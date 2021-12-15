What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s home game against Nicholls State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team returns home Wednesday for a non-conference matchup against Nicholls State after losing to Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State on Saturday.
The Colonels won the Southland Conference regular-season championship last season but missed out on the NCAA tournament when Abilene Christian knocked them out of the conference tournament.
This is the first game of a three-game homestand.
The basics
What: Wisconsin (8-2, 1-1) vs. Nicholls State (7-3)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network, with Kevin Kugler and Andy Katz
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: The teams last played each other on Dec. 13, 2014, when the Badgers earned a 86-43 win at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin
Fast fact: UW has started the season with a record of 8-2 for the second consecutive year and the third time in the past four seasons.
Coach: Greg Gard, 127-72 in his seventh season at UW.
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Player to watch: Davis leads UW, averaging 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also leads in assists (21) and steals (14). Davis is shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range and 82.6% at the line.
Nicholls State
Fast fact: The Colonels rank third in scoring in the Southland Conference, averaging 80.0 points per game.
Coach: Austin Claunch, 60-37 in his fourth season at Nicholls State.
Probable starters: Ryghe Lyons, Ty Gordon, Pierce Spencer, Devante Carter and Emmanuel Little.
Player to watch: Lyons is averaging 19.1 points per game, which ranks first on the team and second in the Southland.
Three things to watch for
Recent success: The Colonels were picked to finish first in the Southland preseason poll following two consecutive winning seasons. They were at the top of the standings when the Southland Conference tournament and NCAA tournament were canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020. Abilene Christian beat Nicholls State in the conference tournament championship game last season to earn the automatic bid.
Two of Nicholls State’s three losses came against Big 12 opponents No. 9 Baylor and TCU.
The Colonels’ most notable win came on the road against Northern Iowa, which was picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“They’ll try to speed you up, they definitely can score quickly,” Gard said. “We have to be good with the ball and not give them extra possessions and just continue to be who we need to be. Some of that was even evident Saturday at Ohio State: be better in transition, be more efficient offensively and throw the ball inside more. So all those things will continue to be emphasized.”
Experienced roster: A majority of the Colonels’ roster is composed of upperclassmen, with nine juniors or older compared to seven freshmen and sophomores. All four of the team’s fifth-year seniors are part of the starting lineup.
Nicholls State’s top five leading scorers are either true seniors or fifth-year seniors, and they combine for 55.9 points per game.
The Colonels are led by Gordon, who had a career-high 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting in a 95-80 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday. He matched his career best with six 3-pointers and had five rebounds and four assists.
“They’re a legit team,” Wahl said. “A lot of these mid-major teams don’t have big strong guys, but they seem legit. They got a 6-11 guy and a guy that just made (six) 3s the other night so it’ll be a tough one.”
Lyons, a 6-11 center, is the only player to start all 10 games this season.
Fast-paced game: Nicholls State has the best defense in the Southland, holding opponents to 65.9 points per game and 40.4% shooting from the floor.
The Colonels like to score quickly and force turnovers, with an average of 17.3 turnovers per game. Gard said it’ll be a challenge for the Badgers because Nicholls State will capitalize on extra possessions.
Crowl said the Badgers have to be spot on when grabbing defensive rebounds, as the Colonels tend to score on second-chance opportunities.
“They’re really fast,” Crowl said. “They play in transition a lot, so we’ll have to get back, build a wall, kind of like we didn’t do against Ohio State. We’ll have to do it against (Nicholls State). It’ll be a good learning opportunity for us to do that.”