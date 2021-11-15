What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Gavitt Games matchup against Providence

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (2-0) will host Providence (2-0) at 8 p.m. Monday at the Kohl Center as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual series between the Big East and Big Ten that began in 2015 and is scheduled to continue until 2022. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The basics
What: Wisconsin vs. Providence
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas
Last meeting: Providence defeated UW 59-57 in 1996. The teams have played each other four times with the Friars holding a 3-1 edge.
If you go
Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to arrive early and allow extra time for entry.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, UW had seats available for $29-$37 before fees, and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$300 plus fees.
COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.
The teams
WISCONSIN
Fast fact: The Badgers are on a 23-game non-conference winning streak at home, dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Coach: Greg Gard, 121-70 in his seventh season at UW
Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl
Players to watch: Crowl and Davis have led the Badgers in scoring and are the only two players who have scored double-digit points in both games. They’re averaging 14.5 and 15.0 points per game, respectively.
PROVIDENCE
Fast fact: The Friars have a program-record five graduate students on the roster.
Coach: Ed Cooley, 194-135 in his 11th season at Providence
Probable starters: Nate Watson, Al Durham, Noah Horchler, AJ Reeves and Jared Bynum
Player to watch: Watson led the Friars in with 16.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game last season — he also ranked third in the Big East in scoring. He’s averaging 18.0 points over Providence’s first two games this season.
Three things to watch
Young roster vs. old roster
The average age of UW’s roster is 19.5 with only four players classified as juniors or higher. Nine of the 15 players on Providence’s roster are classified as juniors or higher. Five of those nine are graduate students.
Providence’s starting lineup has combined to play 471 games. Its sixth man Justin Minaya has played in 81. The Friars finished sixth in the Big East after finishing 13-13 overall and 9-10 in conference play last season.
The Badgers' starting five combines for a total 243 games. Davison leads the team with 130 and Hepburn has the fewest with two.
Sophomore standouts
Davis is playing the most with an average of 25.5 minutes per game. Crowl checks in at 20.5 and potential sixth man Ben Carlson is averaging 18.5 minutes per game. Crowl and Carlson are playing the fourth- and fifth-most minutes behind Davison and Hepburm.
Crowl also leads UW with 7.5 rebounds per game. Carlson is second with 6.0.
Crowl led UW with a career-high 18 points, going 7-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range in the Badgers' lopsided win against against Green Bay on Friday night. He also added seven rebounds in his 22 minutes.
Defensive focus
Gard has said he’s been continually impressed with the Badgers' defense. Providence is their highest ranked opponent at 78 on Kenpom.com. The Friars have connected on more than 50% of their shots in both games this season. UW’s two opponents have shot 40% or worse against the Badgers.
UW surrendered the fewest points of Gard’s career in the 72-34 victory over Green Bay. The Badgers held Green Bay to 12-for-51 shooting and forced 13 turnovers. UW held St. Francis Brooklyn to 25-for-56 shooting, allowed 58 points and forced 12 turnovers in their season opener.
“The communication and working together in the ball screens, the ability to help each other when there is a breakdown to cover for each other, this group understands that it takes all of us,” Gard said following Friday’s game. “They've said before “Our strength is in our numbers,” and then it's not a cliche that we have to be all in this together and from one through 17.”
Davison said a lot of the defensive effort comes from the frontcourt players — Crowl, Carlson and Chris Vogt. The three are averaging a combined 20.5 rebounds over the two games.
“The bigs have done a great job, guarding the ball screens, being up to the screen, forcing tough shots,” Davison said. “They've done a great job on the glass and walling up and just really staying true to things that we value and defensive end.”
Breaking down the Wisconsin Badgers nonconference men’s basketball schedule
UW-WHITEWATER
Oct. 29 | UW-Whitewater
Where: Exhibition game at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Warhawks finished their season 1-7, with their lone win against UW-Stevens Point. UW-Whitewater finished last in the Division III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Series: The Badgers last played Whitewater in an exhibition in 2008. UW beat the Warhawks 64-47.
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN
Nov. 9 | St. Francis Brooklyn
Where: Home opener at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: St. Francis finished seventh in the Northeastern Conference after posting a 9-9 conference record, 9-10 overall.
Series: This is the first time the Terriers and Badgers play each other.
GREEN BAY
Nov. 12 | Green Bay
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Phoenix finished seventh in the Horizon League at 8-12 in the conference last season.
Series: This will be the 15th time the teams play, with UW holding a 13-1 edge in the series.
PROVIDENCE
Nov. 15 | Providence
Where: Gavitt Games matchup at the Kohl Center
2020-21 season: Providence finished sixth in the Big East with a 13-13 record, including 9-10 in conference play last season.
Series: The two teams have played each other four times. The Friars hold a 3-1 edge over the Badgers. The last time they faced off was in 1996, when Providence defeated UW by two points.
TEXAS A&M
Nov. 22 | Texas A&M
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
Game time: 1 p.m.
2020-21 season: While the Aggies went 8-10 last season, they finished second to last in the SEC.
Series: This is just the second meeting between the programs. The Badgers defeated the Aggies 71-69 at home in 1984.
BUTLER or HOUSTON
Nov. 23 | Butler or Houston
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
OREGON/CHAMINADE/ST. MARY'S/NOTRE DAME
Nov. 24 | Oregon/Chaminade/St. Mary’s/Notre Dame
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
GEORGIA TECH
Dec. 1 | Georgia Tech
Where: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta Georgia
2020-21 season: Georgia Tech is one of the few teams on UW’s nonconference slate that made last season’s NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech upset Florida State to win the ACC Tournament and earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last
Series: The programs have split their two previous meetings. The Yellow Jackets won the last meeting, a 62-61 victory in 2001.
MARQUETTE
Dec. 4 | Marquette
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Golden Eagles finished ninth in the Big East and finished 13-14 last season. Coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after Marquette was knocked out in the first round of the BIg East Tournament. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.
Series: UW and Marquette have met 127 times, starting in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.
NICHOLLS STATE
Dec. 15 | Nicholls State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Colonels led the Southland Conference with a 14-2 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament after losing to Abeliene Christian in the Southland Conference Tournament.
Series: The Badgers beat Nicholls State 86-43 in 2014 in their lone previous meeting.
MORGAN STATE
Dec. 23 | Morgan State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Bears were the third best team in the northern division of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but only three teams had better records then them at the conclusion of the season. They finished with a 7-5 record and lost to Norfolk State in the championship game of the MEAC Tournament.
Series: This will be the third time the Badgers and Bears meet. UW won both times — in 1979 and 1984.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dec. 29 | Illinois State
Where: Kohl Center
2020-21 season: The Redbirds finished last in the Missouri Valley Conference after only winning four games during the conference season and finished 7-18 overall.
Series: UW holds the 2-1 edge over Illinois State in the two teams all time series. The Badgers and the Redbirds played each other in back-to-back seasons in the mid 1990s.