What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s lone matchup against Illinois

The two teams tied for first place in the Big Ten Conference finally come face-to-face when No. 11 University of Wisconsin travels to play No. 18 Illinois on Wednesday.
The Fighting Illini hold a 114-88 lead in the all-time series, including three straight wins over the past two seasons. UW is 28-69 at Illinois.
The matchup pits two of the top contenders for Big Ten Player of the Year in UW’s Johnny Davis and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.
The Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team’s quality that helps in the evaluation of resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament — and Illinois is 15th.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) vs. Illinois (15-5, 8-2)
When: 8 p.m Wednesday
Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy Katz
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points to help No. 5 Illinois to a 74-69 win over UW on Feb. 27, 2021. D’Mitrik Trice scored 29 points, including the Badgers’ final 19 points.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: The Badgers have increased their 3-point shooting from 24.5% in the first five Big Ten games to 42.7% against their last five conference opponents.
Coach: Greg Gard, 136-73 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Steven Crowl
|7-0
|234
|So.
|Center
|9.1
|Johnny Davis
|6-5
|194
|So.
|Guard
|21.4
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|200
|Sr.
|Guard
|15.7
|Chucky Hepburn
|6-2
|211
|Fr.
|Guard
|7.3
|Tyler Wahl
|6-9
|221
|Jr.
|Forward
|10.8
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Lorne Bowman
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.2
|Ben Carlson
|6-9
|226
|So.
|Forward
|1.9
|Jahcobi Neath
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|Guard
|2.1
|Chris Vogt
|7-0
|257
|Sr.
|Center
|2.6
Player to watch: Davis’ 6 points at the end of the game against Minnesota earned the Badgers the 66-60 win. He had a team-high 16 points.
Illinois
Fast fact: Illinois has had nine starting lineups, the most among high-major conference teams.
Coach: Brad Underwood, 86-61 in his fifth season at Illinois.
Probable starters
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Kofi Cockburn
|7-0
|285
|Jr.
|Center
|21.1
|Trent Frazier
|6-2
|175
|Sr.
|Guard
|13.1
|Jacob Grandison
|6-6
|210
|Grad
|G/F
|10.1
|Alfonso Plummer
|6-1
|180
|Grad
|Guard
|15.8
|Da'Monte Williams
|6-3
|215
|Sr.
|Guard
|3.1
Key rotational players
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Position
|PPG
|Andre Curbelo
|6-1
|175
|So.
|Guard
|10.2
|Coleman Hawkins
|6-10
|215
|So.
|Forward
|6.2
|RJ Melendez
|6-7
|205
|Fr.
|Guard
|3.1
Player to watch: Cockburn is the one of two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Three things to watch
Defensively sound
Illinois has the fifth-best scoring defense in the Big Ten, holding opponents to 65.8 points per game. The Illini are winning games by an average of 11.4 points, which ranks third in the Big Ten and 33rd in the nation.
Illinois has been playing sound defense all season, led by Frazier. Underwood has expressed his displeasure with Frazier being left off the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list.
He was a key player in holding Michigan State to 21.4% from 3-point range. The Spartans are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten, averaging 39.1% from 3-point range. He also stopped a 4-on-1 fast-break attempt by Northwestern on Saturday.
“I think they've been able to adjust, control tempo when they need to,” Gard said about Illinois. “They've had to play without Cockburn for a few games, they've had to play without Curbelo. They've adjusted and they've got other really good players. The Frazier-Plummer backcourt is electric.
“I think that’s the mark of a good team, that you can adjust, like we have. We’ve played higher possession games, we’ve played lower possession games. The ability to adjust, I think, is the thing that stands out, and they can hurt you in a lot of ways.”
Scouting Cockburn
The Badgers spent much of their Tuesday practice focused on preparing to guard Cockburn. He’s missed five games this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting national recognition.
He’s ninth in the nation in scoring and fourth in rebounding with 11.6 points per game. He’s eighth in the NCAA with 11 double-doubles in the 15 games he’s played. Cockburn is the only player ranked in the top 10 in the country in both scoring and rebounding. He’s 16th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 58.9%
The Badgers have a plan to limit how much he gets the ball in the post, and they’re hoping to “suffocate” the post as much as possible when he does get it. There likely will be lots of rotating who’s guarding him as well as double-teaming the Illinois big man.
“I think they do a good job of putting him in position,” Gard said. “They surround him with shooters and find him from areas where it's hard to get a lot of help immediately. So you just have to make life consistently as rough as possible in terms of, can you bother passers? Can you keep the ball out of them? It's a lot of things that are easier said than done. So the plan is great. It's a matter of going to try to execute it.”
Big Ten implications
The Badgers are 8-2 in the Big Ten, the team’s best start to conference play since opening the 2016-17 season 10-1 in the league. UW’s losses came against then-ranked No. 11 Ohio State and No. 14 Michigan State.
The Fighting Illini also are 8-2 in conference play, with their losses coming in back-to-back games against No. 4 Purdue and Maryland.
Wednesday’s game could be a tiebreaker when it comes to the conference tournament in March. If the Badgers and Illini still are tied for first place once Big Ten play is over, they would share the regular-season title. The No. 1 seed in the tournament would go to the winner of Wednesday’s game.
UW still has nine games remaining after playing Illinois.
“I feel like we're in a great position right now halfway through the Big Ten,” Vogt said. “Top of the league, but that wasn't our goal going into the year to be halfway through and be No. 1 Our goal has been all the way through the season to be No 1. We're still taking it game-by game. Every game is the most important one, same as the next one. We’re not losing focus off that, but our eye’s on winning a Big Ten regular-season championship.”
