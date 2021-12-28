What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s last nonconference game against Illinois State

The No. 24 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns after a 14-day break to host Illinois State on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers were scheduled to play last Wednesday against Morgan State, but that game got canceled due to COVID-19 complications within Morgan State’s program. UW found another opponent in George Mason, but the Badgers had positive COVID-19 tests and had to cancel that one, as well.
The last game UW played was against Nicholls State on Dec. 15. The Badgers are ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25 and 29th in the NET rankings. Illinois State is 223 in the NET rankings.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (9-2) vs. Illinois State (8-5).
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Matt Schumacker and Trent Meacham.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Lane Grindle and Andy North.
Last meeting: UW leads the all-time series 2-1. The last matchup came in 1998 — the Badgers won 71-54 in Normal, Illinois. The teams never have played in the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW is 7-2 over the past nine years in its last game in December, including a 71-59 win over Minnesota last year and a 65-37 victory over Rider in 2019.
Coach: Greg Gard, 128-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis has scored 20 or more points in six of his past seven games. He ranks third in the Big Ten Conference with an average of 20.9 points per game.
Illinois State
Fast fact: The Redbirds are on their first winning streak of at least three games since the 2018-2019 season.
Coach: Dan Muller, 164-140 in his 10th season.
Probable starters: Sy Chatman, Howard Fleming Jr., Mark Freeman, Kendall Lewis and Antonio Reeves.
Player to watch: Reeves is the team’s leading scorer with 20.8 points per game. He leads the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring by three points.
Three things to watch
Long break for Badgers
UW had all of its players healthy and available for practice last week leading up to the eventually canceled game against George Mason.
“To get everybody back into a routine is good,” Gard said before that game was called off. “I felt we needed to play because if we didn't play it was 14 days without playing.”
Positive COVID-19 tests the next day in the Badgers’ program made the 14-day break Gard was trying to avoid a reality. UW last played Dec. 15, when it beat Nicholls State. Davis didn’t play against the Colonels, so he hasn’t played since Dec. 11.
Redbirds’ strengths and struggles
Illinois State has three players scoring more than 10 points a game. Chatham and Strong join Reeves with 14.3 and 12.8 points, respectively.
The Redbirds have scored the most points while simultaneously giving up the most points in the MVC. They’re averaging 80.4 points per game with their opponents averaging 76.8.
Illinois State has the second-best rebounding offense in the MVC with 37.0 per game. It is the worst in defensive rebounding, allowing 37.5 per game.
The Redbirds lead the MVC in blocked shots with 6.2 per game. They have 81 on the season and the next closest is Bradley with 69 over the same amount of games.
Fairly new roster
Illinois State has a fairly young roster, with more than half of it composed of freshmen and sophomores. The Redbirds have eight juniors and one senior. They have seven players new to the team — five transfers and two freshmen.
The only players who played consistent minutes last season were Reeves, Fleming and Strong. Reeves and Strong have played the most minutes for Illinois State this season.
Freeman and Lewis are new to the Redbirds and combine for an average of 18.6 points per game. Chatman, who is the team’s second-leading scorer, played in five games last season before opting out.
