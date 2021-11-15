 Skip to main content
What to know about Wisconsin men's basketball's Gavitt Games matchup against Providence
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball’s Gavitt Games matchup against Providence

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (2-0) will host Providence (2-0) at 8 p.m. Monday at the Kohl Center as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. 

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual series between the Big East and Big Ten that began in 2015 and is scheduled to continue until 2022. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The basics

What: Wisconsin  vs. Providence

When: 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: FS1

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Providence defeated UW 59-57 in 1996. The teams have played each other four times with the Friars holding a 3-1 edge.

If you go

Tickets: UW no longer issues team-printed tickets. Fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate. 

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. UW is encouraging fans to arrive early and allow extra time for entry. 

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, UW had seats available for $29-$37 before fees, and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $6-$300 plus fees.

COVID-19 protocols: Fans will need to bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks at all times when inside the Kohl Center regardless of vaccination status unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

The teams

WISCONSIN

Fast fact: The Badgers are on a 23-game non-conference winning streak at home, dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Coach: Greg Gard, 121-70 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl

Players to watch: Crowl and Davis have led the Badgers in scoring and are the only two players who have scored double-digit points in both games. They’re averaging 14.5 and 15.0 points per game, respectively.

PROVIDENCE

Fast fact: The Friars have a program-record five graduate students on the roster.

Coach: Ed Cooley, 194-135 in his 11th season at Providence

Probable starters: Nate Watson, Al Durham, Noah Horchler, AJ Reeves and Jared Bynum

Player to watch: Watson led the Friars in with 16.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game last season — he also ranked third in the Big East in scoring. He’s averaging 18.0 points over Providence’s first two games this season.

Three things to watch

Young roster vs. old roster

The average age of UW’s roster is 19.5 with only four players classified as juniors or higher. Nine of the 15 players on Providence’s roster are classified as juniors or higher. Five of those nine are graduate students. 

Providence’s starting lineup has combined to play 471 games. Its sixth man Justin Minaya has played in 81. The Friars finished sixth in the Big East after finishing 13-13 overall and 9-10 in conference play last season. 

The Badgers' starting five combines for a total 243 games. Davison leads the team with 130 and Hepburn has the fewest with two. 

Sophomore standouts

Davis is playing the most with an average of 25.5 minutes per game. Crowl checks in at 20.5 and potential sixth man Ben Carlson is averaging 18.5 minutes per game. Crowl and Carlson are playing the fourth- and fifth-most minutes behind Davison and Hepburm. 

Crowl also leads UW with 7.5 rebounds per game. Carlson is second with 6.0. 

Crowl led UW with a career-high 18 points, going 7-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range in the Badgers' lopsided win against against Green Bay on Friday night. He also added seven rebounds in his 22 minutes. 

Defensive focus

Gard has said he’s been continually impressed with the Badgers' defense. Providence is their highest ranked opponent at 78 on Kenpom.com. The Friars have connected on more than 50% of their shots in both games this season. UW’s two opponents have shot 40% or worse against the Badgers.

UW surrendered the fewest points of Gard’s career in the 72-34 victory over Green Bay. The Badgers held Green Bay to 12-for-51 shooting and forced 13 turnovers. UW held St. Francis Brooklyn to 25-for-56 shooting, allowed 58 points and forced 12 turnovers in their season opener. 

“The communication and working together in the ball screens, the ability to help each other when there is a breakdown to cover for each other, this group understands that it takes all of us,” Gard said following Friday’s game. “They've said before “Our strength is in our numbers,” and then it's not a cliche that we have to be all in this together and from one through 17.”

Davison said a lot of the defensive effort comes from the frontcourt players — Crowl, Carlson and Chris Vogt. The three are averaging a combined 20.5 rebounds over the two games. 

“The bigs have done a great job, guarding the ball screens, being up to the screen, forcing tough shots,” Davison said. “They've done a great job on the glass and walling up and just really staying true to things that we value and defensive end.”

