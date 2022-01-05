What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s midweek game against Iowa

The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns to the Kohl Center to play Iowa after an upset at No. 3 Purdue.
Thirteen of the last 20 meetings between Iowa and UW, dating to 2011, have been decided by seven points or less, including two of three games last season. Both teams enter Thursday’s game on winning streaks — the Hawkeyes have won four straight, while the Badgers have won their last three.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1) vs. Iowa (11-3, 1-2)
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: UW lost 62-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament March 12, 2021. D’Mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 10 points and 2021 National Player of the Year Luka Garza scored 24 points for Iowa.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers have two wins against teams ranked in the top 10 on KenPom.com, knocking off No. 3 Houston and No. 5 Purdue. Duke is the only other team with two wins against top 10 teams on KenPom.
Coach: Greg Gard, 130-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis has scored more than 20 points in five straight games, the first Badgers player to do so since 2007.
Iowa
Fast fact: The Hawkeyes have had scoring runs of 10 or more points a combined 14 times in 13 games this season.
Coach: Fran McCaffery, 227-155 in his 12th season at Iowa.
Probable starters: Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery, Keegan Murray, Filip Rebraca and Joe Toussaint.
Player to watch: Murray is tops in the country in points per game with 24.5 and 27th in field goal percentage, connecting on 59.2% of his shots.
Three things to watch
Taking care of the ball
The Hawkeyes play zone, full-court press, try to push the pace and also like to slow down the game to get the ball in the post, which Davison said can be difficult to prepare for. One thing Iowa does well is handle the ball.
The Hawkeyes are third nationally in fewest turnovers per game with an average of 8.7. UW is one of the only two teams ahead of Iowa with an average of 8.2 turnovers.
Iowa is second in the country in assist to turnover ratio (2.0), while the Badgers are 60th at 1.27. The Hawkeyes rank ninth in turnover margin (6.1) and UW is 26th with 4.3.
“They're long and lengthy,” UW sophomore forward Carter Gilmore said. “They're athletic and so they take care of the ball well, just like us. It should be another good Big Ten battle of taking care of the ball. Whoever ends up with more possessions, I think we'll come out on top.”
Murray vs. Davis
Murray and Davis don’t play the same position, but there’s a lot of eyes on the pair since they are among the top three scorers in the nation. Murray is No. 1 at 24.5 points; Davis is third at 22.3.
They both had big games Monday, with Murray totaling 35 points and eight rebounds against Maryland. Davis posted his second career double-double with 37 points and 14 rebounds against Purdue.
Murray has the ability to score on all areas of the floor, including 35.6% of his 3-point attempts. Davis also has versatility in shooting, including 38.1% of his 3- point attempts.
“When you have great players like Keegan Murray or Johnny Davis, you know, it takes five guys to stop defensively,” Davison said. “They're tough to guard one-on-one. It's gonna take a unit to try to slow down Keegan. But at the same time, you know, we have the guys for the job.”
Personnel changes
Iowa lost its two biggest scorers from last season in Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, who combined to average 38.9 points. The only other player to average more than 10 points last season was Bohannon.
Davison said watching film in preparation for this game was a lot different because there weren't the main focal points of Garza and Wieskamp. He said Iowa uses the same schemes but the Hawkeyes are adjusting to different players running them.
Murray took a big jump from his 7.1 points per game last season. McCaffery is scoring six more points per game than last season’s average, and Rebraca is a new face after transferring from North Dakota.