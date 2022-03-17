What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament game against Colgate

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is set to open the NCAA Tournament against Colgate on Friday.

This is only the second time the Badgers and Raiders have played.

Colgate won the Patriot League tournament to earn the automatic qualifier for the second consecutive year. This is the Raiders’ sixth overall appearance in the tournament.

UW had to await their fate on Selection Sunday after falling to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. The Badgers earned a No. 3 seed, and the selection committee picked them as the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament.

The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State in Sunday’s second round.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (24-7, 15-5) vs. Colgate (23-11, 16-2)

When: 8:50 p.m. Friday

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

TV: TBS, with Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli and AJ Ross

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The Badgers defeated Colgate 68-41 on Nov. 16, 2011, in the only meeting between the teams.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers have won 11 of their last 13 opening-round games in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach: Greg Gard, 143-77, in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Steven Crowl 7-0 234 So. Center 9.1 Johnny Davis 6-5 194 So. Guard 19.7 Brad Davison 6-4 200 Sr. Guard 14.5 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 211 Fr. Guard 8.2 Tyler Wahl 6-9 221 Jr. Forward 11.4

Key rotational players:

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Ben Carlson 6-9 226 So. Forward 1.5 Jordan Davis 6-4 198 So. Guard 1.2 Jahcobi Neath 6-4 196 Jr. Guard 1.7 Chris Vogt 7-0 257 Sr. Center 2.8

Player to watch: Johnny Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is a consensus all-American after averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds this season.

Colgate

Fast fact: Colgate is on a 15-game winning streak, the second longest active winning streak in the nation.

Coach: Matt Langel, 176-164 in his 11th season

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Nelly Cummings 6-0 190 Sr. Guard 14.5 Jack Ferguson 6-3 175 Sr. Guard 12.6 Ryan Moffatt 6-6 220 Jr. Forward 10.0 Keegan Records 6-10 245 Jr. Forward 10.0 Tucker Richardson 6-5 205 Sr. Guard 12.6

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position PPG Malcolm Bailey 6-10 210 Jr. Forward 3.5 Oliver Lynch-Daniels 6-2 190 Sr. Guard 6.8 Sam Thomson 6-9 220 So. Forward 2.7 Jeff Woodward 6-10 270 So. Forward 6.5

Player to watch: Ferguson led the Raiders in scoring in all three postseason games to earn Patriot League tournament MVP honors.

Three things to watch for

All eyes on Johnny Davis

Langel said he’s been impressed with the jump Johnny Davis made from his freshman to his sophomore season. The Badgers sophomore went from averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds to being named a consensus all-American after averaging 19.7 points per game.

Davis has scored more than 10 points in all but one game this season, when he scored four points against Penn State on Feb. 5. He’s scored 30 or more points in three games — Houston, Purdue and Indiana, all of which made the NCAA Tournament.

“The realistic goal is not to lose another game the rest of this season,” Davis said. “I ain't going to really sugarcoat it or anything.”

Davis leads the nation in scoring against Top 25 opponents with 24.1 points per game. The Raiders want to make all of his shots a challenge.

“What jumps out to me is how overwhelming he can be, how he can just kind of single-handedly take a game over,” Langel said. “I don't really know how to prepare. … He's not a guy that is going to be taken out of the game. He finds a way to get to his spot. They get him the ball on all three levels, and he can hurt you.”

Doing the little things

Gard has made jokes about who has the most floor burns on the UW roster, and it’s a credit to the Badgers’ ability to fight during every possession.

The Badgers are 15-3 in games decided by six or fewer points — the most close wins in Division I. Langel said it’s because of their commitment to the “little things,” like executing screens, spacing, timing on offense and fighting for 50-50 balls.

UW leads the nation in turnovers per game, committing only 8.5. The Badgers force 11.3 per game on defense.

“They don't take possessions off or parts of possessions off,” Langel said. “It's really hard to prepare against because they don't make a lot of mistakes. When a team doesn't make a lot of mistakes, you can't use that against them. Sometimes if you play well enough for long enough, a team will beat itself, and Wisconsin doesn't do that.”

Pass-first Colgate

Vogt said the Raiders like to run a similar style to the Badgers, where they focus on getting the ball into the paint then kick it out to a player on the wing.

Colgate thrives off passing, raking eight in the nation with 17.2 assists per game. Richardson leads the Raiders with 3.9 assists per game, while Cummings adds 3.4.

“I'm definitely going to try and create as much ball pressure as I can and try to stop him from penetrating because that's what he's really good at,” Hepburn said about Cummings. “He’s really good at finding his teammates as well. If I can just stop him from penetrating, I think their offense will be shut down.”

