: 5:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

TV: TNT, with Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli and AJ Ross

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: UW lost to the Cyclones 103-79 on Dec. 29, 1981, in Madison. The Badgers are 3-5 against Iowa State.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW is one of five schools in the nation that can say it has played in at least 22 of the last 23 NCAA Tournaments, joined by only Kansas, Duke, Michigan State and Gonzaga.

Coach: Greg Gard, 144-77, in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.1 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 19.7 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.5 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 8.2 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.4

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.5 Jordan Davis 6-4 198 So. Guard 1.2 Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 1.7 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.8

Player to watch: Johnny Davis. Despite battling through an ankle injury and a cold start against Colgate, Davis had a game-high 25 points and added eight rebounds in the winning effort.

Iowa State

Fast fact: T.J. Otzelberger is the only coach to lead the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament in his first season while coming off a losing season.

Coach: T.J. Otzelberger, 21-12 in his first season

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Izaiah Brockington 6-4 196 Sr. Guard 17.2 George Conditt IV 6-9 234 Sr. Forward 5.0 Tyrese Hunter 6-0 178 Fr. Guard 10.8 Gabe Kalscheur 6-4 198 Sr. Guard 9.3 Alijaz Kunc 6-8 215 Sr. Forward 6.2

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Tristan Enaruna 6-8 220 Jr. Forward 4.7 Caleb Grill 6-3 198 Jr. Guard 6.5 Tre Jackson 6-0 185 Jr. Guard 4.1 Robert Jones 6-9 245 Jr. Forward 2.9

Player to watch: Tyrese Hunter. Hunter led Iowa State with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. His 3-pointer with 19 seconds left gave the Cyclones a five-point lead.

Here are five things to know about Iowa State ahead of Sunday’s tilt.

1. Wisconsin ties

The Cyclones roster and coaching staff has a number of people with ties to Wisconsin.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger is in his third stint with the Cyclones, but first as the coach. He was an assistant from 2006-2013, then again in 2015-16, before becoming coach. He’s a Milwaukee product who got his first head coaching job at Burlington Catholic Central. Otzelberger played at UW-Whitewater.

Assistant coach JR Blount is a Milwaukee product and former Dominican High School star who started his coaching career at UW-Stevens Point. Fellow assistant Kyle Green is the former coach at UW-Eau Claire and coached under Tom Crean at Marquette.

Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter is a Racine native who attended St. Catherine’s, where he was an AP all-state pick and one of the top-rated point guards in the nation.

2. Freshman phenom

Speaking of Hunter, the freshman has been as advertised for the Cyclones.

The 6-1 point guard is the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game and its top facilitator at 4.9 assists per game. He’s ranked third in the Big 12 in assists but led all freshmen in the conference. His ability to change speeds make it hard for defenders to stay in front of him, and he’s always looking to set up a teammate for an easier shot.

His 23-point, five-steal, three-rebound, three-steal performance in the opening round against LSU was one of the best by a freshman.

The matchup between Hunter and UW’s freshman point guard, Hepburn, will be a fun one. Hepburn has been a strong defender throughout the season, and the Badgers will need him to force Hunter into tough looks.

3. Brockington’s blow up

UW will see a familiar face in ISU’s leading scorer, Izaiah Brockington. The 6-4 guard out of Philadelphia faced the Badgers four times over two seasons at Penn State before transferring to join the Cyclones.

Brockington’s 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game are team-bests, and he’s the best 3-point shooter in the regular starting lineup at 37.6%. Brockington is averaging career-highs in almost every statistical categories, and he’s averaged 11.3 points per game against the Badgers in his career. Brockington tallied 19 points in the win over LSU.

His importance to the ISU offense is similar to sophomore guard Johnny Davis’ for the Badgers. The matchup between those two could result in some fireworks.

4. Big 12 blues

Iowa State made the tournament despite a 7-12 record in games against Big 12 Conference opponents. One of the few highlights for the Cyclones in conference play — a 51-47 slugfest against Texas Tech on Jan. 5 — is arguably their best win of the season.

The conference slate saw Iowa State lose four consecutive games in early February before winning four straight to end the month.

However, the program’s tournament resume was boosted by the work it did early in the season. Wins over Xavier, Memphis and Creighton — the latter two made the tournament field — helped. The Cyclones’ 20-point win over Iowa, the Big Ten Conference tournament champion, also provided a boost.

5. Pressure defense

Brockington and Hunter are the only Cyclones averaging more than 10 points per game, but Iowa State has been getting the job done on the defensive end.

Iowa State ranked third in the Big 12 by allowing 63 points per game, a mark that ranked 26th nationally. The Cyclones ranked 10th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency (90.4), and their opponents averaged 16.6 turnovers per game. ISU opponents turned over the ball on 24.6% of their possessions this season, sixth-most in Division I, and forced LSU into 19 turnovers in the first round.

UW was the best team in the nation in limiting turnovers (8.5 per game), setting up an intriguing matchup of styles.

